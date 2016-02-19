Social Structure and Behavior: Essays in Honor of William Hamilton Sewell is a collection of 16 essays dealing with the social psychological aspects of schooling and achievement, social stratification and mobility, measurements and methods, and social structures and wellbeing. The collection discusses the political dimension of stratification, the results of observation of first-graders in their reading group assignments against their social background, and stereotyping practices held by dominant groups of society. Anther papers use a causal model to analyze occupational status and earnings of Cuban exiles in the U.S.; other authors discuss the effects of institutionalization of formal employment in Brazil, and propose a revision of the Duncan Scale by a more comprehensive set of occupational prestige scale. The book also analyzes measurements of ranked preferences using a single latent factor behind the ranked items. One authors points that some sociological terms can be misleading in propounding a sound theory when these terms themselves confound what they are supposed to correlate. The text also addresses the fundamental problems concerning welfare that include order, collective action, and consensus. This collection of essays can interest social workers, sociologists, psychologists, and researchers involved in community development.

Table of Contents



Contributors

Appreciation

Preface

Prologue

I Social Psychological Aspects of Schooling and Achievement

1. Reflections on the Social Psychology of Status Attainment

Status Attainment Models

A Hypothetical Generalization of the Wisconsin Model

Status Attainment and Social Psychological Proximity

Models of Status Inheritance and Status Attainment

Necessary Research

References

2. Family Background and Ability Group Assignments

An In-Depth Study of Ability Grouping

Initial Group Assignment

Family Background and Ability Group Assignment

Factors Affecting Initial Group Assignment

Change in Ability Group Assignment

Discussion

References

3. Stereotypes: Their Consequences for Race and Ethnic Interaction

Awareness

Social Interaction

Presentation of Self and Group

The Judgmental Nature of Stereotypes

Fallacious Inferences

Conclusion

References

4. English Literacy versus Schooling: Attitude and Behavior Consequences in an African Society

Hypothesized Literacy Consequences

Setting, Sample, and Measures

Analysis

Discussion

Appendix

References

II Social Stratification and Mobility

5. Immigrants' Attainment: An Analysis of Occupation and Earnings among Cuban Exiles in the United States

Data

Preliminary Findings

Model

Results

Conclusion

References

6. Social Mobility under Labor Market Segmentation in Brazil

Labor Market Participation in Brazil

Inequality and Social Mobility in Brazil

Market Segmentation and Social Mobility

Final Comments

Methodological Appendix

References

7. A Revised Socioeconomic Index of Occupational Status: Application in Analysis of Sex Differences in Attainment

The 1950 Socioeconomic Index for All Occupations

Updating the 1950 Socioeconomic Index

Analysis of Occupational Achievement

Analyzing Sex Differences in Attainment with Different Occupational Indexes

Choosing a Metric of Occupational Standing

References

8. Occupational Status in Nineteenth-Century French Urban Society

Scale Construction

Implications

Conclusions

References

III Measurement and Method

9. The Structure of Social Relationships: Cross-Classifications of Mobility, Kinship, and Friendship

A Multiplicative Model of the Mobility Table

Mobility to First Jobs of American Men

Evaluating the Model

Mobility Ratios

Mobility Ratios and Other Measures of Interaction

Model Specification under Quasi-independence

Model Specification by Median Fitting

Sibling Resemblance in Educational Attainment

Occupational Similarity of Friends

Comparisons between Classifications

References

10. Analyzing η Rankings of Three Items

Scaling Models

Analysis of Table 10.1

Survey of Models That Imply Quasi-Symmetry

Models That Do Not Imply Quasi-Symmetry

Means of the Ranks

Comparing Populations

Association of Two Rankings

Analysis of Marginal Heterogeneity and Asymmetry

Conclusion

References

11. Adult Values for Children: An Application of Factor Analysis to Ranked Preference Data

A Common Factor Model for Ranked Preferences

Estimation of the Model

Application of the Model

Summary and Conclusions

References

12. "What Is Not What" in Theory Construction

Confusion of Definition with Hypothesis

A List of "What Is Not What"

References

IV Social Structures and Weil-Being

13. Individual Welfare and Collective Dilemmas: Problems without Solutions?

First Considerations

The Basic Problems

Examples

Analysis: Processes, Structures, Consequences

Conditions and Means for Avoiding and Limiting Undesired Collective Outcomes

Conclusion

References

14. The Madison Study of the Development of Health Orientations and Behavior

The Initial Study

The 1977 Follow-Up Study

The Dimensionality and Stability of Health and Illness Behavior

Education and Health

Development of Psychological and Physical Distress

References

15. Differential Fertility Regulation 1975

Zero-Order Relationships

Joint Analysis of Correlated Variables

Conclusion

Appendix A. Statistical Basis for Tables 15.1 and 15.2

Appendix B. Statistical Basis for Tables 15.4 and 15.5

References

16. Subjective Indicators and the Quality of Life

Subjective Weil-Being and Rural Development in the United States

Subjective Indicators and Rural Development in Northwestern Wisconsin

Satisfaction with Work and Community as Related to Rural Development in Northwestern Wisconsin

Summary and Conclusion

References

Publications of William Hamilton Sewell

Books, Monographs, Bulletins, and Reports

Journal Articles, Chapters in Books, Proceedings, etc.

Book Reviews

Index