Social Learning Practice in Residential Child Care - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080267791, 9781483161648

Social Learning Practice in Residential Child Care

1st Edition

Authors: Barrie Brown Marilyn Christie
eBook ISBN: 9781483161648
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1981
Page Count: 196
Description

Social Learning Practice in Residential Child Care aims to identify the theoretical and methodological basis for social learning practice, to describe examples of the practical applications of the social learning model, and to consider some of the issues and problems in implementing these practices with children in care. Organized into 10 chapters, this book first discusses the social learning practice, including its model, environment, and basic principles. Subsequent chapters focus on observing and recording behavior; a social learning approach to assessment; an example of assessment; practice methods; and reinforcers. A case study example of social learning practice in a group setting is then shown. The last chapters explain extending a social learning program to the family, and preparing and supporting staff using social learning practices.

Table of Contents


1 Introduction to Social Learning Practice

2 Basic Principles

3 Observing and Recording Behavior

4 A Social Learning Approach to Assessment

5 Johnnie R.: A Case Study Example of Assessment

6 Practice Methods

7 Reinforcers

8 Gilbey: A Case Study Example of Social Learning Practice in a Group Setting

9 Extending a Social Learning Program to the Family

10 Preparing and Supporting Staff using Social Learning Practices

References

Appendices

1 The Behavior Checklists

2 Classroom Observation Sheet

3 Referral Problems Checklist

4 Referral Problems Checklist—Behavioral Definitions

5 Structured Home Report

6 Contract Form

7 Questions for Study

Index


Details

No. of pages:
196
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1981
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483161648

About the Author

Barrie Brown

Marilyn Christie

Ratings and Reviews

