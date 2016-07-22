Social Network Sites for Scientists - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780081005927, 9780081005897

Social Network Sites for Scientists

1st Edition

A Quantitative Survey

Authors: Jose Luis Ortega
eBook ISBN: 9780081005897
Paperback ISBN: 9780081005927
Imprint: Chandos Publishing
Published Date: 22nd July 2016
Page Count: 198
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.99
46.74
84.50
71.83
56.95
48.41
78.95
67.11
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
56.95
48.41
47.99
40.79
78.95
67.11
110.86
94.23
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Social Network Sites for Scientists: A Quantitative Survey explores the newest social network sites (for example, ResearchGate and Academia.edu) and web bibliographic platforms (Mendeley, Zotero) that have recently emerged for the scholarly community to use in the interchange of information and documents.

Chapters describe their main characteristics, what their advantages and limitations are, and the researchers that populate these websites. The surveys included in the book have been conducted following a quantitative approach, and measure the strength of the services provided by the sites in terms of use and activity. In addition, they also discuss the implications of new products in the future of scientific communication and their impact on research activities and evaluation.

Key Features

  • Analyzes social network sites form scientists using a quantitative approach
  • Introduces the quantitative study of the main characteristic and functionalities of each platform, and the activity that they develop
  • Offers a scientific review of the most relevant and current studies on this issue, discussing their results and commenting on their implications for scientific communication and research evaluation

Readership

Researchers, Scientists and Students

Table of Contents

  • Introduction
  • Chapter 1: The First Attempts

      • Nature network

      • BiomedExpert
  • Chapter 2: Document Sharing services

      • ResearchGate

      • Academia.edu

      • Others: Scholastica, Mynetresearch, Iamresearcher
  • Chapter 3: Social academic bookmarking

      • Mendeley

      • Zotero

      • Other social citation tools: BibSonomy, CiteULike, Connotea
  • Chapter 4: Other relevant social tools

      • Slideshare

      • Twitter
  • Chapter 5: A Comparative view

      • Users

      • Activity

      • Document sharing

Details

No. of pages:
198
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Chandos Publishing 2016
Published:
Imprint:
Chandos Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780081005897
Paperback ISBN:
9780081005927

About the Author

Jose Luis Ortega

José Luis Ortega is a web researcher in the Spanish National Research Council (CSIC). He achieved a fellowship to the Cybermetrics Lab of the CSIC, where he finished his doctoral studies. In 2005, he was hired by the Virtual Knowledge Studio of the Royal Netherlands Academy of Sciences and Arts, and in 2008 he received a full position in the Vice-presidency for Scientific and Technological Research at the CSIC, working in research evaluation. He collaborates with the Cybermetrics Lab in research areas such as Webometrics, Web usage mining, Visualization of Information, Social network analysis and Web bibliometrics.

Affiliations and Expertise

Spanish National Research Council, Spain

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.