Socialist Models of Development
1st Edition
Description
Socialist Models of Development covers the theories and principles in socialism development. This book discusses the social evolution of different countries and the historical backgrounds that influence such evolution. The opening sections deal with the socialism and economic appraisal of Burma, Iraq, Syria, Tanzania, and Africa. These topics are followed by discussions of the prospects and problems of the transition from Agrarianism to Socialism of some countries, including Angola, Guinea-Bissau, and Mozambique. Other sections examine the Socialist Cuba and the intermediate regimes of Jamaica and Guyana. The North Korean model of socialism, a comparative study of Romanian socialism and Greece capitalism, as well as a socialist model of economic development of the Polish and Bulgarian are presented. The concluding sections are devoted to the role of management in socialist development and to the agricultural productivity under socialism. The book can provide useful information to sociologists, political analysts, students, and researchers.
Table of Contents
Socialism and Development: Editors' Introduction
The Burmese Way to 'Socialism'
Iraqi and Syrian Socialism: An Economic Appraisal
Tanzanian and African Socialism
Prospects and Problems of the Transition from Agrarianism to Socialism: The Case of Angola, Guinea-Bissau and Mozambique
Socialist Cuba and the Intermediate Regimes of Jamaica and Guyana
The North Korean Model: Gaps and Questions
Romania and Greece—Socialism vs Capitalism
A Socialist Model of Economic Development: The Polish and Bulgarian Experiences
Establishing Self-Governing Socialism in a Less Developed Country
Some Properties of the Eastern European Growth Pattern
On the Role of Management in Socialist Development
Agricultural Productivity under Socialism
The Optimal Rate of Industrialization in Developed and Developing Centrally-planned Economies: A General Equilibrium Approach
Human Rights, Third World Socialism and Cuba
Women's Emancipation under Socialism: A Model for the Third World?
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 248
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1981
- Published:
- 11th October 1982
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483190297