Social Integration of Migrant Workers and Other Ethnic Minorities
1st Edition
A Documentation of Current Research
Editors: Matthias Herfurth Huberta Hogeweg-De Haart
eBook ISBN: 9781483158136
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1982
Page Count: 288
Description
Social Integration of Migrant Workers and Other Ethnic Minorities: A Documentation of Current Research is a documentation of descriptions of completed social science research projects. The projects are organized based on the division of contents. Within the individual items of the division, the projects are sorted out alphabetically according to countries, within the countries themselves according to the seat of the research institution. This book will be of great interest to various individuals who need references regarding the various social science research projects.
Table of Contents
Contributors of Input
Introduction
Directions for Users
Register of Projects
Migrant Workers
1.1. Migrant Workers: Description and Analysis
1.2. Migrant Workers: Social Integration Measures
Other Ethnic Minorities
2.1. National Minorities
2.2. Jews
2.3. Gypsies
Name Index
Subject Index
Institution Index
Appendix
Questionnaire
Details
- No. of pages:
- 288
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1982
- Published:
- 1st January 1982
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483158136
About the Editor
Matthias Herfurth
Huberta Hogeweg-De Haart
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.