Social Insects V3 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123422033, 9780323148962

Social Insects V3

1st Edition

Editors: Henry Hermani
eBook ISBN: 9780323148962
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1982
Page Count: 476
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Social Insects, Volume III emphasizes the insect symbionts that represent a very complex group of organisms with very diverse habits. This volume primarily focuses on various types of bees and their sociality. This book consists of four major chapters where the first chapter represents the conclusion of discussion on social insect phenomena. The three remaining chapters discuss in detail the biology of the featured eusocial insects. Chapter 1 includes a discussion on insects and other arthropods. The following chapters focus on various types of bee, including bumble bees, honey bees, and stingless bees. Chapter 2 focuses on the behavior and ecology of bumble bees, whereas Chapters 3 and 4 discuss in detail the different biological aspects of honey and stingless bees, respectively. Topics include the evolution of sociality, colony, caste differentiation, and distribution of these species. Students and researchers interested in the study of bees will find this book very valuable.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Contents of Other Volumes

1. The Social Insects' Bestiary

I. Introduction

II. Arthropods Other Than Insects

III. Insects

IV. General Considerations

References

2. Behavior and Ecology of Bumble Bees

I. Introduction

II. The Nest

III. Foraging

IV. Reproductive Behavior

V. Hibernation

VI. Comparison with Bees of Different Levels of Social Organization

VII. Economic Importance of Bumble Bees

References

3. Honey Bees

I. Introduction

II. Evolution of Sociality in Honey Bees

III. Origin of the Honey Bee

IV. Characteristics of Honey Bee Races

V. Geographic Distribution of Honey Bee Races

VI. The Honey Bee Colony

VII. Types of Individuals in a Colony

VIII. Developmental Period of European Bees

IX. Caste Differentiation in Honey Bees

X. Activities of Honey Bees

XI. Nutritional Requirements of Adult Honey Bees

XII. Foraging Responses of Honey Bees

References

4. Stingless Bees

I. Introduction

II. Systematics and Distribution

III. Nesting Habits

IV. Castes

V. Multiplication and Succession of Colonies

VI. Task Allocation for Colony Maintenance

VII. Oviposition and Brood Rearing

VIII. Worker Ovipositions

IX. Concluding Remarks

References

Species Index

Subject Index






Details

No. of pages:
476
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1982
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323148962

About the Editor

Henry Hermani

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.