Social Work Research and the Analysis of Social Data - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080182124, 9781483136141

Social Work Research and the Analysis of Social Data

1st Edition

Social Work Division

Authors: A. E. Philip J. W. McCulloch N. J. Smith
Editors: Jean P. Nursten
eBook ISBN: 9781483136141
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1975
Page Count: 250
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Social Work Research and the Analysis of Social Data is a research book that describes both methodology and data analysis in logical sequence as a basis in order to begin the application of scientific method to psycho-social problems. Organized into 13 chapters, this book begins by elucidating the interrelationship of true professionalism and the need to conduct research in the field of social work. Subsequent chapters explore the advantages of counting and measuring in social work research; the research process; sources of information in applied social studies; data analysis and probability theory; and descriptive statistics. The relationship between variables; the continuing process of research; and the research report in this field of interest are also explained. This book will be very useful to social workers, as well as to those in teaching, counseling, and other helping professions.

Table of Contents


Editor's Foreword

Acknowledgments

Introduction

1. Professionalism and Empirical Research

2. Why Count and Measure?

3. The Research Process

4. Sources of Information in Applied Social Studies

5. The Use of Data Analysis and the Principles of Probability Theory

6. Simple Descriptive Statistics

7. Measures of Dispersion

8. Testing for Differences

9. Testing for Relationships—Correlation and Partial Correlation

10. Surface Relationships between Variables—Typal Methods

11. Underlying Relationships between Variables—Dimensional Methods

12. The Continuing Process of Research

13. The Research Report

Conclusions

Index


Details

No. of pages:
250
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1975
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483136141

About the Author

A. E. Philip

J. W. McCulloch

N. J. Smith

About the Editor

Jean P. Nursten

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.