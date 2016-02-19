Sociology and Social Work: Perspectives and Problems focuses on the relationship of sociology and social work. The book first offers information on the relationship of sociology and social work. Existing sociological views in social work; nature of applied sociology; development of sociology; and social work as a focus of sociological interest are discussed. The text puts emphasis on sociological perspective. Considerations include the individual in society, co-operation and conflict, sociology and other sciences, and society in the individual. The selection also underscores family and kinship, analysis of the community, and social stratification. The text also looks at child rearing, language, and social class. Changes in the stratification system; childhood as a preparation for class membership; and the relationship of social class and social work are explained. The book also underscores the social functions, professionalization, and organizational context of social work. Direction of change, social work and society, and public knowledge of social work are examined. The text is a vital reference for readers wanting to explore the relationship of social work and sociology.