Society, Schools and Progress in Israel is a comprehensive account of the role of education as a driver of social change and progress in Israel. Educational concepts, institutions, and practices in Israel are discussed, along with its society, polity, and economy. Legislation and the politics of education in the country are also explored. This book is comprised of seven chapters and begins with a historical and institutional background on Israel's educational system, including social stratification, government and politics, and economic development. The following chapters describe administration, the school system, family influences, and background social forces. Pre-school education, primary education, schools for working youth, post-primary and secondary education, academic secondary education, and vocational and agricultural education are described, together with higher education and the teachers. The final chapter examines some major problems in Israeli education, including those relating to equality, minority groups, and the identity of Arabs and Jews. This monograph is intended for students of sociology, government, politics, and education.