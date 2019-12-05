Soft Tissue Reconstruction for Digital Defects, An Issue of Hand Clinics, Volume 36-1

This issue of Hand Clinics, guest edited by Drs. Sandeep Sebastin and David Tan, will cover key topics of importance for Soft Tissue Reconstruction for Digital Defects. This issue is one of four selected each year by our series consulting editor, Dr. Kevin Chung. Topics discussed in this issue will include: Vascular Anatomy of the Hand in relation to flaps, Adipofascial Flaps, Transposition and Rotation Flaps, Antegrade Flow Digital Artery Flaps, Retrograde Flow Digital Artery Flaps, Flaps based on Palmar Vessels, Dorsal Metacarpal Artery based Flaps, Digital Artery Perforator based Flaps, Free Flaps and Venous Flaps for Digital Reconstruction, Soft Tissue Coverage of the Digits and Hand, and a Metanalysis of the Complications of Hand Flaps, among others.