Social Information
1st Edition
Gaining Competitive and Business Advantage Using Social Media Tools
Introduction: the impact of social media and the approach of this book
Chapter 1: A brief history of business and competitive information, and the rise of social tools
A brief history of business and competitive information
Getting started with social tools
Chapter 2: Social networks
What are they?
How do they work?
Google Plus
Orkut
Other tools in this category
Chapter 3: Blogs and microblogs
What are they?
How do they work?
Blogs and blog search
Microblogs
Chapter 4: Video, audio and images
What are they?
How do they work?
Examples of these sites
Video resource: YouTube
Audio tools
Image tools
Chapter 5: Social search engines
What are they?
How do they work?
What kind of business and competitive information can be found there?
Examples of these tools
Samepoint
SocialMention
Caveats
Additional and related tools in this category
Chapter 6: The future of social information
Introduction
Current trends and developments
Keeping up with social technologies
A final word about safety
Conclusion
Appendix 1: resources
Appendix 2: tools
Bibliography
Index
Description
Information available through ‘traditional’ business and competitive resources can be complimented by information gained through social media tools. Social Information is a must-have book for competitive and business researchers in any discipline including librarians, information professionals, intelligence analysts, students and marketing personnel, and explores how more ‘traditional’ resources can be complimented by social media tools. The book outlines different categories of social tools, competitive and business applications of these tools, and provides example searches with screenshots. The book provides concrete search examples, as well as strategies and approaches for searching social tools that may be available today or that may emerge tomorrow. Readers will learn ways to quickly develop new search strategies as new tools and features emerge. The future of social tools and information, and the lasting impact that these tools have had on how information plays a part in our lives, our businesses and our careers is discussed. The title is structured into seven chapters, covering: the impact of social media, and the approach of the book; a brief history of business and competitive information and the rise of social tools; blogs and microblogs; video, audio and images; social search engines; and the future of social information.
Key Features
- The book specifically explores business and competitive information and approaches using social media tools
- Written by a highly knowledgeable and long-time practitioner and researcher in the field
- Provides both practical and strategic search approaches, so that the skills learned will be readily transferable to other social tools, and to social tools as they evolve
Readership
Competitive and business researchers in any discipline: librarians, information professionals, intelligence analysts, students, and marketing personnel; Students of Library and Information Science
Details
- No. of pages:
- 352
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2012
- Published:
- 4th July 2012
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781780633275
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781843346678
Reviews
This is an excellent reference in the domain of social tools being used to gain competitive and business advantage. One of its most useful features is the real-world examples, in parallel with strategies and approaches to search social media today and in the future. It is highly recommended because of its systematic and well-structured approach to each chapter., Online Information Review
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Scott Brown Author
Scott Brown is owner of Social Information Group (http://www.socialinformationgroup.com), an independent consulting and information practice focused on the effective use of social networking tools for finding and sharing information. He has worked with Fortune 500 companies, government and non-profit organisations, and individuals to help them understand and effectively use these tools. He has over 20 years experience in public, academic and corporate libraries. Most recently, he was a Senior Information Specialist with Sun Microsystems, providing strategic research services and competitive intelligence information for many groups across the company. He is a founding Board member of the SLA CI Division, and adjunct faculty at San Jose State University in California and University of Denver in Colorado, USA. He is a frequent speaker on the use and evolution of social networking tools and information work. He received his library degree from San Jose State University in California, USA, in 1999.
Affiliations and Expertise
Social Information Group, USA