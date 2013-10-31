Social Media Audits
1st Edition
Achieving Deep Impact Without Sacrificing the Bottom Line
Table of Contents
- List of figures and tables
- Figures
- Tables
- About the author
- Preface
- Introduction
- I.1 Business context matters
- I.2 Where are we going?
- Part 1: Setting the stage, or what it’s all about
- Introduction
- Setting the stage
- 1. Looking under the hood
- Abstract:
- 1.1 Social media: A workable definition
- 1.2 Why context matters
- 1.3 Strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT)
- 1.4 Your social media purpose
- 1.5 Where we stand
- 1.6 Conclusion
- References
- Appendix 1a Ropes to skip
- 7 Managing risks – every word comes with its own metadata.
- 8 Do not treat social media marketing as a separate activity.
- 9 Do not think LinkedIn, Xing, Viadeo, et al. are sales tools.
- 2. Who is driving?
- Abstract:
- 2.1 Social capital
- 2.2 Social sharing
- 2.3 Brand and reputation
- 2.4 Do we blast or engage?
- 2.5 Why social media can fail us
- 2.6 Taking inventory: Skill-sets matter
- 2.7 Conclusion
- References
- Appendix 2a Avoiding the epic fail: Manage your social media engagement
- 3. Plan your trip
- Abstract:
- 3.1 Target audience
- 3.2 Improving the customer experience
- 3.3 Walk the walk
- 3.4 What kinds of interaction help clients most?
- 3.5 Shortened URLs have no shelf life
- 3.6 The importance of positioning in the purchase cycle
- Conclusion
- References
- Appendix 3a Starting off on the right foot
- Introduction
- Part 2: Driving with better benchmarks: The data game
- Introduction
- 4. Start your engine
- Abstract:
- 4.1 Customers can work magic on your staff
- 4.2 Strategy
- 4.3 What is a workable social media strategy?
- 4.4 If necessary, shift strategy
- 4.5 Where are we now?
- 4.6 E-marketing – paid versus earned media
- 4.7 Customers are not always the end-users
- 4.8 Know the conversation – and own it
- 4.9 The strategy: Saving the client time and/or money
- 4.10 Decide which platforms to use
- 4.11 Set a budget and give your team the right tools
- 4.12 Failure to listen
- 4.13 Conclusion
- References
- Appendix 4a Client focus: Seven fallacies
- 5. Drive: Move beyond impressions
- Abstract:
- 5.1 What is the purpose of data collection?
- 5.2 Using a framework: Business analytics
- 5.3 Statistics and type of analysis
- 5.4 Variables needed for measurement
- 5.5 Finding metrics that suit our data crunching needs
- 5.6 Is a picture worth a thousand words?
- 5.7 Conclusion
- References
- Appendix 5a Measurement: When less is more
- 6. Quick tune-up
- Abstract:
- 6.1 Manage and monitor the process cycle
- 6.2 Monitor process quality
- 6.3 Assess resource adequacy
- 6.4 The magic of good service
- 6.5 Assess and review performance
- 6.6 Improving processes and performance
- 6.7 Do the numbers really add up?
- 6.8 Conclusion
- References
- Appendix 6a Preparing for the Dakar Rally: The monitoring and analytics journey
- Part 3: With traction and insight, everything is obvious
- Introduction
- 7. Case Study – Bakery
- Abstract:
- 7.1 Purpose of social media use
- 7.2 Define your target audience
- 7.3 Sometimes, rules are meant to be broken
- 7.4 Accelerating the learning curve
- 7.5 Strategy and key drivers
- 7.6 Assess and review: You cannot beat free
- 7.7 Actionable metrics
- 7.8 Quality management and improvement
- 7.9 Conclusion
- References
- Appendix 7a Learn to walk before you sprint
- Appendix 7b On successful social media use
- 8. Case study – Hospital
- Abstract:
- 8.1 Social media audit: Inventory
- 8.2 Reviewing customer experience and performance
- 8.3 Improving process and performance
- 8.4 Honing relevance for better social sharing and engagement
- 8.5 Improving impact
- 8.6 Improving the process: Many quick steps make a difference
- 8.7 Conclusion
- References
- Appendix 8a Making sense of data and improving social media use
- 9. Conclusion
- Abstract:
- 9.1 The ropes to skip
- 9.2 Talking the talk without walking the walk
- 9.3 Doing homework improves performance
- 9.4 How to avoid being the next social media screw-up
- 9.5 Social media brings increasingly demanding customers
- 9.6 Conclusion
- References
- Appendix 9a Context matters
- Appendix 9b Social media crisis management: A no-nonsense guide
- Index
Description
Social media is quickly becoming important to most businesses, but many managers, professionals, and marketing experts are unsure about the practicalities of social media marketing and how to measure success. Social Media Audits gives people dealing with social business in their working life a guide to social media marketing, measurement, and how to evaluate and improve the use of social media in an organizational context. This book consists of three parts, the first of which introduces the reader to concepts and ideas emerging in social media. The second part considers the need to shift from traditional ‘shout marketing’ to a more conversational, social approach to customers. The third part moves the discussion towards a systematic approach to evaluating social media activities.
Key Features
- Offers guidance on the use of social media and measuring the success of social media in a business environment
- Provides practical information on what social media can do for business and how it can be used
- Aimed at those who use social media in their workplace
Readership
Social media managers, marketing professionals
Details
- No. of pages:
- 310
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2014
- Published:
- 31st October 2013
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781780634265
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781843347453
About the Authors
Urs Gattiker Author
Urs E. Gattiker is Chief Technology Officer at My.ComMetrics.com, a web-based benchmarking software for corporate blogs. Urs draws on a wealth of experience as an analyst, managing and executing social media projects for clients, helping them enhance their online presence using data.
Affiliations and Expertise
MyComMetrics, Switzerland