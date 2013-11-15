Social Media Security - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781597499866, 9781597499873

Social Media Security

1st Edition

Leveraging Social Networking While Mitigating Risk

Authors: Michael Cross
eBook ISBN: 9781597499873
Paperback ISBN: 9781597499866
Imprint: Syngress
Published Date: 15th November 2013
Page Count: 346
Description

Social networks, particularly public ones, have become part of the fabric of how we communicate and collaborate as a society. With value from micro-level personal networking to macro-level outreach, social networking has become pervasive in people’s lives and is now becoming a significant driving force in business. These new platforms have provided new approaches to many critical enterprise functions, including identifying, communicating, and gathering feedback with customers (e.g., Facebook, Ning); locating expertise (e.g., LinkedIn); providing new communication platforms (e.g., Twitter); and collaborating with a community, small or large (e.g., wikis).

However, many organizations have stayed away from potential benefits of social networks because of the significant risks associated with them. This book will help an organization understand the risks present in social networks and provide a framework covering policy, training and technology to address those concerns and mitigate the risks presented to leverage social media in their organization. The book also acknowledges that many organizations have already exposed themselves to more risk than they think from social networking and offers strategies for "dialing it back" to retake control.

Key Features

  • Defines an organization's goals for social networking
  • Presents the risks present in social networking and how to mitigate them
  • Explains how to maintain continuous social networking security

Readership

Information Security professionals and network managers and administrators concerned with social media usage in the enterprise.

Table of Contents

Acknowledgements

About the Author

About the Technical Editor

Chapter 1. What is Social Media?

Information in This Chapter:

What is social media?

Understanding social media

Different types and classifications

The value of social media

Cutting edge versus bleeding edge

The problems that come with social media

Is security really an issue?

Taking the good with the bad

Bibliography

Chapter 2. Opportunities of Social Media

Information in This Chapter:

Opportunities of social media

New methods of marketing to customers

Building social authority

Engaging customers

Sharing information

Getting the word out

Taking advantage of collective intelligence

Bibliography

Chapter 3. Employment and Social Media

Information in This Chapter:

Employment and social media

Using social media to find employees

Candidate screening

Using social media to find employment

Limiting personal information

Employees using social media

Allowing social media in the workplace

Bibliography

Chapter 4. Considerations for setting up Social Media

Information in This Chapter:

Considerations for setting up social media

Why are we doing this?

What is the place of social media in your organization?

Identifying your audience

Internet versus intranet

What’s being said about your brand?

Making the right decisions early

Identifying how you’ll represent yourself on the Internet

Approved representatives

Privacy

Training and policy

Bibliography

Chapter 5. Being Bold Versus being Overlooked

Information in This Chapter:

Being bold versus being overlooked

Good social media campaigns

Bad social media campaigns

Sometimes it’s better to be overlooked

Social media hoaxes

The human factor

Content management

Promotion of social media

Bibliography

Chapter 6. Risks of Social Media

Information in This Chapter:

Risks of social media

Public embarrassment

Once it’s out there, it’s out there

False information

Information leakage

Retention and archiving content

Backing up social media

Loss of data/equipment

Bibliography

Chapter 7. The Dark Side

Information in This Chapter:

The dark side of social media

Cybercrime

Social engineering

Hacked accounts

Bibliography

Chapter 8. Risk Management

Information in This Chapter:

Risk management

Laws and regulations

Insurance

Forensics

Police use of social media

Malware, viruses, and exploit distribution

Bibliography

Chapter 9. Policies and Privacy

Information in This Chapter:

Policies

Privacy

Blocking users

Controlling app privacy

Location awareness

Bibliography

Chapter 10. Security

Information in This Chapter:

Security

Fake accounts

Passwords

Privacy and information sharing

Content security

Bibliography

Chapter 11. Where do We go from Here?

Information in This Chapter:

Where do we go from here?

The pitch, the promise, and the reality

Who’s in charge here?

Monitor social media

Keeping it fresh

Dialing it back and retaking control

Ongoing training

Bibliography

Index

About the Author

Michael Cross

Michael Cross is a SharePoint Administrator and Developer, and has worked in the areas of software development, Web design, hardware installation/repairs, database administration, graphic design, and network administration. Working for law enforcement, he is part of an Information Technology team that provides support to over 1,000 civilian and uniformed users. His theory is that when the users carry guns, you tend to be more motivated in solving their problems.

Michael has a diverse background in technology. He was the first computer forensic analyst for a local police service, and performed digital forensic examinations on computers involved in criminal investigations. Over five years, he recovered and examined evidence involved in a wide range of crimes, inclusive to homicides, fraud, and possession of child pornography. In addition to this, he successfully tracked numerous individuals electronically, as in cases involving threatening e-mail. He has consulted and assisted in numerous cases dealing with computer-related/Internet crimes and served as an expert witness on computers for criminal trials. In 2007, he was awarded a Police Commendation for work he did in developing a system to track local high-risk offenders and sexual offenders.

With extensive experience in Web design and Internet-related technologies, Michael has created and maintained numerous Web sites and implementations of Microsoft SharePoint. This has included public Web sites, private ones on corporate intranets, and solutions that integrate them. In doing so, he has incorporated and promoted social networking features, created software to publish press releases online, and developed a wide variety of solutions that make it easier to get work done.

Michael has been a freelance writer and technical editor on over four dozen I.T. related books, as well as writing material for other genres. He previously taught as an instructor and has written courseware for IT training courses. He has also made presentations on Internet safety, SharePoint and other topics related to computers and the Internet. Despite his experience as a speaker, he still finds his wife won't listen to him.

Over the years, Michael has acquired a number of certifications from Microsoft, Novell and Comptia, including MCSE, MCP+I, CNA, Network+. When he isn’t writing or otherwise attached to a computer, he spends as much time as possible with the joys of his life: his lovely wife, Jennifer; darling daughter Sara; adorable daughter Emily; and charming son Jason.

For the latest information on him, his projects, and a variety of other topics, you can follow him on Twitter @mybinarydreams, visit his Facebook page at www.facebook.com/mybinarydreams, follow him on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/in/mcross1, or read his blog at http://mybinarydreams.wordpress.com.

Reviews

"...offers a broad framework that a firm can use to create or enhance its social media security program...a handy resource for firms that are trying to create an effective and secure social media program."-RSAConference.com Blog

"The book lives up to its title and effectively shows the reader how to use social media without getting caught in its myriad security, privacy, risk, and PR weaknesses."-Security Management

"...effectively shows the reader how to use social media without getting caught in its myriad security, privacy, risk, and PR weaknesses...a handy resource for firms that are trying to create an effective and secure social media program."--Security Management (online), February 2015

Ratings and Reviews

