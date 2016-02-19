Social Insects V1
1st Edition
Description
Social Insects, Volume I is a part of a four-volume discourse and collection of research on insect sociobiology. This volume covers the “modern theory” with certain concepts of insect sociality, particularly through genetic, behavioral, and evolutionary pathways.
This book consists of eight chapters, which mostly deal with the sociality of insects and other aspects. The first chapter provides an introduction to the subject of insect sociality. Topics in this chapter include definition of sociality, types of social insects, and insect sociobiology. The next chapter focuses on the origin and evolution of insect sociality and discusses the theories of origin of sociality.
The following chapters discuss the aspects of social insects in terms of antiquity and territoriality. Caste differentiation and division of labor is also emphasized, as well as the genetics of sociality. The last two chapters deal with the larvae of the social hymenoptera and the social and evolutionary significance of social insect symbionts. This volume is a good reference for students and teachers in the study of entomology, zoology, and biology.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Contents of Other Volumes
1. Insect Sociality—An Introduction
I. Studies of Social Behavior
II. Sociality Defined
III. Types of Social Insects
IV. Insect Sociobiology—Modern Treatise
V. Superorganismic Concept
VI. The Concept of Social Traits
References
2. Origin and Evolution of Insect Sociality: A Review of Modern Theory
I. Introduction
II. Theories on the Origin of Sociality
III. Special Questions
IV. Conclusion—State of the Science
References
3. Antiquity of Sociality in Insects
I. Introduction
II. Presocial Insects
III. Eusocial Insects
References
4. Territoriality in Social Insects
I. Introduction
II. Termites
III. Wasps
IV. Bees
V. Ants
VI. Discussion
References
5. Caste Differentiation and Division of Labor
I. Introduction
II. Vespine Wasps
III. Polybiine and Polistine Wasps
IV. Higher Bees
V. Lower Bees
VI. Higher Ants
VII. Primitive Ants
VIII. Higher Termites
IX. Lower Termites
References
6. Genetics of Sociality
I. Genetic Systems of Eusocial Insects
II. Genetic Insights into the Evolution of Eusociality
III. The Genetic Impact of Eusociality on Life Patterns
References
7. Larvae of the Social Hymenoptera
I. Introduction
II. History
III. Technique
IV. Morphology
V. Systematics
VI. Bionomics
VII. Taxonomic Conclusions
VIII. Importance of Larvae
References
8. Social and Evolutionary Significance of Social Insect Symbionts
I. Introduction
II. Integrating Mechanisms
III. Coevolution or Resource Tracking?
IV. General Conclusion and Summary
References
Index
