Soft Clay Engineering, Volume 20

1st Edition

Editors: E.W. Brand R.P. Brenner
eBook ISBN: 9780444600783
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st January 1981
Description

Richly illustrated and supplemented by numerous graphs and tables, the book is based on eleven revised and edited state-of-the-art reports originally delivered at an International Symposium on Soft Clay held in Bangkok.

About the Editors

E.W. Brand Editor

R.P. Brenner Editor

