Social Experimentation - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125881500, 9781483269955

Social Experimentation

1st Edition

a Method for Planning and Evaluating Social Intervention

Editors: Henry W. Riecken Robert F. Boruch
eBook ISBN: 9781483269955
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1974
Page Count: 358
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Social Experimentation: A Method for Planning and Evaluating Social Intervention summarizes the available knowledge about how randomized experiments might be used in planning and evaluating ameliorative social programs. The book presents various aspects of social experimentation - design, measurement, execution, sponsorship, and utilization of results. Chapters are devoted to topics on experimentation as a method of
program planning and evaluation; experimental design and analysis; institutional and political factors in social experimentation; and aspects of time and institutional capacity. Sociologists will find the book a valuable piece of reference.

Table of Contents


Contents

Foreword

Preface

Acknowledgments

I Experimentation as a Method of Program Planning and Evaluation

II Why and When to Experiment

Why Experiment?

When to Experiment

III Experimental Design and Analysis

Components of an Experiment

Experimental Error

Randomization

Reducing Random Error

How Big Should an Experiment Be?

Statistical Analysis

IV Quasi-Experimental Designs

Regression-Discontinuity Design

Comparison Group and Time Series Designs

Remarks

V Measurement in Experiments

Response Variables

Measurement of Treatment Conditions

Measurement of Initial Conditions

The Roles of Social Indicators and Archival Data Systems

VI Execution and Management

Negotiating Design Objectives and Procedures

Implementing the Research Design

Preserving the Integrity of the Design

Data Collection

Dissemination and Preparation for Utilization

VII Institutional and Political Factors in Social Experimentation

Organizational Roles in Social Experimentation

Functions, Characteristics, and Potential Actors for Organizational Roles

Political Aspects of Experimentation

Utilization

VIII Human Values and Social Experimentation

Ethical Problems

Confidentiality and Disclosure of Identity

Ensuring Confidentiality and Data Access

Epilogue

Time Perspective

Institutional Capacity

Appendix

Illustrative Controlled Experiments for Planning and Evaluating Social Programs

Experiments in Delinquency and Criminal Reform

Experimental Tests of Law-Related Programs and Procedures

Experimental Tests of Rehabilitative Programs in Mental Health

Experimental Assessment of Special Education Programs

Sociomedical and Fertility Control Experiments

Appraisals of the Effectiveness of Communication Methods

Experimental Tests of Methods for Data Collection, Transmission, and Retrieval

Experiments in Research Utilization

Economic Experiments

References

Author Index

Subject Index

Details

No. of pages:
358
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1974
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483269955

About the Editor

Henry W. Riecken

Robert F. Boruch

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.