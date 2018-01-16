Soft Computing Based Medical Image Analysis
1st Edition
Description
Soft Computing Based Medical Image Analysis presents the foremost techniques of soft computing in medical image analysis and processing. It includes image enhancement, segmentation, classification-based soft computing, and their application in diagnostic imaging, as well as an extensive background for the development of intelligent systems based on soft computing used in medical image analysis and processing. The book introduces the theory and concepts of digital image analysis and processing based on soft computing with real-world medical imaging applications. Comparative studies for soft computing based medical imaging techniques and traditional approaches in medicine are addressed, providing flexible and sophisticated application-oriented solutions.
Key Features
- Covers numerous soft computing approaches, including fuzzy logic, neural networks, evolutionary computing, rough sets and Swarm intelligence
- Presents transverse research in soft computing formation from various engineering and industrial sectors in the medical domain
- Highlights challenges and the future scope for soft computing based medical analysis and processing techniques
Readership
Biomedical Engineers, Neural Engineers, scientific researchers, software developers, medical engineering designers, software/hardware medical device developers and engineers and technology developers
Table of Contents
1. Medical image/signal processing theory and algorithms
2. Computer-aided diagnosis, detection or surgery systems
3. Medical informatics
4. Medical video, image, or signal analysis
5. Medical image motion analysis
6. Evolutional medical image processing
7. Hybrid soft computing approaches
a. Machine learning
b. Neural networks
c. Neural networks for medical applications
d. Fuzzy image processing for medical applications
e. Enhancement of medical images using fuzzy models
f. Fuzzy expert systems
g. Neuro-fuzzy systems
h. Deep learning
8. Medical video, image, or signal processing using soft computing techniques
a. Medical image enhancement
b. Medical image de-noising
c. Medical image compression
d. Medical image reconstruction
e. Medical feature extraction and pattern recognition
f. Medical image segmentation
g. Medical image classification
9. Medical image/signal acquisition theory, algorithms, or systems
10. Soft computing techniques in the medical domain
11. Genetic algorithms for medical applications
12. Evolutionary computing for medical applications
13. Application of medical image processing and soft computing application of image processing
14. New trends and challenges in soft computing based medical imaging
Details
- No. of pages:
- 292
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 16th January 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128131749
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128130872
About the Author
Nilanjan Dey
Nilanjan Dey received his Ph. D. Degree from Jadavpur University, India, in 2015. He is an Assistant Professor in the Department of Information Technology, Techno India College of Technology, Kolkata, W.B., India. He holds an honorary position of Visiting Scientist at Global Biomedical Technologies Inc., CA, USA and Research Scientist of Laboratory of Applied Mathematical Modeling in Human Physiology, Territorial Organization of- Scientific and Engineering Unions, Bulgaria. Associate Researcher of Laboratoire RIADI, University of Manouba, Tunisia. His research topic is Medical Imaging, Data mining, Machine learning, Computer Aided Diagnosis, Atherosclerosis etc. He is the Editor-in-Chief of International Journal of Ambient Computing and Intelligence (IGI Global), US, International Journal of Rough Sets and Data Analysis (IGI Global), US, the International Journal of Synthetic Emotions (IGI Global), US, (Co-EinC) and International Journal of Natural Computing Research (IGI Global), US. Series Editor (Co.) of Advances in Ubiquitous Sensing Applications for Healthcare (AUSAH), Elsevier, Advances in Geospatial Technologies (AGT) Book Series, (IGI Global), US, Executive Editor of International Journal of Image Mining (IJIM), Inderscience, Associated Editor of IEEE Access and International Journal of Information Technology, Springer. He has 20 books and more than 200 research articles in peer-reviewed journals and international conferences. He is the organizing committee member of several international conferences including ITITS, W4C, ICMIR, FICTA, ICICT.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Department of Information Technology, Techno India College of Technology, Kolkata, India
