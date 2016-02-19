Social History and Social Policy
1st Edition
Description
Social History and Social Policy is a collection of papers that explores the correlation of social history and social policy. Each article in the book are prepared by social historians, preoccupied in the study of the origins and structure of health systems, urban planning, schools, and pension programs, who seek to change the process of social policy formation. The book is divided into three sections. Part I serves as an introduction and provides the history of social institutions. The second part deals with the history of social problems, discussing public employee pension problems; policies on health care; and a few aspects of the history of criminal justice in the United States. The last part provides the uses of history in the making of social policy. The text will be a valuable source of insight for public administrators, politicians, policy makers, political leaders, and analysts.
Table of Contents
Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
1 Introduction
I The History of Social Institutions
2 Inward Vision and Outward Glance: the Shaping of the American Hospital, 1880-1914 19
Decisions and Decision Makers
Sources of Change and Forms of Control
Inpatient and Outpatient in the Culture of Medicine
Visions and Realities: The Hospital in a New Century
Conclusion
3 Education and Inequality: a Historical Perspective
Public Policy Issues
Origins of Public Educational Systems: The Nineteenth-Century Context
A Three-Stage Paradigm
Educational Change and Social Problems
Some Results of Public Education
The Dialectics of Social Policy
Discontinuities in Social Issues
4 The Diary of an Institution: the Fate of Progressive Reform at the Norfolk Penitentiary
II The History of Social Problems
5 The Morass: an Essay on the Public Employee Pension Problem
6 Women's Clinics or Doctors' Offices: the Sheppard-Towner Act and the Promotion of Preventive Health Care
7 History, Social Policy, and Criminal Justice
Handle with Care: Discretion and the Dangerous Offender
Plea Bargaining: Its Cause and Cure
Hands Off: The Rise and Fall of Victimless Crime
Conclusion
III The Uses of History in the Making of Social Policy
8 Mirrors of Hard, Distorted Glass: an Examination of Some Influential Historical Assumptions about the Afro-American Family and the Shaping of Public Policies, 1861-1965
"Root, Hog, or Die!"
Up from Barbarism
The Favored Few and the Victim Class
The Future
9 Urban Pasts and Urban Policies
Introduction
National Urban Growth Policy
Regional Shares and Urban Policy
A Concluding Note
10 History and the Formation of Social Policy Toward Children: a Case Study
The Work of the Carnegie Council: An Overview
History in the Work of the Council
The Role of a Historian: Personal Reflections
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 348
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1981
- Published:
- 28th March 1981
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483266145