Soft Tissue Augmentation
4th Edition
Procedures in Cosmetic Dermatology Series
Table of Contents
1 Introduction
2 Fillers: Paradigm Shifts Produce New Challenges
3 Facial Attractiveness and the Central Role of Volume
NONPERMANENT FILLERS
4 NASHA Family
5 Juvéderm Family
6 Belotero and Teosyal
7 Radiesse and Radiesse with Lidocaine
8 Poly-l-Lactic Acid
9 Emervel Family
10 Safe Fat Transplantation
PERMANENT FILLERS
11 Introduction to Permanent Fillers: Pros and Cons
12 Liquid Injectable Silicone
13 Bellafill
VOLUMIZING LOCATIONS
14 Forehead Reflation
15 Temple Reflation
16 Three-Dimensional Reflation of the Glabella and Adjacent Forehead
17 Volumetric Treatment of the Brows
18 Infraorbital Hollow and Nasojugal Fold
19 Midface
20 Nose
21 Perioral and Mandibular Filling: Framing the Lips
22 Lip Augmentation
23 Soft Tissue Augmentation of the Hands
24 Neck and Chest
25 Buttocks
26 Earlobe Rejuvenation
27 Tower Technique of Filler Injection
28 Vascular Compromise
COMPLICATIONS
29 Complications of Temporary Fillers
30 Complications of Permanent Fillers
31 Reversers
32 Combinations
33 Legal Aspects of Soft Tissue Filler Treatments
34 Pretreatment and Posttreatment Photography
Description
Part of the practical and dynamic Procedures in Cosmetic Dermatology Series, Soft Tissue Augmentation, 4th Edition, brings you up to speed with today's best uses of traditional and new fillers. This well-organized text provides current, authoritative guidance on new and novel non-permanent fillers, darker skin, platelet-rich plasma, the tower technique, and much more.
Key Features
- Features a well-organized format with key points lists, pearls, and case studies as they appear in practice.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 256
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 31st March 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323476584
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323480086
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323480093
About the Series Editors
Jeffrey Dover Series Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, SkinCare Physicians, Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts; Associate Clinical Professor of Dermatology, Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, Connecticut; Adjunct Associate Professor of Dermatology, Brown Medical School, Providence, Rhode Island
Murad Alam Series Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Departments of Otolaryngology and Surgery; Vice-Chair, Department of Dermatology; Chief, Section of Cutaneous and Aesthetic Surgery; Director, Micrographic Surgery and Dermatologic Oncology Fellowship, Northwestern University, Feinberg School of Medicine, Chicago, Illinois
About the Editors
Jean Carruthers Editor
Dr. Jean Carruthers, MD, FRCS (UK), FRCS (C), Diplomate of the American Board in Cosmetic Surgery, Fellow of the American Society of Ophthalmic Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery.
Dr. Jean Carruthers is a Cosmetic Surgeon and a Clinical Professor of Ophthalmology with the Faculty of Medicine at the University of British Columbia (UBC).
Dr. Carruthers has lectured worldwide on a variety of subjects pertaining to cosmetic ophthalmology, including the cosmetic use of the BOTOX® procedure, which she co-founded with her husband, Dr. Alastair Carruthers, in 1987. Since this time, they have remained at the forefront of BOTOX® research, development and education, publishing numerous articles using their data. BOTOX® inhibits nerve impulses in muscles that cause everything from frown lines and wrinkles to sweating. Today, BOTOX® is the most commonly performed cosmetic procedure in North America. They are now also researching the cosmetic use of the newest therapeutic neurotoxin, Botulinum type B, commercially produced as MyoBloc.
Dr. Carruthers has published more than eighty peer reviewed scientific articles and twenty-eight scientific book chapters on a variety of topics, including the use of botulinum toxin and soft tissue augmenting agents, aesthetic lasers and cosmetic laser blepharoplasty. She is an International Editor for such publications as Dermatologic Surgery, the Journal of Cosmetic Laser Surgery and the American Journal of Cosmetic Surgery.
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Professor, Department of Ophthalmology, University of British Columbia, Carruthers Dermatology Centre Inc, Vancouver, Canada
Alastair Carruthers Editor
Dr. Alastair Carruthers, M.A., B.M.,B.Ch, FRCP(LON), FRCPC
Dr. Alastair Carruthers is a Cosmetic Dermasurgeon who operates his own clinical practice (Carruthers Dermatology Centre Inc.) in Vancouver, BC. He is also a Clinical Professor of Dermatology with the Faculty of Medicine at the University of British Columbia (UBC).
During his 20 years of practice, Dr. Carruthers has made several major contributions to the field of dermatology. Foremost among these was the use of the BOTOX® procedure in cosmetic applications, a discovery he made with his wife, Dr. Jean Carruthers, in 1987. Since this time, they have been at the forefront of BOTOX® research, development and education, publishing numerous articles using their data. Today, BOTOX®, which inhibits nerve impulses in muscles that cause everything from frown lines and wrinkles to sweating, is the most commonly performed cosmetic procedure in the world.
Dr. Carruthers has also made significant advances in the area of Tissue Augmentation. These materials, both temporary and permanent, are used to lift and support the structures beneath the skin. In 1998 Dr. Carruthers was the first dermatologist in North America to begin injecting Artecoll. Through the extensive research performed in their Vancouver based facility, Drs. Carruthers continue to have articles published and lecture extensively on these subjects.
With over 100 published articles to his credit, Dr. Carruthers is a member of the Editorial Board of “Dermatologic Surgery”. He is also a member of several national and international associations, including the American Dermatology Association and the Canadian Dermatology Association, where he served as President from 1998 to 1999. In addition, he has been elected Vice President of the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery.
Dr. Carruthers has also contributed extensively to studies about the relationship between skin cancer and sun exposure.
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Professor, Division of Dermatology, University of British Columbia, Vancouver, Canada