Sociology and Social Work - 1st Edition

Sociology and Social Work

1st Edition

Perspectives and Problems

Authors: Brian J. Heraud
Editors: Jean P. Nursten
eBook ISBN: 9781483146584
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1970
Page Count: 318
Description

Sociology and Social Work: Perspectives and Problems focuses on the relationship between sociology and social work, providing a sociological understanding of the problems social workers face.

This book begins with an introduction to sociology and social work, followed by a discussion on the nature of a sociological perspective. The sociological approach to family and kinship, analysis of the community, social stratification, and social deviance are also elaborated.

This text emphasizes child rearing, language, and social class, including childhood as a preparation for class membership and changes in the stratification system. The social functions of social work in relation to social control and social change are likewise reviewed. This compilation concludes with a review of the professionalization and organizational context of social work and problems arising from the nature of social work and sociology.

This publication is a good reference for students and researchers interested in the perspectives and problems related to sociology and social work.

Table of Contents


Foreword, by Professor Noel Timms

Acknowledgments

Part I

1 Sociology and Social Work—An Introduction

2 The Sociological Perspective

Part II

3 The Family and Kinship

4 The Analysis oj the Community

5 Social Stratification

6 Child Rearing, Language, and Social Class

7 Social Deviance

Part III

Introduction to Part III

8 The Social Functions of Social Work—Social Control

9 The Social Functions of Social Work—Social Change

10 The Professionalization of Social Work

11 The Organizational Context of Social Work

Part IV

12 Perspectives and Problems

Author Index

Subject Index

