Social Data Analytics
1st Edition
Collaboration for the Enterprise
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- Acknowledgments
- Preface
- Chapter 1: A New Universe of Data
- Abstract
- Understanding social analytic platforms
- Platform analytic functions
- Chapter 2: Social Analytics in the Enterprise
- Abstract
- Summary
- Put employees first
- Pilot, Experiment, Learn
- Alstom’s pillars of collaboration
- Governance
- How to measure success
- Success is more than metrics
- What’s next?
- Chapter 3: Social Business Intelligence
- Abstract
- Social analytics and business intelligence integration
- Case study
- Results
- Chapter 4: Four Steps to Social Business Intelligence
- Abstract
- Step 1. Creating and engaging social media presence
- Step 2. Tie social media monitoring to your business goals
- Step 3. Decide on collaboration
- Step 4. Examine analytics for insights
- Results
- Conclusion
- Chapter 5: Valuable Data for the Enterprise
- Abstract
- Understanding social data types
- Location/geographic data
- Rich media data
- Chapter 6: Accessing the Data
- Abstract
- Acquire
- Refine
- Classify
- Categorize
- Discovery
- Metricize
- Challenges in data quality
- Delivering the infrastructure
- Delivering access to data
- How does the enterprise use this data
- Chapter 7: Social Platforms
- Abstract
- Understanding the social network landscape
- Chapter 8: Social Business Intelligence and Collaboration
- Abstract
- Increasing customer focus and transforming to customer-driven enterprise
- An integrated approach
- Enabling a better cross-sell and up-sell opportunity
- Business benefits
- Social media and software
- Social intelligence
- Solution architecture
- Chapter 9: Social Media and Network Monitoring
- Abstract
- Bringing the external to the internal – how to create a platform
- Perspective on social media tools
- Chapter 10: Your First Project
- Abstract
- Background
- Social analytics strategy
- The first project implementation
- Proof of value exercise
- Appendix
- Index
Description
Social Data Analytics is the first practical guide for professionals who want to employ social data for analytics and business intelligence (BI). This book provides a comprehensive overview of the technologies and platforms and shows you how to access and analyze the data. You'll explore the five major types of social data and learn from cases and platform examples to help you make the most of sentiment, behavioral, social graph, location, and rich media data. A four-step approach to the social BI process will help you access, evaluate, collaborate, and share social data with ease.
You'll learn everything you need to know to monitor social media and get an overview of the leading vendors in a crowded space of BI applications. By the end of this book, you will be well prepared for your organization’s next social data analytics project.
Key Features
- Provides foundational understanding of new and emerging technologies—social data, collaboration, big data, advanced analytics
- Includes case studies and practical examples of success and failures
- Will prepare you to lead projects and advance initiatives that will benefit you and your organization
Readership
Analysts; business intelligence professionals; sales and marketing executives; CRM and call center managers; business managers, VPs and CXOs; IT professionals, managers, and directors; data analysts, scientists, and architects; Data warehouse and database professionals
Details
- No. of pages:
- 158
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Morgan Kaufmann 2015
- Published:
- 12th November 2014
- Imprint:
- Morgan Kaufmann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123977809
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780123971869
Reviews
"...useful for instrumenting business owners and managers with the basic knowledge to talk to technical staff, and it provides a lot of food for thought. It presents several case studies throughout to illustrate how the concepts can be applied in practice." --Computing Reviews
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Krish Krishnan Author
Krish Krishnan is a recognized expert worldwide in the strategy, architecture and implementation of high performance data warehousing solutions and unstructured Data. A sought after visionary data warehouse thought leader and practitioner, he is ranked as one of the top strategy and architecture consultants in the world in this subject. Krish is also an independent analyst, and a speaker at various conferences around the world on Big Data and teaches at TDWI on this subject. Krish along with other experts is helping drive the industry maturity on the next generation of data warehousing, focusing on Big Data, Semantic Technologies, Crowdsourcing, Analytics, and Platform Engineering.
Krish is the founder president of Sixth Sense Advisors Inc., a Chicago based company providing Independent Analyst services in Big Data, Analytics, Data Warehouse and Business Intelligence.
Affiliations and Expertise
Founder and President of Sixth Sense Advisors, Inc., Chicago, Illinois, USA
Shawn Rogers Author
Shawn Rogers joined Enterprise Management Associates in 2010 as vice president of the business intelligence (BI) practice area. In this role, Rogers delivers comprehensive coverage of the business intelligence and data warehouse technology stack with a focus on database technology, data integration, business intelligence management solutions, reporting, analytics, performance management, as well as emerging technologies such as SaaS BI, embedded BI and social BI. Shawn has more than 19 years of hands-on IT experience, with a focus on Internet- enabled technology. In 2004 he co-founded the BeyeNETWORK and held the position of Executive Vice President and Editorial Director. Shawn guided the company’s international growth strategy and helped the BeyeNETWORK grow to 18 Web sites around the world, making it the largest and most read community covering the business intelligence, data warehousing, performance management and data integration space. Prior to co-founding the BeyeNETWORK, Shawn was Internet Business Development Director at Thomson Media (now SourceMedia), President of Achieve Communications and a partner at DMReview magazine (now Information Management) – where he was Vice President as well as Publisher and Editorial Director of DMReview.com, a leading business intelligence and data warehousing Web site.
Affiliations and Expertise
Information Management Group, Dell Inc., Boulder, Colorado