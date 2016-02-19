Social Work Supervision in Practice - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080063645, 9781483160061

Social Work Supervision in Practice

1st Edition

The Commonwealth and International Library: Social Work Division

Authors: Bessie Kent
Editors: Jean Nursten
eBook ISBN: 9781483160061
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1969
Page Count: 172
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
24.95
21.21
19.99
16.99
31.95
27.16
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Social Work Supervision in Practice deals with the problems and process of social work supervision. This book teaches social work supervision by adapting general education principles to certain educative tasks and problems. The lessons contained involve teaching and helping when casework and supervision are analyzed together.
The book presents how casework analysis is also teaching and how supervision is enabling and transferring skills and knowledge to the student. Still, the author relies on generalizations acquired from actual and individualized social work in the field. Case studies and records are presented, and discussions of theory are secondary to actual records of supervision. Different cases are given as examples showing the process of recording, analysis of the student's skills, and monitoring of progress to the minimum required professional standards. The use of the student's recording practice as a teaching aid is then explained. The supervisor-tutor relationship toward the student is analyzed for the tutor's objective is to be an educator. More clarification on the problem of their roles is then explained.
This reference is suitable for social workers, public service administrators, and, to some extent, for public health workers who interact with members of the community.

Table of Contents


Preface

Chapter 1 Genesis of a Book

Chapter 2 The Process: A Recording

Supervision Session 1

Supervision Session 2

Supervision Session 3

Supervision Session 4

Supervision Session 5

Supervision Session 6

Supervision Session 7

Supervision Session 8-10

Supervision Session 11

Supervision Session 12

Supervision Session 13

Supervision Session 14

Supervision Session 15-17

Final Evaluation Report

Chapter 3 The Process: An Analysis

Chapter 4 Casework with Mr. C: Student's Recording

Chapter 5 Progress to Minimum Professional Standards

Chapter 6 The Use of Student Recording as a Teaching Aid

Chapter 7 The Supervisor-Tutor Relationship

Bibliography

Details

No. of pages:
172
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1969
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483160061

About the Author

Bessie Kent

About the Editor

Jean Nursten

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.