Social Work Supervision in Practice deals with the problems and process of social work supervision. This book teaches social work supervision by adapting general education principles to certain educative tasks and problems. The lessons contained involve teaching and helping when casework and supervision are analyzed together.

The book presents how casework analysis is also teaching and how supervision is enabling and transferring skills and knowledge to the student. Still, the author relies on generalizations acquired from actual and individualized social work in the field. Case studies and records are presented, and discussions of theory are secondary to actual records of supervision. Different cases are given as examples showing the process of recording, analysis of the student's skills, and monitoring of progress to the minimum required professional standards. The use of the student's recording practice as a teaching aid is then explained. The supervisor-tutor relationship toward the student is analyzed for the tutor's objective is to be an educator. More clarification on the problem of their roles is then explained.

This reference is suitable for social workers, public service administrators, and, to some extent, for public health workers who interact with members of the community.