Sociology as Applied to Nursing and Health Care

This text is designed specifically to discuss sociological ideas and theories in terms of their relationship to nursing and the health care context in which they take place. Provides an accessible introduction to major sociological themes and ideas with topics that include an introduction to the sociology of health care, inequalities in health, the social context of nursing, and more. Each chapter contains case studies and examples which link to a variety of settings and client groups. Reflection and discussion questions encourage critical thinking. Also contains a helpful glossary of sociological terminology.