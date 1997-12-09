Soft Scale Insects, Volume 7B

Soft Scale Insects is intended to be a further step towards providing comprehensive information on soft scale insects. Four or five decades ago, entomologists embarking on a study on soft scale insects would have encountered a scarcity of general text books or comprehensive treatise of the family, as a starting point for their research. At the time, the available knowledge and data were either scattered among numerous articles or regional monographs or were in obsolete books. It is hoped that this volume will cover almost the entire spectrum of the knowledge on the soft scale insect family, Coccidae. This book comprises six chapters and begins by discussing the natural enemies of soft scale insects, such as pathogens like entomopathogenic fungi; predators like coccineilidae and other coleoptera; and parasitoids like encyrtidae. It then discusses issues of damage and control, including pest status of soft scale insects and coccid pests of important crops. This book will be of interest to entomologists, horticulturists, zoologists, biologists, and those involved in general agricultural research.