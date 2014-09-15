Software and System Development using Virtual Platforms

"Full-system simulators have the potential to yield a quantum leap in software development productivity. This book explores the potential of this technology in general and Simics in particular, backed by numerous real-world examples. A must-read for anyone serious about development of complex embedded systems." --Niklas Rudemo, President of Virtutech AB (maker of Simics), 2002-2010

"This book does an outstanding job of conveying what full-system simulation is, explaining the spectrum of its application, describing real-world examples, and providing a peek under-the-hood. Readers will come away with a solid understanding of how this technology can benefit their organizations and even some hands-on familiarity with transaction-level model development." --Trevor Wieman, Principal Engineer, Intel Design & Technology Solutions, Pre-Silicon Systems

"Being a Simics Customer Support Engineer I am always looking for information that is useful, focused and presented in a clear and concise manner. Being involved in Simics since its conception, the author not only knows how Simics works, he also knows the industry and Simulation Theory. This book is proving to be a must-have for anyone using, or interested in, using Simics." --Gary Belanger, Technical Support Engineer, Wind River