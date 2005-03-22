Software Design Methodology
1st Edition
From Principles to Architectural Styles
Description
Software Design Methodology explores the theory of software architecture, with particular emphasis on general design principles rather than specific methods. This book provides in depth coverage of large scale software systems and the handling of their design problems. It will help students gain an understanding of the general theory of design methodology, and especially in analysing and evaluating software architectural designs, through the use of case studies and examples, whilst broadening their knowledge of large-scale software systems.
This book shows how important factors, such as globalisation, modelling, coding, testing and maintenance, need to be addressed when creating a modern information system. Each chapter contains expected learning outcomes, a summary of key points and exercise questions to test knowledge and skills. Topics range from the basic concepts of design to software design quality; design strategies and processes; and software architectural styles. Theory and practice are reinforced with many worked examples and exercises, plus case studies on extraction of keyword vector from text; design space for user interface architecture; and document editor.
Software Design Methodology is intended for IT industry professionals as well as software engineering and computer science undergraduates and graduates on Msc conversion courses.
Key Features
- In depth coverage of large scale software systems and the handling of their design problems
- Many worked examples, exercises and case studies to reinforce theory and practice
- Gain an understanding of the general theory of design methodology
Readership
Final year undergraduate/postgraduate students on software design courses in Computer Science/Information Systems departments. Also IT industry professionals on MSc conversion courses.
Table of Contents
Basic Concepts of Design; Software Design Quality; Design Strategies and Processes; Design Methodologies; Software Architecture; Description of Software Architectures; Software Architectural Styles; Design in Different Styles; Case Study 1 Extraction of keyword vector from text; Design Spaces; Case Study 2 Design space for user interface architecture; Design by Applying Design Patterns; Case Study 3 Document editor; Analysis and Evaluation of Architectural Designs; Case Study 4 - Analysis of designs of extraction of keyword vector; Appendix A - Coursework; Part 1 - Architectural design for text wrapping problem; Part 2 - Evaluation of the designs for text wrapping problem; Appendix B - Sample solutions to the coursework; Appendix C - Selected answers to the exercises; Glossary; Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 368
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2005
- Published:
- 22nd March 2005
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080454962
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750660754
About the Author
Hong Zhu
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Computing and Mathematical Sciences, Oxford Brookes University, UK