Sociology and Social Work
1st Edition
Perspectives and Problems
Description
Sociology and Social Work: Perspectives and Problems focuses on the relationship of sociology and social work. The book first offers information on the relationship of sociology and social work. Existing sociological views in social work; nature of applied sociology; development of sociology; and social work as a focus of sociological interest are discussed. The text puts emphasis on sociological perspective. Considerations include the individual in society, co-operation and conflict, sociology and other sciences, and society in the individual. The selection also underscores family and kinship, analysis of the community, and social stratification. The text also looks at child rearing, language, and social class. Changes in the stratification system; childhood as a preparation for class membership; and the relationship of social class and social work are explained. The book also underscores the social functions, professionalization, and organizational context of social work. Direction of change, social work and society, and public knowledge of social work are examined. The text is a vital reference for readers wanting to explore the relationship of social work and sociology.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Acknowledgements
Part I
1 Sociology and Social Work—An Introduction
2 The Sociological Perspective
Part II
3 The Family and Kinship
4 The Analysis of the Community
5 Social Stratification
6 Child Rearing, Language, and Social Class
7 Social Deviance
Part III
Introduction to Part III
8 The Social Functions of Social Work—Social Control
9 The Social Functions of Social Work—Social Change
10 The Professionalization of Social Work
11 The Organizational Context of Social Work
Part IV
12 Perspectives and Problems
Author Index
Subject Index
