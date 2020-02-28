Soft Tissue Reconstruction for Digital Defects, An Issue of Hand Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323732949

Soft Tissue Reconstruction for Digital Defects, An Issue of Hand Clinics, Volume 36-1

1st Edition

Editors: Sandeep Sebastin David Tan
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323732949
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th February 2020
Page Count: 240
Description

This issue of Hand Clinics, guest edited by Drs. Sandeep Sebastin and David Tan, will cover key topics of importance for Soft Tissue Reconstruction for Digital Defects. This issue is one of four selected each year by our series consulting editor, Dr. Kevin Chung. Topics discussed in this issue will include: Vascular Anatomy of the Hand in relation to flaps, Adipofascial Flaps, Transposition and Rotation Flaps, Antegrade Flow Digital Artery Flaps, Retrograde Flow Digital Artery Flaps, Flaps based on Palmar Vessels, Dorsal Metacarpal Artery based Flaps, Digital Artery Perforator based Flaps, Free Flaps and Venous Flaps for Digital Reconstruction, Soft Tissue Coverage of the Digits and Hand, and a Metanalysis of the Complications of Hand Flaps, among others.

Details

No. of pages:
240
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2020
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323732949

About the Editors

Sandeep Sebastin Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Consultant, Hand & Reconstructive Microsurgery, National University Hospital, Singapore

David Tan Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Consultant and Residency Director, Department of Hand & Reconstructive Microsurgery; Visiting Consultant, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, Changi General Hospital; President, Singapore Society for Hand Surgery, National University Hospital

