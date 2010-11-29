Soft Computing in Textile Engineering - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781845696634, 9780857090812

Soft Computing in Textile Engineering

1st Edition

Editors: Abhijit Majumdar
eBook ISBN: 9780857090812
Hardcover ISBN: 9781845696634
Paperback ISBN: 9780081014769
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 29th November 2010
Page Count: 560
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
300.86
255.73
215.00
182.75
170.00
144.50
280.00
238.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
275.00
233.75
165.00
140.25
205.00
174.25
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Part 1 Introduction to soft computing: Introduction to soft computing techniques: Artificial neural networks, fuzzy logic and genetic algorithm; Artificial neural networks in materials modeling; Fundamentals of soft models in textiles. Part 2 Soft computing in yarn manufacturing: Artificial neural network in yarn property modeling; Performance evaluation and enhancement of artificial neural network in prediction modeling; Yarn engineering using artificial neural network; Adaptive neuro-fuzzy systems in yarn modeling. Part 3 Soft computing in fabric manufacturing: Woven fabric engineering by mathematical modeling and soft computing methods; Soft computing applications in knitting technology; Modelling nonwovens using artificial neural networks. Part 4 Soft computing for textile properties and applications: Garment modelling by fuzzy logic; Soft computing applications for sewing machines; Artificial neural network modeling for prediction of thermal transmission properties of woven fabrics. Part 5 Soft computing in textile quality evaluation: Fuzzy decision making and its applications in cotton fibre grading; Silk cocoon grading by fuzzy expert systems; Artificial neural network applications in textile composites; Modelling the fabric tearing process; Textile quality evaluation by image processing and soft computing techniques.

Description

Soft computing refers to a collection of computational techniques which study, model and analyse complex phenomena. As many textile engineering problems are inherently complex in nature, soft computing techniques have often provided optimum solutions to these cases. Although soft computing has several facets, it mainly revolves around three techniques; artificial neural networks, fuzzy logic and genetic algorithms. The book is divided into five parts, covering the entire process of textile production, from fibre manufacture to garment engineering. These include soft computing techniques in yarn manufacture and modelling, fabric and garment manufacture, textile properties and applications and textile quality evaluation.

Key Features

  • Covers the entire process of textile production, from fibre manufacture to garment engineering including artificial neural networks, fuzzy logic and genetic algorithms
  • Examines soft computing techniques in yarn manufacture and modelling, fabric and garment manufacture
  • Specifically reviews soft computing in relation to textile properties and applications featuring garment modelling and sewing machines

Readership

Textile scientists; Technologists; Engineers and those designing and manufacturing textiles; Academics and researchers in the textile field

Details

No. of pages:
560
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780857090812
Hardcover ISBN:
9781845696634
Paperback ISBN:
9780081014769

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Abhijit Majumdar Editor

Dr Abhijit Majumdar is a faculty members in the Department of Textile Technology at the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi, India.

Affiliations and Expertise

Indian Institute of Technology, India

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.