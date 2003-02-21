Social Inclusion and Recovery
1st Edition
A Model for Mental Health Practice
Description
Although it is widely agreed that the experiences of service users have much to offer mental health professionals, the majority of books for this group focus on either conditions or different types of service provision (acute, community). It takes as its starting point the lived experience of recovery which is the process whereby individuals can be helped to understand and come to terms with their illness. The role and actions of mental health professionals is explored as part of the process of recovery. The major part of the book will focus on ways in which direct care staff can assist people with mental health problems, reflecting the accounts of the nature and type of assistance which have been valuable, and the ways in which such help can best be offered. It addresses two key components of recovery access and inclusion to life opportunities and acceptance.
Table of Contents
Part 1 Recovery: the expertise of experience: 1. Another way: beyond symptoms and deficits; 2. To be a mental patient: the nature of the challenge; 3. The realities of social exclusion; 4. The individual's recovery journey. Part 2Facilitating recovery: promoting personal adaptation and adjustment: 5. Barriers to relatrionship formation; 6. Creating hope-inspiring relationships; 7. Facilitating personal adaptation: understanding and acceptance; 8. Facilitating personal adaptation: taking back control. Part 3.Facilitating recovery: promoting social inclusion: 9. Developing services that facilitate access; 10. Facilitating access for the individual; 11. Some strategies for promoting inclusion. Part 4 Changing the balance of power: 12. Involving service-users in the Mental Health Services; 13. Challenging discrimination: promoting rights and citizenship; 14. Conclusion
Details
- No. of pages:
- 256
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Bailièrre Tindall 2003
- Published:
- 21st February 2003
- Imprint:
- Bailièrre Tindall
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702026010
About the Author
Julie Repper
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Research Fellow, University of Sheffield & Lead Research Nurse, Community Health Sheffield NHS Trust, UK
Rachel Perkins
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Director of General Adult Mental Health Services & Consultant; Clinical Psychologist, South West London and St. George's Mental Health NHS Trust, UK