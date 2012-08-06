Social Media for Academics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781843346814, 9781780633190

Social Media for Academics

1st Edition

A Practical Guide

Editors: Diane Rasmussen Neal
eBook ISBN: 9781780633190
Paperback ISBN: 9781843346814
Imprint: Chandos Publishing
Published Date: 6th August 2012
Page Count: 270
Table of Contents

List of figures and tables

Acknowledgements

About the editor

About the contributors

Introduction

Part I: The nuts and bolts of social media for academics

Chapter 1: Blogging your academic self: the what, the why and the how long?

Abstract:

Introduction

Scholars in the blogosphere

Motivations and benefits

Blog publishing: getting started … or getting more

Your blog today? Tomorrow?

Conclusions

Chapter 2: Non-academic and academic social networking sites for online scholarly communities

Abstract:

Introduction

General public platforms for online scholarly communities

Academic sites for online scholarly communities

Conclusions

Acknowledgements

Chapter 3: Research and teaching in real time: 24/7 collaborative networks

Abstract:

Real-time technologies for academics

The concept of real time

Real-time technologies and research

Real-time technologies and teaching

Choosing a real-time technology

Conclusions

Acknowledgements

Chapter 4: Locating scholarly papers of interest online

Abstract:

Introduction

Overview of online scholarly search services

Scholarly communication and social media

Use and purpose of scholarly search services

Impact of the Open Access movement

Search engine functionality

Social media and public scholarly search

Conclusions

Appendix: features of web-based public scholarly search services

Chapter 5: Tracking references with social media tools: organizing what youâ€™ve read or want to read

Abstract:

Introduction

Why use online social bibliographic tools?

A look at top social bibliographic tools: Zotero, Mendeley, CiteULike and Connotea

How these tools can improve your research, writing and collaboration

How to choose the right tool for your needs

Conclusions

Chapter 6: Pragmatics of Twitter use for academics: tweeting in and out of the classroom

Abstract:

What is Twitter? An introduction

How can Twitter be used by academics?

How to get started

Research

Teaching

Professional branding

‘In the field’: academics using Twitter

Using Twitter to encourage professional engagement, connection and collaboration

Is tweeting for you?

Chapter 7: The academy goes mobile: an overview of mobile applications in higher education

Abstract:

Introduction

Leveraging the backchannel and immediate collaboration

QR codes: creating linkages to online content in physical space

Treading lightly in uncharted territory

Part II: Putting social media into practice

Chapter 8: Incorporating web-based engagement and participatory interaction into your courses

Abstract:

Online engagement and interaction: what does it mean?

Choose the right tools for the job

Social networking services in the classroom: a case study

Wikis in the classroom

Tools for virtual conferences: a case study

Conclusions

Chapter 9: When good research goes viral! Getting your work noticed online

Abstract

Introduction

Social networking: Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube, and so on

Google, you and ‘the filter bubble’

Official university pages: viral is not always better

Conclusions

Chapter 10: Who is the â€˜virtualâ€™ you and do you know whoâ€™s watching you?

Abstract

Awareness of data privacy, digital footprints, maintaining separate work and personal online identities, and other types of identity concerns

What is an online identity?

What is privacy?

Data privacy and the ‘virtual’ you

Tracking your digital footprints

Keeping your work ‘you’ and your personal ‘you’ apart

What should you know in order to adequately protect all of your ‘you’s?

Chapter 11: Social media for academic libraries

Abstract:

Introduction

Overview of social media types and sites

Creating a Facebook page

Promoting and managing the library’s Facebook page

Social media policies and procedures

Community acceptable behaviour policies

Monitoring and interacting with your users

Users must have persistent identifiers

Identifying and stopping bad behaviour

Conclusions

Chapter 12: Learning social media: student and instructor perspectives

Abstract:

Introduction

Designing and delivering a class in social media

The instructor’s expectations

Students’ views about the course

Students’ take-aways from the course

Conclusions from the student

Conclusions from the instructor

Index

Description

This book provides an overview of social media technologies in the context of practical implementation for academics, guided by applied research findings, current best practices, and the author’s successful experiences with using social media in academic settings. It also provides academics with sensible and easy strategies for implementing a wide spectrum of social media and related technologies - such as blogs, wikis, Facebook, and various Google tools for professional, teaching, and research endeavours.

Key Features

  • No other book exists that assists academics in learning how to use social media to benefit their teaching and research
  • The editor has an extensive background in social media teaching, consulting, research, and everyday use
  • All the contributors come to the book with a common goal, from various expertise areas and perspectives

Readership

Academics and academic librarians with professional, teaching and research responsibilities in all fields who are interested in learning more about using social media in the context of their careers

Details

No. of pages:
270
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Chandos Publishing 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Chandos Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781780633190
Paperback ISBN:
9781843346814

Reviews

"This book is relevant to anyone concerned with social media and e-research. It helps researchers in looking for social media, identifying tools, understanding their functioning and making the most of them in their research activity. This book is also suitable for lecturers seeking to present to their students a fresh perspective on how to do research and how to use new tools in the research process."--Online Information Review, Vol. 37 No. 6, 2013
A refreshing take on using social media in education. This enthusiasm and the varied discussion of ways that social media can be used to share and build a valuable professional network are sure to interest and engage those relatively new to social media., Innovative Practice in Higher Education
On a scale of 1–5, with 5 being best, I would give this book a ‘4’ and would recommend it to my industry colleagues., Learned Publishing
Each chapter provides focused, practical help regarding various forms of social media. The book avoids getting lost in the weeds of technological jargon and debates and chapters do not presume advanced knowledge of technology or of social media. It is my judgement that this practical guide would be good to have in a teaching and learning library as a practical resource., Teaching Theology and Religion

About the Editors

Diane Rasmussen Neal Editor

Diane Rasmussen Neal is an Assistant Professor in the Faculty of Information and Media Studies at The University of Western Ontario, and holds the permanent title of Visiting Scholar at the University of Sydney, Australia. She has worked as a systems librarian as well as a corporate information technology professional, and has trained students and working professionals in the effective use of Web 2.0 technologies since 2007. Diane is an active member of the American Society for Information Science and Technology (ASIS&T).

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Western Ontario, Canada

