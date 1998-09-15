Sociology as Applied to Nursing and Health Care - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780702019326

Sociology as Applied to Nursing and Health Care

1st Edition

Editors: Mary Birchenall Peter Birchenall
Paperback ISBN: 9780702019326
Imprint: Bailièrre Tindall
Published Date: 15th September 1998
Page Count: 272
Description

This text is designed specifically to discuss sociological ideas and theories in terms of their relationship to nursing and the health care context in which they take place. Provides an accessible introduction to major sociological themes and ideas with topics that include an introduction to the sociology of health care, inequalities in health, the social context of nursing, and more. Each chapter contains case studies and examples which link to a variety of settings and client groups. Reflection and discussion questions encourage critical thinking. Also contains a helpful glossary of sociological terminology.

Table of Contents

Section 1: Introducing the Sociology of Health Care. Studying Sociology in Nursing. Sociology and Everyday Life. Society and the Individual: Gender, Race and Age. Introducing Theory in Sociology. Section 2: Inequalities in Health. Poverty in Health Care. Disadvantaged Groups in Health Care. The Social Interpretation of Deviance. Section 3: The Social Context of Nursing. Nurses, Clients and Power. Professional and Educational Directions. Section 4: Health Policy in Relation to Nursing. The Changing Shape of the National Health Service. Caring in a Mixed Economy. Section 5: Sociological Perspectives in Nursing. Nursing and Social Theory. Glossary.

Details

No. of pages:
272
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Bailièrre Tindall 1999
Published:
Imprint:
Bailièrre Tindall
Paperback ISBN:
9780702019326

About the Editor

Mary Birchenall

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Nursing Lecturuer, University of Leeds, Leeds, UK

Peter Birchenall

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Health Studies, University of Lincolnshire and Humberside, Lincoln, UK

