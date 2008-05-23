Sociology in Nursing and Healthcare - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780443101557, 9780702037443

Sociology in Nursing and Healthcare

1st Edition

Authors: Hannah Cooke Susan Philpin
eBook ISBN: 9780702037443
Paperback ISBN: 9780443101557
Imprint: Bailièrre Tindall
Published Date: 23rd May 2008
Page Count: 256
Description

This title is directed primarily towards health care professionals outside of the United States. Nursing practice needs to be informed by an understanding of people and the societies in which they live. This introductory text has been designed specifically to discuss those aspects of sociology which are most relevant to nursing and the health care context in which it takes place.

Table of Contents

Part one – Sociology, nursing and everyday life
Introduction. Thinking sociologically about families and health. Thinking sociologically about religion and health. Work, professionalism and organisational life. Social class, poverty and health. Inequalities and health disadvantage.

Part two - Healthcare systems and nursing
Healthcare policy and organisational change. Power and communication in healthcare. Nursing and nursing professionalism. Partnerships and care in the community.

Part three – The experience of illness
Understandings of health, illness, risk and bodies. Lay understandings of health and risk: a changing picture. Experiencing ill-health. Social responses to illness and disability. Death and dying.

About the Author

Hannah Cooke

Lecturer in Nursing, University of Manchester School of Nursing Studies, Manchester, UK

Susan Philpin

Senior Lecturer, Centre for Care of Older People; School of Health Science, University of Wales, Swansea, UK Senior Lecturer Head of Centre for Primary Care, Public Health and Older People

