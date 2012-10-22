Soft Tissue Augmentation

Dr. Jean Carruthers, MD, FRCS (UK), FRCS (C), Diplomate of the American Board in Cosmetic Surgery, Fellow of the American Society of Ophthalmic Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery.

Dr. Jean Carruthers is a Cosmetic Surgeon and a Clinical Professor of Ophthalmology with the Faculty of Medicine at the University of British Columbia (UBC).

Dr. Carruthers has lectured worldwide on a variety of subjects pertaining to cosmetic ophthalmology, including the cosmetic use of the BOTOX® procedure, which she co-founded with her husband, Dr. Alastair Carruthers, in 1987. Since this time, they have remained at the forefront of BOTOX® research, development and education, publishing numerous articles using their data. BOTOX® inhibits nerve impulses in muscles that cause everything from frown lines and wrinkles to sweating. Today, BOTOX® is the most commonly performed cosmetic procedure in North America. They are now also researching the cosmetic use of the newest therapeutic neurotoxin, Botulinum type B, commercially produced as MyoBloc.

Dr. Carruthers has published more than eighty peer reviewed scientific articles and twenty-eight scientific book chapters on a variety of topics, including the use of botulinum toxin and soft tissue augmenting agents, aesthetic lasers and cosmetic laser blepharoplasty. She is an International Editor for such publications as Dermatologic Surgery, the Journal of Cosmetic Laser Surgery and the American Journal of Cosmetic Surgery.