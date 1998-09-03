Sociology and Occupational Therapy
1st Edition
An Integrated Approach
Description
Introducing a textbook focusing on the areas of sociology of direct relevance to the theory and practice of Occupational Therapy. Authored by a team of experienced lecturers in sociology and OT lecturers with a background in social science, this pragmatic text demonstrates how sociological theory impacts the practice of OT's. Features activities in each chapter that encourage the reader to make their own links between the text and their own experience in OT practice and everyday life.
Table of Contents
Introduction / What Is Sociology? / Social Research Methods / Social Stratification and Social Class / Role / Sex, Gender and Feminism / Multi-Cultural Society / the Family / Deviance / Health and Illness / Organisations / the Sociology of the Health Professions / Work / Leisure / Normalization and Critical Disability Theory
Details
- No. of pages:
- 190
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 1999
- Published:
- 3rd September 1998
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780443055157
About the Editor
Derek Jones
Affiliations and Expertise
Lecturer in Occupational Therapy, Department of Occupational Therapy and Art Therapy, Queen Margaret College, Leith Campus, Edinburgh, UK
Sheena Blair
Terry Hartery
Affiliations and Expertise
Retired Lecturer. Formerly Sociology, Department of Management and Social Sciences, Queen Margaret College, Edinburgh, UK
R. Kenneth Jones
Affiliations and Expertise
Lecturer in Health and Illness, Department of Management and Social Sciences, Queen Margaret College, Edinburgh, UK