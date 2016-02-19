Social History and Social Policy is a collection of papers that explores the correlation of social history and social policy. Each article in the book are prepared by social historians, preoccupied in the study of the origins and structure of health systems, urban planning, schools, and pension programs, who seek to change the process of social policy formation. The book is divided into three sections. Part I serves as an introduction and provides the history of social institutions. The second part deals with the history of social problems, discussing public employee pension problems; policies on health care; and a few aspects of the history of criminal justice in the United States. The last part provides the uses of history in the making of social policy. The text will be a valuable source of insight for public administrators, politicians, policy makers, political leaders, and analysts.

Table of Contents



Contents

List of Contributors

Preface

1 Introduction

I The History of Social Institutions

2 Inward Vision and Outward Glance: the Shaping of the American Hospital, 1880-1914 19

Decisions and Decision Makers

Sources of Change and Forms of Control

Inpatient and Outpatient in the Culture of Medicine

Visions and Realities: The Hospital in a New Century

Conclusion

3 Education and Inequality: a Historical Perspective

Public Policy Issues

Origins of Public Educational Systems: The Nineteenth-Century Context

A Three-Stage Paradigm

Educational Change and Social Problems

Some Results of Public Education

The Dialectics of Social Policy

Discontinuities in Social Issues

4 The Diary of an Institution: the Fate of Progressive Reform at the Norfolk Penitentiary

II The History of Social Problems

5 The Morass: an Essay on the Public Employee Pension Problem

6 Women's Clinics or Doctors' Offices: the Sheppard-Towner Act and the Promotion of Preventive Health Care

7 History, Social Policy, and Criminal Justice

Handle with Care: Discretion and the Dangerous Offender

Plea Bargaining: Its Cause and Cure

Hands Off: The Rise and Fall of Victimless Crime

Conclusion

III The Uses of History in the Making of Social Policy

8 Mirrors of Hard, Distorted Glass: an Examination of Some Influential Historical Assumptions about the Afro-American Family and the Shaping of Public Policies, 1861-1965

"Root, Hog, or Die!"

Up from Barbarism

The Favored Few and the Victim Class

The Future

9 Urban Pasts and Urban Policies

Introduction

National Urban Growth Policy

Regional Shares and Urban Policy

A Concluding Note

10 History and the Formation of Social Policy Toward Children: a Case Study

The Work of the Carnegie Council: An Overview

History in the Work of the Council

The Role of a Historian: Personal Reflections

Subject Index