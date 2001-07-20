Sodium Sulfate
1st Edition
Handbook of Deposits, Processing, & Use
Description
Sodium Sulfate: Handbook of Deposits, Processing, Properties, and Use will be the authoritative and up-to-date distillation of all that is known about naturally occurring sodium sulfate, detailed information on formation, worldwide deposits, processing technologies, and usage over time. Garrett provides a comprehensive overview of sodium sulfate from deposit formation, through processing technologies and usage.
Garrett's reference addresses the need for a comprehensive handbook on this industrial mineral. Dr. Garrett's unique chemical engineering background and flair for history have allowed him to integrate information about the major borate deposits in the world with a discussion of their sociopolitical impact throughout the ages. The scope and detail of the book are unequaled in the literature.
Key Features
First comprehensive reference on naturally occuring sodium sulfates, their chemistry, deposits, and applications Author is a recognised authority and author on the chemical engineering aspects of saline minerals, borates, soda ash, and potash
Readership
Geologists, mining engineers, chemists, and process engineers with an interest in sodium sulfate or its deposits.
Table of Contents
Preface
The Origin of Sodium Sulfate and Its Deposits The Source of Sodium Sulfate Mirabilite Thenardite Glauberite Astrakanite and Burkeite Accompanying Minerals: Dolomite and Magnesite
Ancient, Buried Deposits Argentina Canada Chile China Mexico Minor Deposits in Europe Namibia The Former Soviet Union Spain Turkey USA
Recent Lake, Playa, or Surface Deposits Antarctica Argentina Canada Chile China Egypt Iran Mexico The Former Soviet Union Spain Turkey USA Minor Deposits
Processing Current and Prior Commercial Operations General Processing Studies Environmental Considerations
The Uses of Sodium Sulfate Detergents Textile Industry Kraft (Sulfate or Alkaline) Pulping Process Glass Production of Other Chemicals Other Uses
Production Statistics for Natural Sodium Sulfate
Phase Data and Physical Properties Phase Data Physical Properties
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 384
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2002
- Published:
- 20th July 2001
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080517339
About the Author
Donald Garrett
Donald E. Garrett received his undergraduate degree from the University of California, Berkeley, and his graduate degrees from Ohio State University. He has worked as an engineer for many large companies and as a professor at several universities. Garrett has had over 200 technical papers published, and has rights to more than 200 patents. He is a recipient of the Distinguished Alumni Award from Ohio State University, the Distinguished Achievement Award from Chemical Engineering Magazine, and a three-time recipient of the Kirkpatrick Award for best new chemical process of two-year period. He was named Chemical Engineer of the Year by AIChE., Los Angeles. He has been a member of the Department of the Interior Technical Review Committee, the University of California Engineering Advisory Committee, and the Ohio State University Advisory Committee.
Affiliations and Expertise
Saline Processors, Inc., Ojai, California, U.S.A.