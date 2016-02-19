Society, Schools and Progress in China
1st Edition
Authors: Chiu-Sam Tsang
Published Date: 1st January 1968
Description
Society, Schools and Progress in China is a comprehensive survey of the technology, government, social relationships, religion, geography, and arts of China. The book presents a wide range of information about China such as its history and geography; an outline of the country’s political and administrative structure; formative institutions in Chinese society; some of the prevalent assumptions in the recasting of a new social order in China; and the country’s problems and crises. Students and teachers of history and sociology will find the book a good reference material.
Table of Contents
Comparative Studies
Preface
1 The Historical Background
2 The Present Social and Economic Complex
3 The Broad Outline of the Political and Administrative Structure
4 The Most Formative Institutions
5 Prevalent Assumptions
6 The School System
7 Social, Technological and International Change
8 Problems and Crises
9 Summary and Conclusion
Bibliography
Index
