Sociology and Occupational Therapy - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780443055157

Sociology and Occupational Therapy

1st Edition

An Integrated Approach

Editors: Derek Jones Sheena Blair Terry Hartery R. Kenneth Jones
Paperback ISBN: 9780443055157
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 3rd September 1998
Page Count: 190
Description

Introducing a textbook focusing on the areas of sociology of direct relevance to the theory and practice of Occupational Therapy. Authored by a team of experienced lecturers in sociology and OT lecturers with a background in social science, this pragmatic text demonstrates how sociological theory impacts the practice of OT's. Features activities in each chapter that encourage the reader to make their own links between the text and their own experience in OT practice and everyday life.

Table of Contents

Introduction / What Is Sociology? / Social Research Methods / Social Stratification and Social Class / Role / Sex, Gender and Feminism / Multi-Cultural Society / the Family / Deviance / Health and Illness / Organisations / the Sociology of the Health Professions / Work / Leisure / Normalization and Critical Disability Theory

Details

No. of pages:
190
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone 1999
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone
Paperback ISBN:
9780443055157

About the Editor

Derek Jones

Affiliations and Expertise

Lecturer in Occupational Therapy, Department of Occupational Therapy and Art Therapy, Queen Margaret College, Leith Campus, Edinburgh, UK

Sheena Blair

Terry Hartery

Affiliations and Expertise

Retired Lecturer. Formerly Sociology, Department of Management and Social Sciences, Queen Margaret College, Edinburgh, UK

R. Kenneth Jones

Affiliations and Expertise

Lecturer in Health and Illness, Department of Management and Social Sciences, Queen Margaret College, Edinburgh, UK

