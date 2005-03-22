Software Design Methodology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750660754, 9780080454962

Software Design Methodology

1st Edition

From Principles to Architectural Styles

Authors: Hong Zhu
eBook ISBN: 9780080454962
Paperback ISBN: 9780750660754
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 22nd March 2005
Page Count: 368
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
6000.00
5100.00
78.18
66.45
76.95
65.41
46.99
39.94
58.95
50.11
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
44.99
38.24
55.95
47.56
66.95
56.91
73.95
62.86
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Resources

Instructor Ancillary Support Materials

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Software Design Methodology explores the theory of software architecture, with particular emphasis on general design principles rather than specific methods. This book provides in depth coverage of large scale software systems and the handling of their design problems. It will help students gain an understanding of the general theory of design methodology, and especially in analysing and evaluating software architectural designs, through the use of case studies and examples, whilst broadening their knowledge of large-scale software systems.

This book shows how important factors, such as globalisation, modelling, coding, testing and maintenance, need to be addressed when creating a modern information system. Each chapter contains expected learning outcomes, a summary of key points and exercise questions to test knowledge and skills. Topics range from the basic concepts of design to software design quality; design strategies and processes; and software architectural styles. Theory and practice are reinforced with many worked examples and exercises, plus case studies on extraction of keyword vector from text; design space for user interface architecture; and document editor.

Software Design Methodology is intended for IT industry professionals as well as software engineering and computer science undergraduates and graduates on Msc conversion courses.

Key Features

  • In depth coverage of large scale software systems and the handling of their design problems
  • Many worked examples, exercises and case studies to reinforce theory and practice
  • Gain an understanding of the general theory of design methodology

Readership

Final year undergraduate/postgraduate students on software design courses in Computer Science/Information Systems departments. Also IT industry professionals on MSc conversion courses.

Table of Contents

Basic Concepts of Design; Software Design Quality; Design Strategies and Processes; Design Methodologies; Software Architecture; Description of Software Architectures; Software Architectural Styles; Design in Different Styles; Case Study 1 Extraction of keyword vector from text; Design Spaces; Case Study 2 Design space for user interface architecture; Design by Applying Design Patterns; Case Study 3 Document editor; Analysis and Evaluation of Architectural Designs; Case Study 4 - Analysis of designs of extraction of keyword vector; Appendix A - Coursework; Part 1 - Architectural design for text wrapping problem; Part 2 - Evaluation of the designs for text wrapping problem; Appendix B - Sample solutions to the coursework; Appendix C - Selected answers to the exercises; Glossary; Index

Details

No. of pages:
368
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2005
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9780080454962
Paperback ISBN:
9780750660754

About the Author

Hong Zhu

Affiliations and Expertise

School of Computing and Mathematical Sciences, Oxford Brookes University, UK

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.