Socially Responsible IT Management
1st Edition
Description
Socially Responsible IT Management shows IT professionals how to overcome the social crisis that has resulted from the wide-spread use of information technology. By responsibly managing security threats, protecting individual privacy, reducing hazardous waste, and minimizing other negative effects on IT staff and computer users, as well as ordinary citizens around the world, IT professionals can benefit the society at large and reap rewards for their own organizations as well.
Scandals at Enron, Andersen, Sotheby's and Christie's, Merrill Lynch, and Tyco are fueling a crisis of confidence in business. Regulators, voters, investors, customers, and employees are demanding that businesses be more socially responsible. Rhetoric is not enough, all organizations need to demonstrate that they are living up to social expectations. Erbschloe shows managers how to take charge of key aspects of their IT operations and follow a morally, ethically, and legally correct path to success.
Key Features
· Supported by author speaking tour and "Computer Economics" website, www.computereconomics.com · Step-by-step instructions on how to accomplish objectives of privacy and security · Explains principles of ergonomics, energy efficiency, and recycling that can bring return on investment
Readership
IT managers and supervisors. Also business managers that make some IT related decisions, managers in smaller organizations that do not have full time IT staff, students in information management programs.
Table of Contents
An Overview of Socially Responsible IT Management; Principle One: Appropriately Staff IT Departments; Principle Tw: Fairly Compensate IT workers; Principle Three: Adequately train computer users; Principle Four: Provide Ergonomic User Environments; Principle Five: Maintain Secure and Virus Free Computer Systems; Principle Six: Safeguard the Privacy of Information; Principle Seven: Ethically Manage Intellectual Property; Principle Eight: Utilize Energy Efficient Technology; Principle Nine: Properly Recycle Used Computer Equipment; Principle Ten: Support Efforts to Reduce the Digital Divide; Organizing for Socially Responsible Information Technology Management; The Future of Socially Responsible Information Technology Management
Details
- No. of pages:
- 362
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Digital Press 2002
- Published:
- 27th September 2002
- Imprint:
- Digital Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080492308
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781555582906
About the Author
Michael Erbschloe
Michael Erbschloe an information technology consultant, educator, and author. Michael has also taught and developed technology related curriculum for several universities including the University of Denver, and speaks at conferences and industry events around the world. He has authored hundreds of articles on technology and several books including Information Warfare: How to Survive Cyber Attacks.
Affiliations and Expertise
Author, educator and security advisor, Washington, DC
Reviews
"A recommended read for all IT professionals and a must read for those in management."—Tom Molnar, business systems analyst "The combination of practicality, ease of implementation, and positive return on investment is what makes this book work so well. The easy-to-implement action steps makes dealing with these ten social responsibilities something that is almost as easy as buckling your seat belt when you get into an automobile."—Brandon L. Harris, educator and author