Sociology Since Midcentury: Essays in Theory Cumulation is a collection of essays dealing with major intellectual developments in sociology since the mid-twentieth century. Topics covered include a macrohistorical theory of geopolitics, intended somewhat as an alternative to the Wallerstein economic theory of world-systems; a microtheory that provides a basis for linking up to and reconstructing macrosociological theories; structuralism, ritual violence, and solidarity; and the symbolic economy of culture.

Comprised of 20 chapters, this book begins with an introduction to the major historical and comparative sociologies, the traditions of Karl Marx and Max Weber with their subsequent transformations. The next section is devoted to structuralism and conflict that includes a discussion on a theory of violence and Claude Lévi-Strauss's structural history. Subsequent chapters explore the sociology of education and consider class, codes, and control; cultural capitalism and symbolic violence; schooling in capitalist America; breakthroughs in microsociology; and the microfoundations of macrosociology. Erving Goffman's scholarly methods and the theoretical traditions to which he contributes are also examined.

This monograph will be of interest to sociologists.