Social Media for Academics
1st Edition
A Practical Guide
Chapter 1: Blogging your academic self: the what, the why and the how long?
Introduction
Scholars in the blogosphere
Motivations and benefits
Blog publishing: getting started … or getting more
Your blog today? Tomorrow?
Conclusions
Chapter 2: Non-academic and academic social networking sites for online scholarly communities
Introduction
General public platforms for online scholarly communities
Academic sites for online scholarly communities
Conclusions
Chapter 3: Research and teaching in real time: 24/7 collaborative networks
Real-time technologies for academics
The concept of real time
Real-time technologies and research
Real-time technologies and teaching
Choosing a real-time technology
Conclusions
Chapter 4: Locating scholarly papers of interest online
Introduction
Overview of online scholarly search services
Scholarly communication and social media
Use and purpose of scholarly search services
Impact of the Open Access movement
Search engine functionality
Social media and public scholarly search
Conclusions
Chapter 5: Tracking references with social media tools: organizing what youâ€™ve read or want to read
Introduction
Why use online social bibliographic tools?
A look at top social bibliographic tools: Zotero, Mendeley, CiteULike and Connotea
How these tools can improve your research, writing and collaboration
How to choose the right tool for your needs
Conclusions
Chapter 6: Pragmatics of Twitter use for academics: tweeting in and out of the classroom
What is Twitter? An introduction
How can Twitter be used by academics?
How to get started
Research
Teaching
Professional branding
‘In the field’: academics using Twitter
Using Twitter to encourage professional engagement, connection and collaboration
Is tweeting for you?
Chapter 7: The academy goes mobile: an overview of mobile applications in higher education
Introduction
Leveraging the backchannel and immediate collaboration
QR codes: creating linkages to online content in physical space
Treading lightly in uncharted territory
Part II: Putting social media into practice
Chapter 8: Incorporating web-based engagement and participatory interaction into your courses
Online engagement and interaction: what does it mean?
Choose the right tools for the job
Social networking services in the classroom: a case study
Wikis in the classroom
Tools for virtual conferences: a case study
Conclusions
Chapter 9: When good research goes viral! Getting your work noticed online
Introduction
Social networking: Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube, and so on
Google, you and ‘the filter bubble’
Official university pages: viral is not always better
Conclusions
Chapter 10: Who is the â€˜virtualâ€™ you and do you know whoâ€™s watching you?
Awareness of data privacy, digital footprints, maintaining separate work and personal online identities, and other types of identity concerns
What is an online identity?
What is privacy?
Data privacy and the ‘virtual’ you
Tracking your digital footprints
Keeping your work ‘you’ and your personal ‘you’ apart
What should you know in order to adequately protect all of your ‘you’s?
Chapter 11: Social media for academic libraries
Introduction
Overview of social media types and sites
Creating a Facebook page
Promoting and managing the library’s Facebook page
Social media policies and procedures
Community acceptable behaviour policies
Monitoring and interacting with your users
Users must have persistent identifiers
Identifying and stopping bad behaviour
Conclusions
Chapter 12: Learning social media: student and instructor perspectives
Introduction
Designing and delivering a class in social media
The instructor’s expectations
Students’ views about the course
Students’ take-aways from the course
Conclusions from the student
Conclusions from the instructor
Index
Description
This book provides an overview of social media technologies in the context of practical implementation for academics, guided by applied research findings, current best practices, and the author’s successful experiences with using social media in academic settings. It also provides academics with sensible and easy strategies for implementing a wide spectrum of social media and related technologies - such as blogs, wikis, Facebook, and various Google tools for professional, teaching, and research endeavours.
Key Features
- No other book exists that assists academics in learning how to use social media to benefit their teaching and research
- The editor has an extensive background in social media teaching, consulting, research, and everyday use
- All the contributors come to the book with a common goal, from various expertise areas and perspectives
Readership
Academics and academic librarians with professional, teaching and research responsibilities in all fields who are interested in learning more about using social media in the context of their careers
Reviews
"This book is relevant to anyone concerned with social media and e-research. It helps researchers in looking for social media, identifying tools, understanding their functioning and making the most of them in their research activity. This book is also suitable for lecturers seeking to present to their students a fresh perspective on how to do research and how to use new tools in the research process."--Online Information Review, Vol. 37 No. 6, 2013
A refreshing take on using social media in education. This enthusiasm and the varied discussion of ways that social media can be used to share and build a valuable professional network are sure to interest and engage those relatively new to social media., Innovative Practice in Higher Education
On a scale of 1–5, with 5 being best, I would give this book a ‘4’ and would recommend it to my industry colleagues., Learned Publishing
Each chapter provides focused, practical help regarding various forms of social media. The book avoids getting lost in the weeds of technological jargon and debates and chapters do not presume advanced knowledge of technology or of social media. It is my judgement that this practical guide would be good to have in a teaching and learning library as a practical resource., Teaching Theology and Religion
About the Editors
Diane Rasmussen Neal Editor
Diane Rasmussen Neal is an Assistant Professor in the Faculty of Information and Media Studies at The University of Western Ontario, and holds the permanent title of Visiting Scholar at the University of Sydney, Australia. She has worked as a systems librarian as well as a corporate information technology professional, and has trained students and working professionals in the effective use of Web 2.0 technologies since 2007. Diane is an active member of the American Society for Information Science and Technology (ASIS&T).
University of Western Ontario, Canada