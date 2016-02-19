Social Work Research and the Analysis of Social Data is a research book that describes both methodology and data analysis in logical sequence as a basis in order to begin the application of scientific method to psycho-social problems. Organized into 13 chapters, this book begins by elucidating the interrelationship of true professionalism and the need to conduct research in the field of social work. Subsequent chapters explore the advantages of counting and measuring in social work research; the research process; sources of information in applied social studies; data analysis and probability theory; and descriptive statistics. The relationship between variables; the continuing process of research; and the research report in this field of interest are also explained. This book will be very useful to social workers, as well as to those in teaching, counseling, and other helping professions.