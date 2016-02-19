Social Incentives - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780127187501, 9781483264745

Social Incentives

1st Edition

A Life-Span Developmental Approach

Authors: Joseph Veroff Joanne B. Veroff
eBook ISBN: 9781483264745
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1980
Page Count: 326
Description

Social Incentives: A Life-Span Developmental Approach presents a developmental perspective about universal social goals, one that provides an examination of human motivation over the life span.
The book aims to discover the kind of goals people display in their interactions with one another, how to understand them, how are they acquired, and how do they help in understanding human social behavior. Discussions on the theory of social incentives from the point of view of developmental psychology; social motivations during the different stages of life; and the socialization process based on a life-span developmental model of social motivation brings us closer to understanding the topic. Social and developmental psychologists, motivational experts, and clinicians will find the text invaluable.

Table of Contents


Contents

Preface

Acknowledgments

l Studying Social Goals

Assumptions about the Nature of Man

General Framework for a Theory of Motivation

A Theory of Social Incentives: A Developmental Perspective

Conceptualizing Dimensions of Expectancies That Affect Incentives

Conceptualizing How Motives Affect Incentives

Summary

2 Social Motivations of Infancy: Curiosity and Attachment

Social Curiosity

Attachment Motivation

Summary

3 Social Motivations of Early Childhood: Assertiveness

Developmental Differentiation of Assertive Incentives

Differentiation of Assertive-Achievement Incentive

Assertive Motives: General Introduction

Assertive Incentives in the Social Setting

Summary

4 Social Motivations of Childhood : Relatedness, an Introduction

Cognitive Changes Affecting Emergence of Relatedness

Social Influences on the Development of Relatedness Incentives

A Taxonomy of Relatedness Incentives

5 Social Motivations of Childhood : Relatedness through Competence

Responsibility Achievement Motivation

Social-Comparison Achievement Motivation

Task-Achievement Motivation

Summary

6 Social Motivations Childhood: Relatedness through Self-Control and Accommodation

Authoritarian Social Approval

Affiliation Motivation

Social Altruism

Summary

7 Social Motivations of Adolescence: Belongingness and Social Consistency

Belongingness Motivation

Social-Consistency Motivation

Summary

8 Motivations of Adulthood: Interdependence and Integrity

Interdependence Motivation

Integrity Motivation

Summary

9 Socialization and Social Motivation

Socialization Reexamined

Summary

Epilogue

References

Subject Index




326
English
© Academic Press 1980
Academic Press
9781483264745

About the Author

Joseph Veroff

Joanne B. Veroff

