Education and Educational Research: Society, Schools, and Progress in Tanzania focuses on the educational system in Tanzania. The book first offers information on the economy, territorial domain, form of government, and progress of education in Tanzania. The text also outlines the road to independence of this country. The rise of the African people to political power and the introduction to international relations are underscored. The text also examines the policies and administration of the Tanzanian government from 1945 to 1961. The selection also traces the development of education in Tanzania in two periods: 1945 to 1956 and 1957 until 1961. The institution of educational programs, reforms, and legislation during these periods, as well as the development of education outside the school system, are underlined. The text also examines the policies and administration of the Tanzanian government from 1961 to 1966, and also the progress in education during this period. The educational reforms, programs, and legislation instituted during 1961 to 1966 are then discussed. The book is a vital source of data for readers interested in the development of education in Tanzania.
Table of Contents
Contents
Comparative Studies
Part I Foundations
Introduction The Country and Its People
Chapter 1 The Economy
Chapter 2 The Fabric of the Nation
Chapter 3 Policy and Administration of Government, 1887-1945
Chapter 4 The Development of Education to 1919
Chapter 5 The Development of Education, 1919-1945
Part II The Road to Independence
Introduction
Chapter 6 The Rise of the Africans to Political Power, and the Outside World
Chapter 7 Policy and Administration of Government, 1945-1961
Chapter 8 The Development of Education, 1945-1956
Chapter 9 The Development of Education, 1957-1961
Chapter 10 Education Outside the School System
Part III Independence and After
Introduction
Chapter 11 Policy and Administration of Government, 1961-1966
Chapter 12 The Development of Education, 1961-1966
Chapter 13 Five Year Development Plan, 1964-1969
Chapter 14 Education Outside the School System
Chapter 15 "Education for Self-Reliance", 1967
Chapter 16 Conclusion
Appendices
Appendix 1 Map of Tanzania
Appendix 2 Education in 1966
Appendix 3 The Education "Ladder" and Enrollments: 1946, 1961, 1966
Appendix 4 The Administrative Structure of Education in 1968
Appendix 5 Select General Bibliography
Index
