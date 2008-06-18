Social Structure and Emotion
1st Edition
Description
As a reference that contains original and innovative research on the sociology of emotion, this book will not only appeal to sociologists but also to scholars of psychology, psychiatry, anthropology, history, social work, and business/management. With contributions from experts in the field, this text examines the role and influence of emotion in everyday social circumstances. It poses clear questions and presents the contemporary theoretical developments and empirical research linking social structure and emotion.
Comparable books are narrowly focused and less comprehensive, the breadth and depth of this new work is unmatched.
Key Features
Explores the roles played by emotion in social arrangements (i.e., the power of emotions in psychology, finance, economics, etc...) Poses clear questions and presents the newest theoretical developments and empirical research linking social structure and emotion *Contributions from experts in the field
Readership
Sociologists, and scholars of psychology, psychiatry, anthropology, history, social work, and business/management
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgments
List of Contributors
Introduction
Sociology of Emotion
Structural Symbolic Interaction
Group Processes Research
References
Part I Status, Power, Emotion
1 Commentary
Early Work on Status and Power in the Sociology of Emotions
Status and Power in the Group Process Tradition
Status, Power, and Emotion in Social Order
References
2 HUMOR AND THE EFFECTIVENESS OF DIVERSE LEADERS
Introduction
Gender, Leadership, and Humor
Theoretical Development
Gender, Humor, and Leader Influence: A Research Agenda
Conclusion
References
3 Social Exchange and the Maintenance of Order in Status-Stratifed Systems
Introduction
The Research Problem and Orientation
Theories of Status and Power
How Theories of Power and Status Explain Microorder
The Experiment
Theoretical Interpretations
Shortcomings of Each Theory
Conclusion
Acknowledgments
References
Part II Emotion and Identity Work
4 Commentary
References
5 Identity, Social Status, and Emotion
Introduction
Theory
Procedures
Results
Discussion
Acknowledgment
References
6 A Strategy for Incorporating Social Intelligence in the Design of Virtual Environments
Introduction
Theoretical Framework
Conclusion
References
7 Emotions on the Job: Supporting and Threatening Face in Work Organizations
Introduction
Face and Emotion
Study 1: Vignettes
Study 2: Simulated Job
Discussion
Conclusion
References
Part III Emotions in Exchange Relations
8 Commentary
Organization of Social Exchange
Social Emotions
Social Structure and Emotional Experience
Conclusion
References
9 The Effect of Perceived Trustworthiness on Affect in Negotiated and Reciprocal Exchange
Introduction
Exchange and Emotion
Uncertainty and Commitment in Exchange Relations
Forms of Exchange, Uncertainty, Perceived Trustworthiness and Affect
Partner Behavior
Perceived Trustworthiness
Attribution and Perceived Intentionality
Methods
Results
The Relationship Between Perceived Trustworthiness and Affect
Concluding Comments
References
10 The Structure of Reciprocity and Integrative Bonds: The Role of Emotions
The Theoretical Research Program
Bringing Emotions into Reciprocity Theory
Conclusions
Acknowledgments
References
Part IV Justice and Moral Emotions
11 Commentary
Emotions and the Equity Model
Procedural Justice and Emotions
Current Directions
References
12 It’s Not Just What You Feel: Expressing Emotional Responses to the Injustice of Others
Introduction
Emotional Responses to Distributive Injustice
Emotion Management
The Effects of Social Factors on Observers’ Experience and Expression
Methods
Result
Discussion
Acknowledgment
References
13 The Moral Identity, Status, Moral Emotions, and the Normative Order
Morality and the Moral Identity
Moral Emotions
Social Structure and Moral Emotions
Method
Results
Discussion
Conclusion
Acknowledgments
References
Part V Emotion Labor
14 Commentary
References
15 The Context of Care: Reconsidering Culture, Structure, and the Performance of Emotional Labor among Registered Nurses
Common Points of Inquiry: Reconsidering the Structure–Culture Distinction
From Structure to Culture and Back Again: (Re)framing Emotion Management Research
The Case for Context
The Current Study
Methods
Results
Discussion and Conclusion
Acknowledgment
References
16 Status and Emotional Expression: The Influence of “Others” in Hierarchical Work Settings
Introduction
Emotional Expression (as Emotion Management)
Emotional Expression (as a Marker of Status)
The Role of Others in Hierarchical Work Settings
Data and Methodology
Results
Conclusion
Acknowledgment
References
Part VI Social Change
17 Commentary
Emotion and Social Movements: An Intellectual Biography
The Return of the Repressed – Emotion in Social Movements and Collective Action
Challenges and New Directions
References
18 Emotions and Social Structure: Toward a General Sociological Theory
Conceptualizing Social Structure and Emotions
Emotional Dynamics
Psychodynamics
Conclusion
References
19 Emotion and Inequality in Maternity Care: Anguish and Anger in Prenatal Services for the Poor
Background
Data and Methods
Overt Results
Emergent Results
Summary
Discussion
Conclusions
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 384
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2008
- Published:
- 18th June 2008
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080559827
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123740953
About the Editor
Jody Clay-Warner
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Georgia, Athens, USA
Dawn Robinson
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Georgia, Athens, USA