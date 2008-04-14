Software Development for Embedded Multi-core Systems
1st Edition
A Practical Guide Using Embedded Intel Architecture
Description
The multicore revolution has reached the deployment stage in embedded systems ranging from small ultramobile devices to large telecommunication servers. The transition from single to multicore processors, motivated by the need to increase performance while conserving power, has placed great responsibility on the shoulders of software engineers. In this new embedded multicore era, the toughest task is the development of code to support more sophisticated systems. This book provides embedded engineers with solid grounding in the skills required to develop software targeting multicore processors. Within the text, the author undertakes an in-depth exploration of performance analysis, and a close-up look at the tools of the trade. Both general multicore design principles and processor-specific optimization techniques are revealed. Detailed coverage of critical issues for multicore employment within embedded systems is provided, including the Threading Development Cycle, with discussions of analysis, design, development, debugging, and performance tuning of threaded applications. Software development techniques engendering optimal mobility and energy efficiency are highlighted through multiple case studies, which provide practical “how-to” advice on implementing the latest multicore processors. Finally, future trends are discussed, including terascale, speculative multithreading, transactional memory, interconnects, and the software-specific implications of these looming architectural developments.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 - Introduction
Chapter 2 – Basic System and Processor Architecture
Chapter 3 – Multi-core Processors & Embedded
Chapter 4 –Moving To Multi-core Intel Architecture
Chapter 5 – Scalar Optimization & Usability
Chapter 6 – Parallel Optimization Using Threads
Chapter 7 - Case Study: Data Decomposition Chapter 8 - Case Study: Functional Decomposition Chapter 9 – Virtualization & Partitioning Chapter 10 – Getting Ready For Low Power Intel Architecture Chapter 11 - Summary, Trends, and Conclusions Appendix I Glossary References
Key Features
This is the only book to explain software optimization for embedded multi-core systems Helpful tips, tricks and design secrets from an Intel programming expert, with detailed examples using the popular X86 architecture *Covers hot topics, including ultramobile devices, low-power designs, Pthreads vs. OpenMP, and heterogeneous cores
Readership
Software Engineers, Designers, and Managers
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 - Introduction
Motivation The Advent of Multi-core Processors
Multi-processor Systems Are Not New Applications Will Need to Be Multi-threaded
Software Burden or Opportunity What is Embedded?
What is Unique about Embedded? Chapter Summary
Chapter 2 – Basic System and Processor Architecture
Key Points Performance
Brief History of Embedded Intel® Architecture Processors Embedded Trends and Near Term Processor Impact Tutorial on x86 Assembly Language Chapter Summary
Related Reading
Chapter 3 – Multi-core Processors & Embedded Key Points
Motivation for Multi-core Processors Multi-core Processor Architecture
Benefits of Multi-core Processors in Embedded Embedded Market Segments & Multi-core Processors
Evaluating Performance of Multi-core Processors Chapter Summary
Related Reading
Chapter 4 –Moving To Multi-core Intel Architecture Key Points
Migrating To Intel Architecture 32-bit versus 64-bit Support
Endianness: Big to Little BIOS and Operating Systems Considerations
Enabling an SMP operating system Tools for Multi-Core Processor Development
Chapter Summary Related Reading Chapter 5 – Scalar Optimization & Usability
Key Points Compiler Optimizations
Optimization Process Case Study: Database
Usability Chapter Summary
Related Reading Chapter 6 – Parallel Optimization Using Threads Key Points
Parallelism Primer Thread 192 Decomposition Scalability
Parallel Execution Limiters Threading Technology Requirements
Threading Development Cycle Analysis
Design & Implementation Debug
Tune Chapter Summary
Related Reading
Chapter 7 - Case Study: Data Decomposition Key Points
AMIDE Analysis
Design & Implement Debug
Tune Chapter Summary
Chapter 8 - Case Study: Functional Decomposition Key Points Snort
Analysis Design & Implement
Snort Debug Tune
Chapter Summary Chapter 9 – Virtualization & Partitioning Key Points
Overview Techniques & Design Considerations
Telecom Use case of Virtualization Chapter Summary
Related Reading
Chapter 10 – Getting Ready For Low Power Intel Architecture Key Points
Mobile Internet Devices Architecture
Case Study: Battery Life Toolkit Debugging Embedded Systems
Chapter Summary
Chapter 11 - Summary, Trends, and Conclusions Trends
*Conclusions
Appendix I
Glossary
References
Details
- No. of pages:
- 440
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 2008
- Published:
- 14th April 2008
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080558585
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750685399
About the Author
Max Domeika
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Software Engineer, Intel Corp.
Awards
Intel Recommended Reading List for Developers, 1st Half 2013 – Books for Software Developers, Intel
Intel Recommended Reading List for Developers, 2nd Half 2013 – Books for Software Developers, Intel
Intel Recommended Reading List for Developers, 1st Half 2014 – Books for Software Developers, Intel