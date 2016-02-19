Social Insects V3
1st Edition
Description
Social Insects, Volume III emphasizes the insect symbionts that represent a very complex group of organisms with very diverse habits. This volume primarily focuses on various types of bees and their sociality. This book consists of four major chapters where the first chapter represents the conclusion of discussion on social insect phenomena. The three remaining chapters discuss in detail the biology of the featured eusocial insects. Chapter 1 includes a discussion on insects and other arthropods. The following chapters focus on various types of bee, including bumble bees, honey bees, and stingless bees. Chapter 2 focuses on the behavior and ecology of bumble bees, whereas Chapters 3 and 4 discuss in detail the different biological aspects of honey and stingless bees, respectively. Topics include the evolution of sociality, colony, caste differentiation, and distribution of these species. Students and researchers interested in the study of bees will find this book very valuable.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Contents of Other Volumes
1. The Social Insects' Bestiary
I. Introduction
II. Arthropods Other Than Insects
III. Insects
IV. General Considerations
References
2. Behavior and Ecology of Bumble Bees
I. Introduction
II. The Nest
III. Foraging
IV. Reproductive Behavior
V. Hibernation
VI. Comparison with Bees of Different Levels of Social Organization
VII. Economic Importance of Bumble Bees
References
3. Honey Bees
I. Introduction
II. Evolution of Sociality in Honey Bees
III. Origin of the Honey Bee
IV. Characteristics of Honey Bee Races
V. Geographic Distribution of Honey Bee Races
VI. The Honey Bee Colony
VII. Types of Individuals in a Colony
VIII. Developmental Period of European Bees
IX. Caste Differentiation in Honey Bees
X. Activities of Honey Bees
XI. Nutritional Requirements of Adult Honey Bees
XII. Foraging Responses of Honey Bees
References
4. Stingless Bees
I. Introduction
II. Systematics and Distribution
III. Nesting Habits
IV. Castes
V. Multiplication and Succession of Colonies
VI. Task Allocation for Colony Maintenance
VII. Oviposition and Brood Rearing
VIII. Worker Ovipositions
IX. Concluding Remarks
References
Species Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 476
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1982
- Published:
- 28th January 1982
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323148962