Amira Ashour
Amira S. Ashour is currently an Assistant Professor and Head of Electronics and Electrical Communications Engineering, Faculty of Engineering, Tanta University, Egypt. She was the Chair of Computer Engineering Department- female section, Computers and Information Technology (CIT) College, Taif University, KSA for one year from 2015. She was the Chair of Computer Science Department - female section, CIT College, Taif University, KSA for 5 years. She has authored/edited more than 20 books with Elsevier, and Springer, and published more than 150 papers in repute journals. Ashour is a Series Co-Editor of Advances in Ubiquitous Sensing Applications for Healthcare, Elsevier. She is an Editor-in-Chief for the International Journal of Synthetic Emotions (IJSE), IGI Global, US. She is an Associate Editor and reviewer in several journals. Her research interests include Biomedical Engineering, Computer- aided diagnosis systems, Image processing, Medical imaging, Machine learning, Optimization, Neutrosophic theory, Smart antenna, Direction of arrival estimation, and Targets tracking.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor and Head of Electronics and Electrical Communications Engineering, Faculty of Engineering, Tanta University, Egypt
Fuquian Shi
Fuqian Shi (M’08-SM’10) was born in Wenzhou, China in 1975. He received the Bachelor degree in Wenzhou University, China in 1997, M.Sc. in Zhejiang University of Technology in 2006 and Ph.D. in 2011 from Zhejiang University, China. graduated from College of Computer Science and Technology, Zhejiang University. He is currently an Associate Professor at College of Information and Engineering, Wenzhou Medical University, China. He was invited as Visiting Associate Professor at Department of Industrial Engineering and Management System, University of Central Florida, USA from 2012 to 2014. His research interests include biomedical engineering, fuzzy inference system, and artificial neuro networks. Dr. Shi is a senior member of IEEE, membership of ACM, and sever as over 20 committee board membership of international conferences; Dr. Shi also serve as Associate Editors of International Journal of Ambient Computing and Intelligence (IJACI) and International Journal of Rough Sets and Data Analysis (IJRSDA). Dr. Shi is a reviewer of IEEE Trans. Fuzzy System, IEEE Trans. SMC, Information Sciences, etc. He published over 50 journal papers and conference proceedings.
Affiliations and Expertise
College of Information and Engineering, Wenzhou Medical University, Wenzhou, PR China
Valentina Balas
Valentina E. Balas, Ph. D, is currently Full Professor in the Department of Automatics and Applied Software at the Faculty of Engineering, “Aurel Vlaicu” University of Arad, Romania. She holds a Ph.D. in Applied Electronics and Telecommunications from Polytechnic University of Timisoara. Dr. Balas is author of more than 270 research papers in refereed journals and International Conferences. Her research interests are in Intelligent Systems, Fuzzy Control, Soft Computing, Smart Sensors, Information Fusion, Modeling and Simulation. She is the Editor-in Chief of International Journal of Advanced Intelligence Paradigms (IJAIP) and to International Journal of Computational Systems Engineering (IJCSysE), member in Editorial Board member of several national and international journals and is an evaluator expert for national and international projects. She served as General Chair of the International Workshop Soft Computing and Applications in seven editions 2005-2016 held in Romania and Hungary. Dr. Balas participated in many international conferences as an Organizer, Session Chair and member on the International Program Committee. Now she is working on a national project with EU funding support: BioCell-NanoART = Novel Bio-inspired Cellular Nano-Architectures - For Digital Integrated Circuits, 2M Euro from National Authority for Scientific Research and Innovation. She is a member of EUSFLAT, ACM and a Senior Member, IEEE, member in TC – Fuzzy Systems (IEEE CIS), member in TC - Emergent Technologies (IEEE CIS), member in TC – Soft Computing (IEEE SMCS). Dr. Balas was Vice-president (Awards) of IFSA International Fuzzy Systems Association Council (2013-2015) and is a Joint Secretary of the Governing Council of Forum for Interdisciplinary Mathematics (FIM), - A Multidisciplinary Academic Body, India.
Affiliations and Expertise
Full Professor Department of Automatics and Applied Software Aurel Vlaicu University of Arad, Romania