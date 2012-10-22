Soft Tissue Augmentation
3rd Edition
Procedures in Cosmetic Dermatology Series (Expert Consult - Online and Print)
Table of Contents
CONTENTS
Series Preface vii
Series Preface (First edition) ix
Preface xi
Contributors xiii
Acknowledgements xvii
Dedication xix
1 Introduction 1
Jean Carruthers, Alastair Carruthers
2 Fillers: Evolution, Regression, and
the Future 3
Richard G. Glogau, Haydee M. Knott
NON-PERMANENT FILLERS
3 NASHA™ Family 10
Gary D. Monheit, Rhoda S. Narins,
Kavita Mariwalla
4 Juvéderm® Family 17
William P. Coleman III, Kyle M. Coleman,
W. Patrick Coleman IV
5 Non-Permanent Fillers:
Belotero®/Esthélsis® and Teosyal® 23
Berthold J. Rzany, Heike Buntrock,
Vanessa Hartmann, Martina Kerscher
6 Radiesse®/Radiesse® with Lidocaine 28
Bassel H. Mahmoud, David M. Ozog
7 Poly-L-Lactic Acid 34
Stephen H. Mandy, Rebecca Fitzgerald
8 Artefi ll®: A Third-Generation
Polymethylmethacrylate in
Collagen Soft Tissue Filler 41
Steven Cohen, Emmy Graber, Trevor M. Born
9 New and Novel Fillers: Highlighting
Elastin and Soft Tissue Augmentation,
Platelet-Rich Plasma and a Combination
of Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC), and
Polyethylene Oxide (PEO) 53
Anthony S. Weiss, Greg J. Goodman,
Philippa Lowe, Nicholas J. Lowe
PERMANENT FILLERS
10 Liquid Injectable Silicone 62
Derek H. Jones, Harold J. Brody
11 Aquamid® 70
Luitgard G. Wiest
12 Bio-Alcamid® 75
Massimo Signorini, Dario Boccanera
VOLUMIZING FILLERS
13 Forehead and Temporal Recontouring
Using Calcium Hydroxylapatite
Pre-mixed with Lidocaine 81
Mariano Busso, Kavita Mariwalla,
David J. Howell
14 Glabella / Central Brow 88
Hema Sundaram, Jean Carruthers
15 Volumetric Treatment of the Brows 100
Val Lambros
16 Infraorbital Hollow and Nasojugal Fold 105
Shannon Humphrey, Steven Fagien
17 Nose 112
Kyle Koo-II Seo
18 Cheeks 123
Davi de Lacerda
19 Perioral Filling 132
Alastair Carruthers, Jean Carruthers,
Ada R. Trindade de Almeida
20 Lip Augmentation 140
Andrew A. Nelson, Valerie D. Callender,
Jenny Kim, Frederick C. Beddingfi eld III
21 Melomental Folds 147
Susan H. Weinkle, Ian A. Maher
22 Hands and Feet 155
Heidi A. Waldorf, Neil F. Fernandes,
Rita V. Patel
23 Buttocks 160
Ada R. Trindade de Almeida,
Raúl Alberto Banegas
24 Earlobe Rejuvenation 166
Nazanin Saedi, Michael S. Kaminer,
Jeffrey S. Dover
25 Tower technique of fi ller injection 170
Gerhard Sattler, Birgit Woerle
COMPLICATIONS
26 Complications of Temporary Fillers 179
Marc D. Glashofer, Timothy C. Flynn
Contents
27 Complications of Permanent Fillers 188
Chad L. Prather, Luitgard G. Wiest
28 Reversers 200
Shannon Humphrey, Robert A. Weiss
29 Consent for Photography: Legal Issues 208
David J. Goldberg
30 Pre- and Post-Treatment Photography 214
Kevin C. Smith
31 Conclusions 223
Jean Carruthers, Alastair Carruthers
Index 225
Description
Soft Tissue Augmentation, 3rd Edition helps you make optimal use of these techniques and provide the optimum results your patients expect. Drs. Alistair and Jean Carruthers provide you with evidence-based, procedural how-to's and step-by-step advice on proper techniques, pitfalls, and tricks of the trade, equipping you to successfully incorporate the very latest procedures into your busy practice!
Key Features
- Offer your patients the best care and avoid pitfalls. Evidence-based findings and practical tips equip you with the knowledge you need to recommend and discuss the most effective treatment options with your patients.
