Sociology and Social Work
1st Edition
Perspectives and Problems
Description
Sociology and Social Work: Perspectives and Problems focuses on the relationship between sociology and social work, providing a sociological understanding of the problems social workers face.
This book begins with an introduction to sociology and social work, followed by a discussion on the nature of a sociological perspective. The sociological approach to family and kinship, analysis of the community, social stratification, and social deviance are also elaborated.
This text emphasizes child rearing, language, and social class, including childhood as a preparation for class membership and changes in the stratification system. The social functions of social work in relation to social control and social change are likewise reviewed. This compilation concludes with a review of the professionalization and organizational context of social work and problems arising from the nature of social work and sociology.
This publication is a good reference for students and researchers interested in the perspectives and problems related to sociology and social work.
Table of Contents
Foreword, by Professor Noel Timms
Acknowledgments
Part I
1 Sociology and Social Work—An Introduction
2 The Sociological Perspective
Part II
3 The Family and Kinship
4 The Analysis oj the Community
5 Social Stratification
6 Child Rearing, Language, and Social Class
7 Social Deviance
Part III
Introduction to Part III
8 The Social Functions of Social Work—Social Control
9 The Social Functions of Social Work—Social Change
10 The Professionalization of Social Work
11 The Organizational Context of Social Work
Part IV
12 Perspectives and Problems
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 318
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1970
- Published:
- 1st January 1970
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483146584