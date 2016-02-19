Social Structure and Behavior
1st Edition
Essays in Honor of William Hamilton Sewell
Description
Social Structure and Behavior: Essays in Honor of William Hamilton Sewell is a collection of 16 essays dealing with the social psychological aspects of schooling and achievement, social stratification and mobility, measurements and methods, and social structures and wellbeing. The collection discusses the political dimension of stratification, the results of observation of first-graders in their reading group assignments against their social background, and stereotyping practices held by dominant groups of society. Anther papers use a causal model to analyze occupational status and earnings of Cuban exiles in the U.S.; other authors discuss the effects of institutionalization of formal employment in Brazil, and propose a revision of the Duncan Scale by a more comprehensive set of occupational prestige scale. The book also analyzes measurements of ranked preferences using a single latent factor behind the ranked items. One authors points that some sociological terms can be misleading in propounding a sound theory when these terms themselves confound what they are supposed to correlate. The text also addresses the fundamental problems concerning welfare that include order, collective action, and consensus. This collection of essays can interest social workers, sociologists, psychologists, and researchers involved in community development.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Appreciation
Preface
Prologue
I Social Psychological Aspects of Schooling and Achievement
1. Reflections on the Social Psychology of Status Attainment
Status Attainment Models
A Hypothetical Generalization of the Wisconsin Model
Status Attainment and Social Psychological Proximity
Models of Status Inheritance and Status Attainment
Necessary Research
References
2. Family Background and Ability Group Assignments
An In-Depth Study of Ability Grouping
Initial Group Assignment
Family Background and Ability Group Assignment
Factors Affecting Initial Group Assignment
Change in Ability Group Assignment
Discussion
References
3. Stereotypes: Their Consequences for Race and Ethnic Interaction
Awareness
Social Interaction
Presentation of Self and Group
The Judgmental Nature of Stereotypes
Fallacious Inferences
Conclusion
References
4. English Literacy versus Schooling: Attitude and Behavior Consequences in an African Society
Hypothesized Literacy Consequences
Setting, Sample, and Measures
Analysis
Discussion
Appendix
References
II Social Stratification and Mobility
5. Immigrants' Attainment: An Analysis of Occupation and Earnings among Cuban Exiles in the United States
Data
Preliminary Findings
Model
Results
Conclusion
References
6. Social Mobility under Labor Market Segmentation in Brazil
Labor Market Participation in Brazil
Inequality and Social Mobility in Brazil
Market Segmentation and Social Mobility
Final Comments
Methodological Appendix
References
7. A Revised Socioeconomic Index of Occupational Status: Application in Analysis of Sex Differences in Attainment
The 1950 Socioeconomic Index for All Occupations
Updating the 1950 Socioeconomic Index
Analysis of Occupational Achievement
Analyzing Sex Differences in Attainment with Different Occupational Indexes
Choosing a Metric of Occupational Standing
References
8. Occupational Status in Nineteenth-Century French Urban Society
Scale Construction
Implications
Conclusions
References
III Measurement and Method
9. The Structure of Social Relationships: Cross-Classifications of Mobility, Kinship, and Friendship
A Multiplicative Model of the Mobility Table
Mobility to First Jobs of American Men
Evaluating the Model
Mobility Ratios
Mobility Ratios and Other Measures of Interaction
Model Specification under Quasi-independence
Model Specification by Median Fitting
Sibling Resemblance in Educational Attainment
Occupational Similarity of Friends
Comparisons between Classifications
References
10. Analyzing η Rankings of Three Items
Scaling Models
Analysis of Table 10.1
Survey of Models That Imply Quasi-Symmetry
Models That Do Not Imply Quasi-Symmetry
Means of the Ranks
Comparing Populations
Association of Two Rankings
Analysis of Marginal Heterogeneity and Asymmetry
Conclusion
References
11. Adult Values for Children: An Application of Factor Analysis to Ranked Preference Data
A Common Factor Model for Ranked Preferences
Estimation of the Model
Application of the Model
Summary and Conclusions
References
12. "What Is Not What" in Theory Construction
Confusion of Definition with Hypothesis
A List of "What Is Not What"
References
IV Social Structures and Weil-Being
13. Individual Welfare and Collective Dilemmas: Problems without Solutions?
First Considerations
The Basic Problems
Examples
Analysis: Processes, Structures, Consequences
Conditions and Means for Avoiding and Limiting Undesired Collective Outcomes
Conclusion
References
14. The Madison Study of the Development of Health Orientations and Behavior
The Initial Study
The 1977 Follow-Up Study
The Dimensionality and Stability of Health and Illness Behavior
Education and Health
Development of Psychological and Physical Distress
References
15. Differential Fertility Regulation 1975
Zero-Order Relationships
Joint Analysis of Correlated Variables
Conclusion
Appendix A. Statistical Basis for Tables 15.1 and 15.2
Appendix B. Statistical Basis for Tables 15.4 and 15.5
References
16. Subjective Indicators and the Quality of Life
Subjective Weil-Being and Rural Development in the United States
Subjective Indicators and Rural Development in Northwestern Wisconsin
Satisfaction with Work and Community as Related to Rural Development in Northwestern Wisconsin
Summary and Conclusion
References
Publications of William Hamilton Sewell
Books, Monographs, Bulletins, and Reports
Journal Articles, Chapters in Books, Proceedings, etc.
Book Reviews
Index
