Social Insects V1

Social Insects, Volume I is a part of a four-volume discourse and collection of research on insect sociobiology. This volume covers the “modern theory” with certain concepts of insect sociality, particularly through genetic, behavioral, and evolutionary pathways.

This book consists of eight chapters, which mostly deal with the sociality of insects and other aspects. The first chapter provides an introduction to the subject of insect sociality. Topics in this chapter include definition of sociality, types of social insects, and insect sociobiology. The next chapter focuses on the origin and evolution of insect sociality and discusses the theories of origin of sociality.

The following chapters discuss the aspects of social insects in terms of antiquity and territoriality. Caste differentiation and division of labor is also emphasized, as well as the genetics of sociality. The last two chapters deal with the larvae of the social hymenoptera and the social and evolutionary significance of social insect symbionts. This volume is a good reference for students and teachers in the study of entomology, zoology, and biology.