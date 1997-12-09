Soft Scale Insects - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444828439, 9780080541358

Soft Scale Insects, Volume 7B

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Yair Ben-Dov Chris Hodgson
eBook ISBN: 9780080541358
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444828439
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 9th December 1997
Page Count: 439
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
40200.00
34170.00
467.27
397.18
280.00
238.00
460.00
391.00
350.00
297.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
330.00
280.50
405.00
344.25
265.00
225.25
435.00
369.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Preface. Contributors to this Volume. Part 2. THE NATURAL ENEMIES. Pathogens. Entomopathogenic Fungi (H.C. Evans, N.L. Hywel-Jones). Predators. Coccinellidae and Other Coleoptera (D.J. Ponsonby, M.J.W. Copland). Cecidomyiidae and Other Diptera (K.M. Harris). Parasitoids. Encyrtidae (G.L. Prinsloo). Aphelinidae (M. Hayat). Eulophidae, Pteromalidae, Eupelmidae and Signiphoridae (G. Viggiani). Part 3. DAMAGE AND CONTROL. Pest Status of Soft Scale Insects. Economic Importance (R.J. Gill, M. Kosztarab). Control. Insect Development and Reproduction Disrupters (B. Darvas). Biological Control of Soft Scale Insects in Interior Plantscapes in the USA (S. Stauffer, M. Rose). Coccid Pests of Important Crops. Citrus (R.J. Gill). Olive (G. Pellizzari). Avocado (E. Swirski, M. Wysoki, Y. Ben-Dov). Mango (E. Swirski, Y. Ben-Dov, M. Wysoki). Guava (E. Swirski, Y. Ben-Dov, M. Wysoki). Persimmon (E. Swirski, Y. Ben-Dov, M. Wysoki). Other Subtropical Fruit Trees (E. Swirski, Y. Ben-Dov, M. Wysoki). Deciduous Fruit Trees (D.G. Pfeiffer). Grapevine (G. Pellizzari). Sugarcane and Bamboo (A.J.M. Carnegie). Coniferous Forest Trees (M. Kosztarab). Deciduos Forest Trees (M. Kosztarab). Ornamental and House Plants (M. Kosztarab). Coffee (S.T. Murphy). Cocoa (C.A.M. Campbell). Tea (D.J. Greathead). Coconut (T.H. Chua). Rubber (T.H. Chua). General Index. Index to Coccoidea Taxa. Index to Names of Pathogens, Predators and Parasitoids. Index to Names of Plants.

Description

Soft Scale Insects is intended to be a further step towards providing comprehensive information on soft scale insects. Four or five decades ago, entomologists embarking on a study on soft scale insects would have encountered a scarcity of general text books or comprehensive treatise of the family, as a starting point for their research. At the time, the available knowledge and data were either scattered among numerous articles or regional monographs or were in obsolete books. It is hoped that this volume will cover almost the entire spectrum of the knowledge on the soft scale insect family, Coccidae. This book comprises six chapters and begins by discussing the natural enemies of soft scale insects, such as pathogens like entomopathogenic fungi; predators like coccineilidae and other coleoptera; and parasitoids like encyrtidae. It then discusses issues of damage and control, including pest status of soft scale insects and coccid pests of important crops. This book will be of interest to entomologists, horticulturists, zoologists, biologists, and those involved in general agricultural research.

Details

No. of pages:
439
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1997
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080541358
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444828439

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Editors

Yair Ben-Dov Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Entomology, Agricultural Research Organization, The Volcanic Center, Bet Dagen, Israel

Chris Hodgson Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Biological Sciences, Wye College

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.