Society, Schools and Progress in Tanzania - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080155647, 9781483159140

Society, Schools and Progress in Tanzania

1st Edition

The Commonwealth and International Library: Education and Educational Research

Authors: J. Cameron W. A. Dodd
Editors: Edmund King
eBook ISBN: 9781483159140
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1970
Page Count: 274
Description

Education and Educational Research: Society, Schools, and Progress in Tanzania focuses on the educational system in Tanzania. The book first offers information on the economy, territorial domain, form of government, and progress of education in Tanzania. The text also outlines the road to independence of this country. The rise of the African people to political power and the introduction to international relations are underscored. The text also examines the policies and administration of the Tanzanian government from 1945 to 1961. The selection also traces the development of education in Tanzania in two periods: 1945 to 1956 and 1957 until 1961. The institution of educational programs, reforms, and legislation during these periods, as well as the development of education outside the school system, are underlined. The text also examines the policies and administration of the Tanzanian government from 1961 to 1966, and also the progress in education during this period. The educational reforms, programs, and legislation instituted during 1961 to 1966 are then discussed. The book is a vital source of data for readers interested in the development of education in Tanzania.

Table of Contents


Contents

Comparative Studies

Part I Foundations

Introduction The Country and Its People

Chapter 1 The Economy

Chapter 2 The Fabric of the Nation

Chapter 3 Policy and Administration of Government, 1887-1945

Chapter 4 The Development of Education to 1919

Chapter 5 The Development of Education, 1919-1945

Part II The Road to Independence

Introduction

Chapter 6 The Rise of the Africans to Political Power, and the Outside World

Chapter 7 Policy and Administration of Government, 1945-1961

Chapter 8 The Development of Education, 1945-1956

Chapter 9 The Development of Education, 1957-1961

Chapter 10 Education Outside the School System

Part III Independence and After

Introduction

Chapter 11 Policy and Administration of Government, 1961-1966

Chapter 12 The Development of Education, 1961-1966

Chapter 13 Five Year Development Plan, 1964-1969

Chapter 14 Education Outside the School System

Chapter 15 "Education for Self-Reliance", 1967

Chapter 16 Conclusion

Appendices

Appendix 1 Map of Tanzania

Appendix 2 Education in 1966

Appendix 3 The Education "Ladder" and Enrollments: 1946, 1961, 1966

Appendix 4 The Administrative Structure of Education in 1968

Appendix 5 Select General Bibliography

Index


Details

No. of pages:
274
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1970
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483159140

About the Author

J. Cameron

Affiliations and Expertise

Organisational and Technological Solutions Pty. Ltd., Sydney, Australia

W. A. Dodd

About the Editor

Edmund King

