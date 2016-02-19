Society, Schools and Progress in Israel is a part of a series of books that cross-reference each other to form a comparative study about the society, education, and progress of various countries. This particular volume is concerned with Israel. The text first details the historical background of Israel, and then proceeds to discussing society, polity, and economy. Next, the selection covers the legislation and politics of education. The next series of chapters deals with educational concerns. The last chapter of the text discusses the problems in equality, minority, and identity in Israel. The book will be of great use to political scientists, sociologists, economists, and psychologists.