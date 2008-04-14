Software Development for Embedded Multi-core Systems

The multicore revolution has reached the deployment stage in embedded systems ranging from small ultramobile devices to large telecommunication servers. The transition from single to multicore processors, motivated by the need to increase performance while conserving power, has placed great responsibility on the shoulders of software engineers. In this new embedded multicore era, the toughest task is the development of code to support more sophisticated systems. This book provides embedded engineers with solid grounding in the skills required to develop software targeting multicore processors. Within the text, the author undertakes an in-depth exploration of performance analysis, and a close-up look at the tools of the trade. Both general multicore design principles and processor-specific optimization techniques are revealed. Detailed coverage of critical issues for multicore employment within embedded systems is provided, including the Threading Development Cycle, with discussions of analysis, design, development, debugging, and performance tuning of threaded applications. Software development techniques engendering optimal mobility and energy efficiency are highlighted through multiple case studies, which provide practical “how-to” advice on implementing the latest multicore processors. Finally, future trends are discussed, including terascale, speculative multithreading, transactional memory, interconnects, and the software-specific implications of these looming architectural developments.

Table of Contents Chapter 1 - Introduction Chapter 2 – Basic System and Processor Architecture Chapter 3 – Multi-core Processors & Embedded Chapter 4 –Moving To Multi-core Intel Architecture Chapter 5 – Scalar Optimization & Usability Chapter 6 – Parallel Optimization Using Threads

Chapter 7 - Case Study: Data Decomposition Chapter 8 - Case Study: Functional Decomposition Chapter 9 – Virtualization & Partitioning Chapter 10 – Getting Ready For Low Power Intel Architecture Chapter 11 - Summary, Trends, and Conclusions Appendix I Glossary References