Society, Schools and Progress in China - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080128443, 9781483186283

Society, Schools and Progress in China

1st Edition

The Commonwealth and International Library: Education and Educational Research

Authors: Chiu-Sam Tsang
Editors: Edmund King
eBook ISBN: 9781483186283
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1968
Page Count: 354
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Society, Schools and Progress in China is a comprehensive survey of the technology, government, social relationships, religion, geography, and arts of China. The book presents a wide range of information about China such as its history and geography; an outline of the country’s political and administrative structure; formative institutions in Chinese society; some of the prevalent assumptions in the recasting of a new social order in China; and the country’s problems and crises. Students and teachers of history and sociology will find the book a good reference material.

Table of Contents


Comparative Studies

Preface

1 The Historical Background

2 The Present Social and Economic Complex

3 The Broad Outline of the Political and Administrative Structure

4 The Most Formative Institutions

5 Prevalent Assumptions

6 The School System

7 Social, Technological and International Change

8 Problems and Crises

9 Summary and Conclusion

Bibliography

Index

Details

No. of pages:
354
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1968
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483186283

About the Author

Chiu-Sam Tsang

About the Editor

Edmund King

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.