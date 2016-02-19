Social Work Research and the Analysis of Social Data
1st Edition
Social Work Division
Description
Social Work Research and the Analysis of Social Data is a research book that describes both methodology and data analysis in logical sequence as a basis in order to begin the application of scientific method to psycho-social problems. Organized into 13 chapters, this book begins by elucidating the interrelationship of true professionalism and the need to conduct research in the field of social work. Subsequent chapters explore the advantages of counting and measuring in social work research; the research process; sources of information in applied social studies; data analysis and probability theory; and descriptive statistics. The relationship between variables; the continuing process of research; and the research report in this field of interest are also explained. This book will be very useful to social workers, as well as to those in teaching, counseling, and other helping professions.
Table of Contents
Editor's Foreword
Acknowledgments
Introduction
1. Professionalism and Empirical Research
2. Why Count and Measure?
3. The Research Process
4. Sources of Information in Applied Social Studies
5. The Use of Data Analysis and the Principles of Probability Theory
6. Simple Descriptive Statistics
7. Measures of Dispersion
8. Testing for Differences
9. Testing for Relationships—Correlation and Partial Correlation
10. Surface Relationships between Variables—Typal Methods
11. Underlying Relationships between Variables—Dimensional Methods
12. The Continuing Process of Research
13. The Research Report
Conclusions
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 250
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1975
- Published:
- 1st January 1975
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483136141