Sociology in Nursing and Healthcare
1st Edition
Description
This title is directed primarily towards health care professionals outside of the United States. Nursing practice needs to be informed by an understanding of people and the societies in which they live. This introductory text has been designed specifically to discuss those aspects of sociology which are most relevant to nursing and the health care context in which it takes place.
Table of Contents
Part one – Sociology, nursing and everyday life
Introduction. Thinking sociologically about families and health. Thinking sociologically about religion and health. Work, professionalism and organisational life. Social class, poverty and health. Inequalities and health disadvantage.
Part two - Healthcare systems and nursing
Healthcare policy and organisational change. Power and communication in healthcare. Nursing and nursing professionalism. Partnerships and care in the community.
Part three – The experience of illness
Understandings of health, illness, risk and bodies. Lay understandings of health and risk: a changing picture. Experiencing ill-health. Social responses to illness and disability. Death and dying.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 256
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Bailièrre Tindall 2008
- Published:
- 23rd May 2008
- Imprint:
- Bailièrre Tindall
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702037443
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780443101557
About the Author
Hannah Cooke
Affiliations and Expertise
Lecturer in Nursing, University of Manchester School of Nursing Studies, Manchester, UK
Susan Philpin
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lecturer, Centre for Care of Older People; School of Health Science, University of Wales, Swansea, UK Senior Lecturer Head of Centre for Primary Care, Public Health and Older People