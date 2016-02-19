Society, Schools and Progress in Israel - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080064932, 9781483140230

Society, Schools and Progress in Israel

1st Edition

The Commonwealth and International Library: Education and Educational Research

Authors: Aharon F. Kleinberger
Editors: Edmund King
eBook ISBN: 9781483140230
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1969
Page Count: 354
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
101.77
86.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Society, Schools and Progress in Israel is a comprehensive account of the role of education as a driver of social change and progress in Israel. Educational concepts, institutions, and practices in Israel are discussed, along with its society, polity, and economy. Legislation and the politics of education in the country are also explored. This book is comprised of seven chapters and begins with a historical and institutional background on Israel's educational system, including social stratification, government and politics, and economic development. The following chapters describe administration, the school system, family influences, and background social forces. Pre-school education, primary education, schools for working youth, post-primary and secondary education, academic secondary education, and vocational and agricultural education are described, together with higher education and the teachers. The final chapter examines some major problems in Israeli education, including those relating to equality, minority groups, and the identity of Arabs and Jews. This monograph is intended for students of sociology, government, politics, and education.

Table of Contents


Comparative Studies

1 Historical Background

2 Society, Polity, Economy

Population

Absorption of Immigrants

Social Stratification

Social Class and Geocultural Origin

Government and Politics

Economic Development

3 Legislation and Politics of Education

4 The Schools

Pre-school Education

Primary Education

Schools for Working Youth

Post-primary and Secondary Education

Academic Secondary Education

Vocational and Agricultural Education

5 The Teachers

6 Higher Education

7 Some Major Problems

Problems of Equality

Problems of Minority

Problems of Identity

Glossary of Hebrew Terms

Index

Details

No. of pages:
354
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1969
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483140230

About the Author

Aharon F. Kleinberger

About the Editor

Edmund King

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.