Socialist Models of Development - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080279213, 9781483190297

Socialist Models of Development

1st Edition

Editors: Charles K. Wilber Kenneth P. Jameson
eBook ISBN: 9781483190297
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 11th October 1982
Page Count: 248
Description

Socialist Models of Development covers the theories and principles in socialism development. This book discusses the social evolution of different countries and the historical backgrounds that influence such evolution. The opening sections deal with the socialism and economic appraisal of Burma, Iraq, Syria, Tanzania, and Africa. These topics are followed by discussions of the prospects and problems of the transition from Agrarianism to Socialism of some countries, including Angola, Guinea-Bissau, and Mozambique. Other sections examine the Socialist Cuba and the intermediate regimes of Jamaica and Guyana. The North Korean model of socialism, a comparative study of Romanian socialism and Greece capitalism, as well as a socialist model of economic development of the Polish and Bulgarian are presented. The concluding sections are devoted to the role of management in socialist development and to the agricultural productivity under socialism. The book can provide useful information to sociologists, political analysts, students, and researchers.

Table of Contents


Socialism and Development: Editors' Introduction

The Burmese Way to 'Socialism'

Iraqi and Syrian Socialism: An Economic Appraisal

Tanzanian and African Socialism

Prospects and Problems of the Transition from Agrarianism to Socialism: The Case of Angola, Guinea-Bissau and Mozambique

Socialist Cuba and the Intermediate Regimes of Jamaica and Guyana

The North Korean Model: Gaps and Questions

Romania and Greece—Socialism vs Capitalism

A Socialist Model of Economic Development: The Polish and Bulgarian Experiences

Establishing Self-Governing Socialism in a Less Developed Country

Some Properties of the Eastern European Growth Pattern

On the Role of Management in Socialist Development

Agricultural Productivity under Socialism

The Optimal Rate of Industrialization in Developed and Developing Centrally-planned Economies: A General Equilibrium Approach

Human Rights, Third World Socialism and Cuba

Women's Emancipation under Socialism: A Model for the Third World?

Index

