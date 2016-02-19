Society, Schools and Progress in India
1st Edition
The Commonwealth and International Library: Education and Educational Research Division
Authors: John Sargent
Editors: Edmund King
eBook ISBN: 9781483160313
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1968
Page Count: 264
Details
- No. of pages:
- 264
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1968
- Published:
- 1st January 1968
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483160313
About the Author
John Sargent
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, Philadelphia, PA
About the Editor
Edmund King
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.