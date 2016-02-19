Social Experimentation: A Method for Planning and Evaluating Social Intervention summarizes the available knowledge about how randomized experiments might be used in planning and evaluating ameliorative social programs. The book presents various aspects of social experimentation - design, measurement, execution, sponsorship, and utilization of results. Chapters are devoted to topics on experimentation as a method of program planning and evaluation; experimental design and analysis; institutional and political factors in social experimentation; and aspects of time and institutional capacity. Sociologists will find the book a valuable piece of reference.

Table of Contents



Contents

Foreword

Preface

Acknowledgments

I Experimentation as a Method of Program Planning and Evaluation

II Why and When to Experiment

Why Experiment?

When to Experiment

III Experimental Design and Analysis

Components of an Experiment

Experimental Error

Randomization

Reducing Random Error

How Big Should an Experiment Be?

Statistical Analysis

IV Quasi-Experimental Designs

Regression-Discontinuity Design

Comparison Group and Time Series Designs

Remarks

V Measurement in Experiments

Response Variables

Measurement of Treatment Conditions

Measurement of Initial Conditions

The Roles of Social Indicators and Archival Data Systems

VI Execution and Management

Negotiating Design Objectives and Procedures

Implementing the Research Design

Preserving the Integrity of the Design

Data Collection

Dissemination and Preparation for Utilization

VII Institutional and Political Factors in Social Experimentation

Organizational Roles in Social Experimentation

Functions, Characteristics, and Potential Actors for Organizational Roles

Political Aspects of Experimentation

Utilization

VIII Human Values and Social Experimentation

Ethical Problems

Confidentiality and Disclosure of Identity

Ensuring Confidentiality and Data Access

Epilogue

Time Perspective

Institutional Capacity

Appendix

Illustrative Controlled Experiments for Planning and Evaluating Social Programs

Experiments in Delinquency and Criminal Reform

Experimental Tests of Law-Related Programs and Procedures

Experimental Tests of Rehabilitative Programs in Mental Health

Experimental Assessment of Special Education Programs

Sociomedical and Fertility Control Experiments

Appraisals of the Effectiveness of Communication Methods

Experimental Tests of Methods for Data Collection, Transmission, and Retrieval

Experiments in Research Utilization

Economic Experiments

References

Author Index

Subject Index