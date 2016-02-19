Society, Schools and Progress in Israel
1st Edition
The Commonwealth and International Library: Education and Educational Research
Description
Society, Schools and Progress in Israel is a part of a series of books that cross-reference each other to form a comparative study about the society, education, and progress of various countries. This particular volume is concerned with Israel. The text first details the historical background of Israel, and then proceeds to discussing society, polity, and economy. Next, the selection covers the legislation and politics of education. The next series of chapters deals with educational concerns. The last chapter of the text discusses the problems in equality, minority, and identity in Israel. The book will be of great use to political scientists, sociologists, economists, and psychologists.
Table of Contents
Comparative Studies
1 Historical Background
2 Society, Polity, Economy
Population
Absorption of Immigrants
Social Stratification
Social Class and Geocultural Origin
Government and Politics
Economic Development
3 Legislation and Politics of Education
4 The Schools
Pre-School Education
Primary Education
Schools for Working Youth
Post-primary and Secondary Education
Academic Secondary Education
Vocational and Agricultural Education
5 The Teachers
6 Higher Education
7 Some Major Problems
Problems of Equality
Problems of Minority
Problems of Identity
Glossary of Hebrew Terms
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 354
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1969
- Published:
- 1st January 1969
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483184210