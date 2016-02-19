Social Learning Practice in Residential Child Care
1st Edition
Description
Social Learning Practice in Residential Child Care aims to identify the theoretical and methodological basis for social learning practice, to describe examples of the practical applications of the social learning model, and to consider some of the issues and problems in implementing these practices with children in care. Organized into 10 chapters, this book first discusses the social learning practice, including its model, environment, and basic principles. Subsequent chapters focus on observing and recording behavior; a social learning approach to assessment; an example of assessment; practice methods; and reinforcers. A case study example of social learning practice in a group setting is then shown. The last chapters explain extending a social learning program to the family, and preparing and supporting staff using social learning practices.
Table of Contents
1 Introduction to Social Learning Practice
2 Basic Principles
3 Observing and Recording Behavior
4 A Social Learning Approach to Assessment
5 Johnnie R.: A Case Study Example of Assessment
6 Practice Methods
7 Reinforcers
8 Gilbey: A Case Study Example of Social Learning Practice in a Group Setting
9 Extending a Social Learning Program to the Family
10 Preparing and Supporting Staff using Social Learning Practices
References
Appendices
1 The Behavior Checklists
2 Classroom Observation Sheet
3 Referral Problems Checklist
4 Referral Problems Checklist—Behavioral Definitions
5 Structured Home Report
6 Contract Form
7 Questions for Study
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 196
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1981
- Published:
- 1st January 1981
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483161648