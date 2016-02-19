Society, Schools and Progress in Israel - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080064949, 9781483184210

Society, Schools and Progress in Israel

1st Edition

The Commonwealth and International Library: Education and Educational Research

Authors: Aharon F. Kleinberger
Editors: Edmund King
eBook ISBN: 9781483184210
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1969
Page Count: 354
Description

Society, Schools and Progress in Israel is a part of a series of books that cross-reference each other to form a comparative study about the society, education, and progress of various countries. This particular volume is concerned with Israel. The text first details the historical background of Israel, and then proceeds to discussing society, polity, and economy. Next, the selection covers the legislation and politics of education. The next series of chapters deals with educational concerns. The last chapter of the text discusses the problems in equality, minority, and identity in Israel. The book will be of great use to political scientists, sociologists, economists, and psychologists.

Table of Contents


Comparative Studies

1 Historical Background

2 Society, Polity, Economy

Population

Absorption of Immigrants

Social Stratification

Social Class and Geocultural Origin

Government and Politics

Economic Development

3 Legislation and Politics of Education

4 The Schools

Pre-School Education

Primary Education

Schools for Working Youth

Post-primary and Secondary Education

Academic Secondary Education

Vocational and Agricultural Education

5 The Teachers

6 Higher Education

7 Some Major Problems

Problems of Equality

Problems of Minority

Problems of Identity

Glossary of Hebrew Terms

Index

About the Author

Aharon F. Kleinberger

About the Editor

Edmund King

