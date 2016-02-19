Social Learning Practice in Residential Child Care aims to identify the theoretical and methodological basis for social learning practice, to describe examples of the practical applications of the social learning model, and to consider some of the issues and problems in implementing these practices with children in care. Organized into 10 chapters, this book first discusses the social learning practice, including its model, environment, and basic principles. Subsequent chapters focus on observing and recording behavior; a social learning approach to assessment; an example of assessment; practice methods; and reinforcers. A case study example of social learning practice in a group setting is then shown. The last chapters explain extending a social learning program to the family, and preparing and supporting staff using social learning practices.