- Proceed confidently with current, to-the-point guidance on the cosmetic use of traditional and new fillers edited by pioneers in the field, Drs. Jean and Alastair Carruthers.
- Expand your repertoire and refine your skills with a wealth of color illustrations, photographs, and procedural videos (including lip augmentation and treatment of hands and feet) depicting cases as they appear in practice.
- See how non-invasive cosmetic procedures apply to real-life situations with new case studies and pearls throughout.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 252
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2013
- Published:
- 22nd October 2012
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455737772
About the Series Editors
Jeffrey Dover Series Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, SkinCare Physicians, Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts; Associate Clinical Professor of Dermatology, Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, Connecticut; Adjunct Associate Professor of Dermatology, Brown Medical School, Providence, Rhode Island
Murad Alam Series Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Departments of Otolaryngology and Surgery; Vice-Chair, Department of Dermatology; Chief, Section of Cutaneous and Aesthetic Surgery; Director, Micrographic Surgery and Dermatologic Oncology Fellowship, Northwestern University, Feinberg School of Medicine, Chicago, Illinois
About the Editors
Jean Carruthers Editor
Dr. Jean Carruthers, MD, FRCS (UK), FRCS (C), Diplomate of the American Board in Cosmetic Surgery, Fellow of the American Society of Ophthalmic Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery.
Dr. Jean Carruthers is a Cosmetic Surgeon and a Clinical Professor of Ophthalmology with the Faculty of Medicine at the University of British Columbia (UBC).
Dr. Carruthers has lectured worldwide on a variety of subjects pertaining to cosmetic ophthalmology, including the cosmetic use of the BOTOX® procedure, which she co-founded with her husband, Dr. Alastair Carruthers, in 1987. Since this time, they have remained at the forefront of BOTOX® research, development and education, publishing numerous articles using their data. BOTOX® inhibits nerve impulses in muscles that cause everything from frown lines and wrinkles to sweating. Today, BOTOX® is the most commonly performed cosmetic procedure in North America. They are now also researching the cosmetic use of the newest therapeutic neurotoxin, Botulinum type B, commercially produced as MyoBloc.
Dr. Carruthers has published more than eighty peer reviewed scientific articles and twenty-eight scientific book chapters on a variety of topics, including the use of botulinum toxin and soft tissue augmenting agents, aesthetic lasers and cosmetic laser blepharoplasty. She is an International Editor for such publications as Dermatologic Surgery, the Journal of Cosmetic Laser Surgery and the American Journal of Cosmetic Surgery.
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Professor, Department of Ophthalmology, University of British Columbia, Carruthers Dermatology Centre Inc, Vancouver, Canada
Alastair Carruthers Editor
Dr. Alastair Carruthers, M.A., B.M.,B.Ch, FRCP(LON), FRCPC
Dr. Alastair Carruthers is a Cosmetic Dermasurgeon who operates his own clinical practice (Carruthers Dermatology Centre Inc.) in Vancouver, BC. He is also a Clinical Professor of Dermatology with the Faculty of Medicine at the University of British Columbia (UBC).
During his 20 years of practice, Dr. Carruthers has made several major contributions to the field of dermatology. Foremost among these was the use of the BOTOX® procedure in cosmetic applications, a discovery he made with his wife, Dr. Jean Carruthers, in 1987. Since this time, they have been at the forefront of BOTOX® research, development and education, publishing numerous articles using their data. Today, BOTOX®, which inhibits nerve impulses in muscles that cause everything from frown lines and wrinkles to sweating, is the most commonly performed cosmetic procedure in the world.
Dr. Carruthers has also made significant advances in the area of Tissue Augmentation. These materials, both temporary and permanent, are used to lift and support the structures beneath the skin. In 1998 Dr. Carruthers was the first dermatologist in North America to begin injecting Artecoll. Through the extensive research performed in their Vancouver based facility, Drs. Carruthers continue to have articles published and lecture extensively on these subjects.
With over 100 published articles to his credit, Dr. Carruthers is a member of the Editorial Board of “Dermatologic Surgery”. He is also a member of several national and international associations, including the American Dermatology Association and the Canadian Dermatology Association, where he served as President from 1998 to 1999. In addition, he has been elected Vice President of the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery.
Dr. Carruthers has also contributed extensively to studies about the relationship between skin cancer and sun exposure.
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Professor, Division of Dermatology, University of British Columbia, Vancouver, Canada