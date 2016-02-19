Social Integration of Migrant Workers and Other Ethnic Minorities - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080289571, 9781483158136

Social Integration of Migrant Workers and Other Ethnic Minorities

1st Edition

A Documentation of Current Research

Editors: Matthias Herfurth Huberta Hogeweg-De Haart
eBook ISBN: 9781483158136
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1982
Page Count: 288
Description

Social Integration of Migrant Workers and Other Ethnic Minorities: A Documentation of Current Research is a documentation of descriptions of completed social science research projects. The projects are organized based on the division of contents. Within the individual items of the division, the projects are sorted out alphabetically according to countries, within the countries themselves according to the seat of the research institution. This book will be of great interest to various individuals who need references regarding the various social science research projects.

Table of Contents


Contributors of Input

Introduction

Directions for Users

Register of Projects

Migrant Workers

1.1. Migrant Workers: Description and Analysis

1.2. Migrant Workers: Social Integration Measures

Other Ethnic Minorities

2.1. National Minorities

2.2. Jews

2.3. Gypsies

Name Index

Subject Index

Institution Index

Appendix

Questionnaire


Details

No. of pages:
288
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1982
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483158136

