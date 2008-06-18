Social Structure and Emotion - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123740953, 9780080559827

Social Structure and Emotion

1st Edition

Editors: Jody Clay-Warner Dawn Robinson
eBook ISBN: 9780080559827
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123740953
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 18th June 2008
Page Count: 384
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
61.99
52.69
89.95
76.46
90.91
77.27
68.95
58.61
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
86.95
73.91
65.95
56.06
52.99
45.04
80.95
68.81
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

As a reference that contains original and innovative research on the sociology of emotion, this book will not only appeal to sociologists but also to scholars of psychology, psychiatry, anthropology, history, social work, and business/management. With contributions from experts in the field, this text examines the role and influence of emotion in everyday social circumstances. It poses clear questions and presents the contemporary theoretical developments and empirical research linking social structure and emotion.

Comparable books are narrowly focused and less comprehensive, the breadth and depth of this new work is unmatched.

Key Features

Explores the roles played by emotion in social arrangements (i.e., the power of emotions in psychology, finance, economics, etc...) Poses clear questions and presents the newest theoretical developments and empirical research linking social structure and emotion *Contributions from experts in the field

Readership

Sociologists, and scholars of psychology, psychiatry, anthropology, history, social work, and business/management

Table of Contents


Preface

Acknowledgments

List of Contributors

Introduction

Sociology of Emotion

Structural Symbolic Interaction

Group Processes Research

References

Part I Status, Power, Emotion

1 Commentary

Early Work on Status and Power in the Sociology of Emotions

Status and Power in the Group Process Tradition

Status, Power, and Emotion in Social Order

References

2 HUMOR AND THE EFFECTIVENESS OF DIVERSE LEADERS

Introduction

Gender, Leadership, and Humor

Theoretical Development

Gender, Humor, and Leader Influence: A Research Agenda

Conclusion

References

3 Social Exchange and the Maintenance of Order in Status-Stratifed Systems

Introduction

The Research Problem and Orientation

Theories of Status and Power

How Theories of Power and Status Explain Microorder

The Experiment

Theoretical Interpretations

Shortcomings of Each Theory

Conclusion

Acknowledgments

References

Part II Emotion and Identity Work

4 Commentary

References

5 Identity, Social Status, and Emotion

Introduction

Theory

Procedures

Results

Discussion

Acknowledgment

References

6 A Strategy for Incorporating Social Intelligence in the Design of Virtual Environments

Introduction

Theoretical Framework

Conclusion

References

7 Emotions on the Job: Supporting and Threatening Face in Work Organizations

Introduction

Face and Emotion

Study 1: Vignettes

Study 2: Simulated Job

Discussion

Conclusion

References

Part III Emotions in Exchange Relations

8 Commentary

Organization of Social Exchange

Social Emotions

Social Structure and Emotional Experience

Conclusion

References

9 The Effect of Perceived Trustworthiness on Affect in Negotiated and Reciprocal Exchange

Introduction

Exchange and Emotion

Uncertainty and Commitment in Exchange Relations

Forms of Exchange, Uncertainty, Perceived Trustworthiness and Affect

Partner Behavior

Perceived Trustworthiness

Attribution and Perceived Intentionality

Methods

Results

The Relationship Between Perceived Trustworthiness and Affect

Concluding Comments

References

10 The Structure of Reciprocity and Integrative Bonds: The Role of Emotions

The Theoretical Research Program

Bringing Emotions into Reciprocity Theory

Conclusions

Acknowledgments

References

Part IV Justice and Moral Emotions

11 Commentary

Emotions and the Equity Model

Procedural Justice and Emotions

Current Directions

References

12 It’s Not Just What You Feel: Expressing Emotional Responses to the Injustice of Others

Introduction

Emotional Responses to Distributive Injustice

Emotion Management

The Effects of Social Factors on Observers’ Experience and Expression

Methods

Result

Discussion

Acknowledgment

References

13 The Moral Identity, Status, Moral Emotions, and the Normative Order

Morality and the Moral Identity

Moral Emotions

Social Structure and Moral Emotions

Method

Results

Discussion

Conclusion

Acknowledgments

References

Part V Emotion Labor

14 Commentary

References

15 The Context of Care: Reconsidering Culture, Structure, and the Performance of Emotional Labor among Registered Nurses

Common Points of Inquiry: Reconsidering the Structure–Culture Distinction

From Structure to Culture and Back Again: (Re)framing Emotion Management Research

The Case for Context

The Current Study

Methods

Results

Discussion and Conclusion

Acknowledgment

References

16 Status and Emotional Expression: The Influence of “Others” in Hierarchical Work Settings

Introduction

Emotional Expression (as Emotion Management)

Emotional Expression (as a Marker of Status)

The Role of Others in Hierarchical Work Settings

Data and Methodology

Results

Conclusion

Acknowledgment

References

Part VI Social Change

17 Commentary

Emotion and Social Movements: An Intellectual Biography

The Return of the Repressed – Emotion in Social Movements and Collective Action

Challenges and New Directions

References

18 Emotions and Social Structure: Toward a General Sociological Theory

Conceptualizing Social Structure and Emotions

Emotional Dynamics

Psychodynamics

Conclusion

References

19 Emotion and Inequality in Maternity Care: Anguish and Anger in Prenatal Services for the Poor

Background

Data and Methods

Overt Results

Emergent Results

Summary

Discussion

Conclusions

References

Index


Details

No. of pages:
384
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2008
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080559827
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123740953

About the Editor

Jody Clay-Warner

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Georgia, Athens, USA

Dawn Robinson

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Georgia, Athens, USA

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.