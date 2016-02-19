Society, Schools and Progress in Australia concerns the study of developments in the educational system and decisions affecting it in Australia. This book is part of a series on the same subject involving several countries or regions. This book deals with the main features of the educational system inherited from the United Kingdom and applied in Australia in terms of transformation, modification, and technological advances. After giving a description of the background of education, this book discusses the organization of public education in Australia: secondary education; administrative centralization; and the role of the commonwealth, States, and local communities.

This book then reviews the assumptions and philosophies that seem to have influenced the direction and growth of education in the country. This text considers the independent schools, education and equality, leading issues in secondary education, and the influence of universities and catholic schools. This book also examines the patterns of higher education, notably at the university level, the British influence, and postgraduate and research work. This text addresses technical education, adult education, and teacher training. This book then evaluates the broad features of Australian education, the bureaucracy, social change, and some aspects for national development.

Education ministers and policymakers, school administrators, city and state officials, and sociologists will find this book very informative.