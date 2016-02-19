Social Insects V1 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123422019, 9780323149792

Social Insects V1

1st Edition

Editors: Henry Hermani
eBook ISBN: 9780323149792
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1979
Page Count: 454
Description

Social Insects, Volume I is a part of a four-volume discourse and collection of research on insect sociobiology. This volume covers the “modern theory” with certain concepts of insect sociality, particularly through genetic, behavioral, and evolutionary pathways.
This book consists of eight chapters, which mostly deal with the sociality of insects and other aspects. The first chapter provides an introduction to the subject of insect sociality. Topics in this chapter include definition of sociality, types of social insects, and insect sociobiology. The next chapter focuses on the origin and evolution of insect sociality and discusses the theories of origin of sociality.
The following chapters discuss the aspects of social insects in terms of antiquity and territoriality. Caste differentiation and division of labor is also emphasized, as well as the genetics of sociality. The last two chapters deal with the larvae of the social hymenoptera and the social and evolutionary significance of social insect symbionts. This volume is a good reference for students and teachers in the study of entomology, zoology, and biology.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Contents of Other Volumes

1. Insect Sociality—An Introduction

I. Studies of Social Behavior

II. Sociality Defined

III. Types of Social Insects

IV. Insect Sociobiology—Modern Treatise

V. Superorganismic Concept

VI. The Concept of Social Traits

References

2. Origin and Evolution of Insect Sociality: A Review of Modern Theory

I. Introduction

II. Theories on the Origin of Sociality

III. Special Questions

IV. Conclusion—State of the Science

References

3. Antiquity of Sociality in Insects

I. Introduction

II. Presocial Insects

III. Eusocial Insects

References

4. Territoriality in Social Insects

I. Introduction

II. Termites

III. Wasps

IV. Bees

V. Ants

VI. Discussion

References

5. Caste Differentiation and Division of Labor

I. Introduction

II. Vespine Wasps

III. Polybiine and Polistine Wasps

IV. Higher Bees

V. Lower Bees

VI. Higher Ants

VII. Primitive Ants

VIII. Higher Termites

IX. Lower Termites

References

6. Genetics of Sociality

I. Genetic Systems of Eusocial Insects

II. Genetic Insights into the Evolution of Eusociality

III. The Genetic Impact of Eusociality on Life Patterns

References

7. Larvae of the Social Hymenoptera

I. Introduction

II. History

III. Technique

IV. Morphology

V. Systematics

VI. Bionomics

VII. Taxonomic Conclusions

VIII. Importance of Larvae

References

8. Social and Evolutionary Significance of Social Insect Symbionts

I. Introduction

II. Integrating Mechanisms

III. Coevolution or Resource Tracking?

IV. General Conclusion and Summary

References

Index




