Soft Tissue Pathology, An Issue of Surgical Pathology Clinics, Volume 12-1
1st Edition
Authors: Elizabeth Demicco
eBook ISBN: 9780323661034
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323661027
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 20th March 2019
Description
This issue of Surgical Pathology Clinics, guest edited by Dr. Elizabeth G. Demicco, focuses on Soft Tissue Pathology. Topics include, but are not limited to, Prognostic and therapeutic biomarkers in sarcoma, Mesenchymal tumors with SMARC deficiency, Mesenchymal tumors with EWSR1-rearrangements, Update on fatty tumors, Pleomorphic sarcomas, Update on peripheral nerve sheath tumors, Beyond leiomyosarcoma - other mesenchymal tumors of the gynecologic tract, Non-Ewing small round cell tumors, Update on myogenic sarcomas, Radiation-associated Sarcomas, Practical application of cytology, and Update on molecular diagnostics in vascular tumors.
About the Authors
Elizabeth Demicco Author
