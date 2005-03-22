Software Design Methodology explores the theory of software architecture, with particular emphasis on general design principles rather than specific methods. This book provides in depth coverage of large scale software systems and the handling of their design problems. It will help students gain an understanding of the general theory of design methodology, and especially in analysing and evaluating software architectural designs, through the use of case studies and examples, whilst broadening their knowledge of large-scale software systems.

This book shows how important factors, such as globalisation, modelling, coding, testing and maintenance, need to be addressed when creating a modern information system. Each chapter contains expected learning outcomes, a summary of key points and exercise questions to test knowledge and skills. Topics range from the basic concepts of design to software design quality; design strategies and processes; and software architectural styles. Theory and practice are reinforced with many worked examples and exercises, plus case studies on extraction of keyword vector from text; design space for user interface architecture; and document editor.

Software Design Methodology is intended for IT industry professionals as well as software engineering and computer science undergraduates and graduates on Msc conversion courses.