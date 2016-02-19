Society, Schools and Progress in the West Indies is one of a mutually supporting series in this field of interest in a number of significant countries or region. This book focuses on West Indies, aiming to provide important information about education and society, to raise certain questions which need to be carefully considered if education is to lead to real human development, and to provide informed opinion on a variety of subjects affecting society, schools, and progress . Organized into seven chapters, this book begins with an historical survey of education in the West Indies. It then talks about the socio-economic complex, and the school and general education arrangements in the area. The prevalent aims and assumptions in this field are also shown. Subsequent chapters explore the important matter of priorities in education in the West Indies, and define the concept of ""education for development"". This book will be very helpful for students of sociology, government and politics, as well as education.