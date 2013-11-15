Social Media Security
1st Edition
Leveraging Social Networking While Mitigating Risk
Description
Social networks, particularly public ones, have become part of the fabric of how we communicate and collaborate as a society. With value from micro-level personal networking to macro-level outreach, social networking has become pervasive in people’s lives and is now becoming a significant driving force in business. These new platforms have provided new approaches to many critical enterprise functions, including identifying, communicating, and gathering feedback with customers (e.g., Facebook, Ning); locating expertise (e.g., LinkedIn); providing new communication platforms (e.g., Twitter); and collaborating with a community, small or large (e.g., wikis).
However, many organizations have stayed away from potential benefits of social networks because of the significant risks associated with them. This book will help an organization understand the risks present in social networks and provide a framework covering policy, training and technology to address those concerns and mitigate the risks presented to leverage social media in their organization. The book also acknowledges that many organizations have already exposed themselves to more risk than they think from social networking and offers strategies for "dialing it back" to retake control.
Key Features
- Defines an organization's goals for social networking
- Presents the risks present in social networking and how to mitigate them
- Explains how to maintain continuous social networking security
Readership
Information Security professionals and network managers and administrators concerned with social media usage in the enterprise.
Table of Contents
Acknowledgements
About the Author
About the Technical Editor
Chapter 1. What is Social Media?
Information in This Chapter:
What is social media?
Understanding social media
Different types and classifications
The value of social media
Cutting edge versus bleeding edge
The problems that come with social media
Is security really an issue?
Taking the good with the bad
Bibliography
Chapter 2. Opportunities of Social Media
Information in This Chapter:
Opportunities of social media
New methods of marketing to customers
Building social authority
Engaging customers
Sharing information
Getting the word out
Taking advantage of collective intelligence
Bibliography
Chapter 3. Employment and Social Media
Information in This Chapter:
Employment and social media
Using social media to find employees
Candidate screening
Using social media to find employment
Limiting personal information
Employees using social media
Allowing social media in the workplace
Bibliography
Chapter 4. Considerations for setting up Social Media
Information in This Chapter:
Considerations for setting up social media
Why are we doing this?
What is the place of social media in your organization?
Identifying your audience
Internet versus intranet
What’s being said about your brand?
Making the right decisions early
Identifying how you’ll represent yourself on the Internet
Approved representatives
Privacy
Training and policy
Bibliography
Chapter 5. Being Bold Versus being Overlooked
Information in This Chapter:
Being bold versus being overlooked
Good social media campaigns
Bad social media campaigns
Sometimes it’s better to be overlooked
Social media hoaxes
The human factor
Content management
Promotion of social media
Bibliography
Chapter 6. Risks of Social Media
Information in This Chapter:
Risks of social media
Public embarrassment
Once it’s out there, it’s out there
False information
Information leakage
Retention and archiving content
Backing up social media
Loss of data/equipment
Bibliography
Chapter 7. The Dark Side
Information in This Chapter:
The dark side of social media
Cybercrime
Social engineering
Hacked accounts
Bibliography
Chapter 8. Risk Management
Information in This Chapter:
Risk management
Laws and regulations
Insurance
Forensics
Police use of social media
Malware, viruses, and exploit distribution
Bibliography
Chapter 9. Policies and Privacy
Information in This Chapter:
Policies
Privacy
Blocking users
Controlling app privacy
Location awareness
Bibliography
Chapter 10. Security
Information in This Chapter:
Security
Fake accounts
Passwords
Privacy and information sharing
Content security
Bibliography
Chapter 11. Where do We go from Here?
Information in This Chapter:
Where do we go from here?
The pitch, the promise, and the reality
Who’s in charge here?
Monitor social media
Keeping it fresh
Dialing it back and retaking control
Ongoing training
Bibliography
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 346
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Syngress 2014
- Published:
- 15th November 2013
- Imprint:
- Syngress
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781597499873
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781597499866
About the Author
Michael Cross
Michael Cross is a SharePoint Administrator and Developer, and has worked in the areas of software development, Web design, hardware installation/repairs, database administration, graphic design, and network administration. Working for law enforcement, he is part of an Information Technology team that provides support to over 1,000 civilian and uniformed users. His theory is that when the users carry guns, you tend to be more motivated in solving their problems.
Michael has a diverse background in technology. He was the first computer forensic analyst for a local police service, and performed digital forensic examinations on computers involved in criminal investigations. Over five years, he recovered and examined evidence involved in a wide range of crimes, inclusive to homicides, fraud, and possession of child pornography. In addition to this, he successfully tracked numerous individuals electronically, as in cases involving threatening e-mail. He has consulted and assisted in numerous cases dealing with computer-related/Internet crimes and served as an expert witness on computers for criminal trials. In 2007, he was awarded a Police Commendation for work he did in developing a system to track local high-risk offenders and sexual offenders.
With extensive experience in Web design and Internet-related technologies, Michael has created and maintained numerous Web sites and implementations of Microsoft SharePoint. This has included public Web sites, private ones on corporate intranets, and solutions that integrate them. In doing so, he has incorporated and promoted social networking features, created software to publish press releases online, and developed a wide variety of solutions that make it easier to get work done.
Michael has been a freelance writer and technical editor on over four dozen I.T. related books, as well as writing material for other genres. He previously taught as an instructor and has written courseware for IT training courses. He has also made presentations on Internet safety, SharePoint and other topics related to computers and the Internet. Despite his experience as a speaker, he still finds his wife won't listen to him.
Over the years, Michael has acquired a number of certifications from Microsoft, Novell and Comptia, including MCSE, MCP+I, CNA, Network+. When he isn’t writing or otherwise attached to a computer, he spends as much time as possible with the joys of his life: his lovely wife, Jennifer; darling daughter Sara; adorable daughter Emily; and charming son Jason.
For the latest information on him, his projects, and a variety of other topics, you can follow him on Twitter @mybinarydreams, visit his Facebook page at www.facebook.com/mybinarydreams, follow him on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/in/mcross1, or read his blog at http://mybinarydreams.wordpress.com.
Affiliations and Expertise
SharePoint Administrator / Developer, Former Computer Forensic Examiner with Police Services in the Niagara Region of Ontario, Canada
Reviews
"...offers a broad framework that a firm can use to create or enhance its social media security program...a handy resource for firms that are trying to create an effective and secure social media program."-RSAConference.com Blog
"The book lives up to its title and effectively shows the reader how to use social media without getting caught in its myriad security, privacy, risk, and PR weaknesses."-Security Management
"...effectively shows the reader how to use social media without getting caught in its myriad security, privacy, risk, and PR weaknesses...a handy resource for firms that are trying to create an effective and secure social media program."--Security Management (online), February 2015