Sociology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750603058, 9781483141893

Sociology

1st Edition

An Introduction for Nurses, Midwives and Health Visitors

Authors: Caroline Cox
eBook ISBN: 9781483141893
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1983
Page Count: 228
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
51.06
51.06
51.06
58.36
51.06
51.06
58.36
43.99
30.79
30.79
30.79
35.19
30.79
30.79
35.19
54.95
38.47
38.47
38.47
43.96
38.47
38.47
43.96
101.77
71.24
71.24
71.24
81.42
71.24
71.24
81.42
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Sociology: An Introduction for Nurses, Midwives, and Health Visitors focuses on the approaches, principles, and methodologies involved in sociology, including health care, patient care, social class, educational achievement, and kinship.

The book first elaborates on health care from the classical era to the present, population structure and change, and family and kinship. Discussions focus on the family in a changing society, future of the family, population theory of Malthus, world population, developments in anatomy, physiology, and public health in Renaissance Europe, and origins in ancient Greece and Rome. The manuscript then examines social class and social stratification, education, religion, and secularization, and the provision of health care. Concerns include relationship between health care and health need, religion and total patient care, religion in contemporary society, social class and educational achievement, and social class and health.

The text takes a look at the need for collaboration between nursing and sociology, sociological aspects of the care of the chronic sick, elderly, and the dying, and the sociological aspects of the care of the mentally ill, including challenges to the concept of mental illness, care of the chronic sick in institutions, and institutional care of the elderly.

The manuscript is a dependable source of information for sociologists and researchers interested in sociology.

Table of Contents


Part I Introducing Sociology

1 The Relevance of Sociology

1.1 Why Sociology?

1.2 What is Sociology?

1.3 Issues and Problems in Sociology

Part II Introducing Health Care

2 Health Care from the Classical Era to the Present Day

2.1 Origins in Ancient Greece and Rome

2.2 Developments in Anatomy, Physiology and Public Health in Renaissance Europe

2.3 Major Developments in the Eighteenth and Nineteenth Centuries

2.4 Major Developments in the Nineteenth Century

2.5 Twentieth Century Developments in Medical Knowledge and Health Care

2.6 Current Issues in Health Care

Part III Using Sociology: Understanding Society

3 Population Structure and Change

3.1 World Population

3.2 Population Theory of Malthus

3.3 The Population in England and Wales

4 Family and Kinship

4.1 The Family in a Changing Society

4.2 The Family's Changing Structure

4.3 The Future of the Family

5 Social Class and Social Stratification

5.1 Concepts and Theories

5.2 Developments in Britain in the Twentieth Century

5.3 Developments in Socialist Societies

5.4 Social Class, Stratification and Ideology

5.5 Social Class and Health

6 Education

6.1 What is Education?

6.2 A brief Historical Overview

6.3 Social Class and Educational Achievement

6.4 Educational Policy: Equality of Opportunity and Equality of Outcome

6.5 School and Society

6.6 Educational Selection within Schools

6.7 Philosophical and Political Dilemmas

7 Religion and Secularization

7.1 Marx and Weber's Views of Religion

7.2 Religion in Contemporary Society

7.3 Religion and Total Patient Care

Part IV Sociology Applied to Health Care

8 The Provision of Health Care

8.1 Relationship Between Health Care and Health Need

8.2 Sociological Studies of the Professions

8.3 Preparation for Professional Practice

9 The Experience of Being a Patient

9.1 Interpersonal Relationships Between Patients and Professionals

9.2 Pressures on Staff

9.3 Pressures on Patients

9.4 The Importance of Communication

9.5 Subjective Views of Patients

10 Sociological Aspects of the Care of the Mentally Ill

10.1 Challenges to the Concept of Mental Illness

10.2 The Anti-Psychiatry Approach: Contributions and Criticisms

10.3 Social Factors in the Causation of Mental Illness

10.4 The Social Experience of Being a Patient

10.5 Rehabilitation of Ex-Psychiatric Patients

10.6 Allegations of the Over-Use and Abuse of Psychiatry

11 Sociological Aspects of the Care of the Chronic Sick

11.1 The Characteristics of Chronic Illness

11.2 Care of the Chronic Sick in Institutions

11.3 Care of the Chronic Sick in the Community

11.4 Chronic Illness and the Quality of Life

11.5 Positive Goals of Care

12 Sociological Aspects of the Care of the Elderly

12.1 Who are the Elderly?

12.2 Where do the Elderly Live?

12.3 Theories of Ageing

12.4 Institutional Care of the Elderly

12.5 Types of Institutional Care

13 Sociological Aspects of the Care of the Dying

13.1 Death in Modern Society

13.2 Patterns of Death

13.3 Kübler-Ross: The Stages of Dying

13.4 Communication with the Dying Patient and his Family

13.5 The Place of Death

13.6 Care of the Bereaved

13.7 Education for the Care of the Dying

Part V Conclusion

14 Nursing and Sociology: The Need for Critical Collaboration

14.1 The Sociological Contribution: A Review

14.2 Current Issues and Problems in Sociology

14.3 A Forward Look

Index

Details

No. of pages:
228
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1983
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483141893

About the Author

Caroline Cox

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.