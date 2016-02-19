Sociology Since Midcentury - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121813406, 9781483261058

Sociology Since Midcentury

1st Edition

Essays in Theory Cumulation

Authors: Randall Collins
eBook ISBN: 9781483261058
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th October 1981
Page Count: 376
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
30.79
30.79
30.79
35.19
30.79
30.79
35.19
54.95
38.47
38.47
38.47
43.96
38.47
38.47
43.96
72.95
51.06
51.06
51.06
58.36
51.06
51.06
58.36
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Sociology Since Midcentury: Essays in Theory Cumulation is a collection of essays dealing with major intellectual developments in sociology since the mid-twentieth century. Topics covered include a macrohistorical theory of geopolitics, intended somewhat as an alternative to the Wallerstein economic theory of world-systems; a microtheory that provides a basis for linking up to and reconstructing macrosociological theories; structuralism, ritual violence, and solidarity; and the symbolic economy of culture.

Comprised of 20 chapters, this book begins with an introduction to the major historical and comparative sociologies, the traditions of Karl Marx and Max Weber with their subsequent transformations. The next section is devoted to structuralism and conflict that includes a discussion on a theory of violence and Claude Lévi-Strauss's structural history. Subsequent chapters explore the sociology of education and consider class, codes, and control; cultural capitalism and symbolic violence; schooling in capitalist America; breakthroughs in microsociology; and the microfoundations of macrosociology. Erving Goffman's scholarly methods and the theoretical traditions to which he contributes are also examined.

This monograph will be of interest to sociologists.

Table of Contents


Preface

Introduction

I The Advance of Historical Sociology

The Empirical Validity of the Conflict Tradition

Wallerstein's World-System

The Chain of Modernization

Geopolitics and Revolution

Long-Term Social Change and the Territorial Power of States

II Structuralism and Conflict

Lévi-Strauss's Structural History

Three Faces of Cruelty: Toward a Comparative Sociology of Violence

III Sociology of Education: The Cutting Edge

Class, Codes, and Control

Cultural Capitalism and Symbolic Violence

Schooling in Capitalist America

Crises and Declines in Credential Systems

IV Breakthroughs in Microsociology

Three Stages of Erving Goffman

The Language-Game of Power

The Microfoundations of Macrosociology

V The Old Guard and the New

Merton's Functionalism

Postindustrialism and Technocracy

Touraine's System

Gouldner's Dialectics

Blau's Macrotheory

Sociology Past and Future

References

Index

Details

No. of pages:
376
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1981
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483261058

About the Author

Randall Collins

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.