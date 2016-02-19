Society, Schools and Progress in the West Indies - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080161747, 9781483145402

Society, Schools and Progress in the West Indies

1st Edition

Education and Educational Research

Authors: John J. Figueroa
Editors: Edmund King
eBook ISBN: 9781483145402
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1971
Page Count: 230
Description

Society, Schools and Progress in the West Indies is one of a mutually supporting series in this field of interest in a number of significant countries or region. This book focuses on West Indies, aiming to provide important information about education and society, to raise certain questions which need to be carefully considered if education is to lead to real human development, and to provide informed opinion on a variety of subjects affecting society, schools, and progress . Organized into seven chapters, this book begins with an historical survey of education in the West Indies. It then talks about the socio-economic complex, and the school and general education arrangements in the area. The prevalent aims and assumptions in this field are also shown. Subsequent chapters explore the important matter of priorities in education in the West Indies, and define the concept of ""education for development"". This book will be very helpful for students of sociology, government and politics, as well as education.

Table of Contents


Comparative Studies

Introduction

1. Education in the West Indies: An Historical Note

2. Economic and Social Complex of the Present

3. The Schools and Education Systems of the Area

4. Aims and Prevalent Assumptions

5. Teacher Education

6. Priorities

7. The Meaning of Development

Further Reading

Index


About the Author

John J. Figueroa

About the Editor

Edmund King

