Sociology
1st Edition
An Introduction for Nurses, Midwives and Health Visitors
Description
Sociology: An Introduction for Nurses, Midwives, and Health Visitors focuses on the approaches, principles, and methodologies involved in sociology, including health care, patient care, social class, educational achievement, and kinship.
The book first elaborates on health care from the classical era to the present, population structure and change, and family and kinship. Discussions focus on the family in a changing society, future of the family, population theory of Malthus, world population, developments in anatomy, physiology, and public health in Renaissance Europe, and origins in ancient Greece and Rome. The manuscript then examines social class and social stratification, education, religion, and secularization, and the provision of health care. Concerns include relationship between health care and health need, religion and total patient care, religion in contemporary society, social class and educational achievement, and social class and health.
The text takes a look at the need for collaboration between nursing and sociology, sociological aspects of the care of the chronic sick, elderly, and the dying, and the sociological aspects of the care of the mentally ill, including challenges to the concept of mental illness, care of the chronic sick in institutions, and institutional care of the elderly.
The manuscript is a dependable source of information for sociologists and researchers interested in sociology.
Table of Contents
Part I Introducing Sociology
1 The Relevance of Sociology
1.1 Why Sociology?
1.2 What is Sociology?
1.3 Issues and Problems in Sociology
Part II Introducing Health Care
2 Health Care from the Classical Era to the Present Day
2.1 Origins in Ancient Greece and Rome
2.2 Developments in Anatomy, Physiology and Public Health in Renaissance Europe
2.3 Major Developments in the Eighteenth and Nineteenth Centuries
2.4 Major Developments in the Nineteenth Century
2.5 Twentieth Century Developments in Medical Knowledge and Health Care
2.6 Current Issues in Health Care
Part III Using Sociology: Understanding Society
3 Population Structure and Change
3.1 World Population
3.2 Population Theory of Malthus
3.3 The Population in England and Wales
4 Family and Kinship
4.1 The Family in a Changing Society
4.2 The Family's Changing Structure
4.3 The Future of the Family
5 Social Class and Social Stratification
5.1 Concepts and Theories
5.2 Developments in Britain in the Twentieth Century
5.3 Developments in Socialist Societies
5.4 Social Class, Stratification and Ideology
5.5 Social Class and Health
6 Education
6.1 What is Education?
6.2 A brief Historical Overview
6.3 Social Class and Educational Achievement
6.4 Educational Policy: Equality of Opportunity and Equality of Outcome
6.5 School and Society
6.6 Educational Selection within Schools
6.7 Philosophical and Political Dilemmas
7 Religion and Secularization
7.1 Marx and Weber's Views of Religion
7.2 Religion in Contemporary Society
7.3 Religion and Total Patient Care
Part IV Sociology Applied to Health Care
8 The Provision of Health Care
8.1 Relationship Between Health Care and Health Need
8.2 Sociological Studies of the Professions
8.3 Preparation for Professional Practice
9 The Experience of Being a Patient
9.1 Interpersonal Relationships Between Patients and Professionals
9.2 Pressures on Staff
9.3 Pressures on Patients
9.4 The Importance of Communication
9.5 Subjective Views of Patients
10 Sociological Aspects of the Care of the Mentally Ill
10.1 Challenges to the Concept of Mental Illness
10.2 The Anti-Psychiatry Approach: Contributions and Criticisms
10.3 Social Factors in the Causation of Mental Illness
10.4 The Social Experience of Being a Patient
10.5 Rehabilitation of Ex-Psychiatric Patients
10.6 Allegations of the Over-Use and Abuse of Psychiatry
11 Sociological Aspects of the Care of the Chronic Sick
11.1 The Characteristics of Chronic Illness
11.2 Care of the Chronic Sick in Institutions
11.3 Care of the Chronic Sick in the Community
11.4 Chronic Illness and the Quality of Life
11.5 Positive Goals of Care
12 Sociological Aspects of the Care of the Elderly
12.1 Who are the Elderly?
12.2 Where do the Elderly Live?
12.3 Theories of Ageing
12.4 Institutional Care of the Elderly
12.5 Types of Institutional Care
13 Sociological Aspects of the Care of the Dying
13.1 Death in Modern Society
13.2 Patterns of Death
13.3 Kübler-Ross: The Stages of Dying
13.4 Communication with the Dying Patient and his Family
13.5 The Place of Death
13.6 Care of the Bereaved
13.7 Education for the Care of the Dying
Part V Conclusion
14 Nursing and Sociology: The Need for Critical Collaboration
14.1 The Sociological Contribution: A Review
14.2 Current Issues and Problems in Sociology
14.3 A Forward Look
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 228
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1983
- Published:
- 1st January 1983
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483141893