Social Incentives
1st Edition
A Life-Span Developmental Approach
Description
Social Incentives: A Life-Span Developmental Approach presents a developmental perspective about universal social goals, one that provides an examination of human motivation over the life span.
The book aims to discover the kind of goals people display in their interactions with one another, how to understand them, how are they acquired, and how do they help in understanding human social behavior. Discussions on the theory of social incentives from the point of view of developmental psychology; social motivations during the different stages of life; and the socialization process based on a life-span developmental model of social motivation brings us closer to understanding the topic. Social and developmental psychologists, motivational experts, and clinicians will find the text invaluable.
Table of Contents
Contents
Preface
Acknowledgments
l Studying Social Goals
Assumptions about the Nature of Man
General Framework for a Theory of Motivation
A Theory of Social Incentives: A Developmental Perspective
Conceptualizing Dimensions of Expectancies That Affect Incentives
Conceptualizing How Motives Affect Incentives
Summary
2 Social Motivations of Infancy: Curiosity and Attachment
Social Curiosity
Attachment Motivation
Summary
3 Social Motivations of Early Childhood: Assertiveness
Developmental Differentiation of Assertive Incentives
Differentiation of Assertive-Achievement Incentive
Assertive Motives: General Introduction
Assertive Incentives in the Social Setting
Summary
4 Social Motivations of Childhood : Relatedness, an Introduction
Cognitive Changes Affecting Emergence of Relatedness
Social Influences on the Development of Relatedness Incentives
A Taxonomy of Relatedness Incentives
5 Social Motivations of Childhood : Relatedness through Competence
Responsibility Achievement Motivation
Social-Comparison Achievement Motivation
Task-Achievement Motivation
Summary
6 Social Motivations Childhood: Relatedness through Self-Control and Accommodation
Authoritarian Social Approval
Affiliation Motivation
Social Altruism
Summary
7 Social Motivations of Adolescence: Belongingness and Social Consistency
Belongingness Motivation
Social-Consistency Motivation
Summary
8 Motivations of Adulthood: Interdependence and Integrity
Interdependence Motivation
Integrity Motivation
Summary
9 Socialization and Social Motivation
Socialization Reexamined
Summary
Epilogue
References
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 326
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1980
- Published:
- 28th January 1980
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483264745