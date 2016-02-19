Society, Schools & Progress in China - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080128436, 9781483136806

Society, Schools & Progress in China

1st Edition

The Commonwealth and International Library: Education and Educational Research

Authors: Chiu-Sam Tsang
Editors: Edmund King
eBook ISBN: 9781483136806
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1968
Page Count: 354
Price includes VAT/GST

Description

Society, Schools and Progress in China presents the systematic use of education to achieve prosperity, security, and social well-being. This book provides a concise account of the historical events and the social, religious, political, and other influences, which have combined to create China. Organized into nine chapters, this book begins with an overview of China's historical background to understand the struggle and aspirations of the Chinese people. This text then examines the type of economic and social structure in China's rural areas since 1958, which has been known as the ""People's Commune"". Other chapters consider the social, technological, and international change in China. This book discusses as well the establishment of the educational system in the People's Republic of China. The final chapter deals with the characteristics of the Chinese society. This book is intended to be suitable for students of sociology, government and politics, as well as education.

Table of Contents


Comparative Studies

Preface

1 The Historical Background

2 The Present Social and Economic Complex

3 The Broad Outline of the Political and Administrative Structure

4 The Most Formative Institutions

5 Prevalent Assumptions

6 The School System

7 Social, Technological and International Change

8 Problems and Crises

9 Summary and Conclusion

Bibliography

Index


Details

No. of pages:
354
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1968
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483136806

About the Author

Chiu-Sam Tsang

About the Editor

Edmund King

