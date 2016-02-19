Social Competence
1st Edition
Interventions for Children and Adults
Description
Social Competence: Interventions for Children and Adults focuses on the relationship between the social abilities and interpersonal skills of people, taking into consideration their satisfaction and productivity. This book offers a summary of innovative and validated interventions specifically made to improve social competence among adults and children. This text first presents how physical characteristics and behavior are considered as determinants of social competence. The differences that language plays among adults and children relative to self-control are highlighted. The role that parents play in shaping the mental health of their children is also emphasized. In molding the social competence of children, training programs on social skills in the classroom are given importance. The programs include the development of interpersonal skills during a child’s elementary school years. However, the development of such skills has not been traditionally thought as a responsibility of the education system. Social skills training program have been added to the program for patients suffering from psychomatic disorders, and this has been proven beneficial to them.
Table of Contents
Preface
Chapter 1. An Overview of Social Competence
Chapter 2. Developing Self-control Through Training in Problem Solving: "The Think Aloud" Program
Chapter 3. Real-Life Problem Solving for Parents and Children: An Approach to Social Competence
Chapter 4. Social Skills Training Programs in Elementary and High School Classrooms
Chapter 5. Interpersonal Skills in the Schools: Assessment and Curriculum Development
Chapter 6. Structured-Learning Therapy: Overview and Applications to Adolescents and Adults
Chapter 7. Parent-Adolescent Conflict: A Skill-Training Approach
Chapter 8 Couples Become Parents: A Behavioral Systems Analysis of Family Development
Chapter 9. Simulated Interaction Training: Applications to Returning College Students
Chapter 10. Self-Reliance Training in Depression
Chapter 11. Social Skills Training and Psychosomatic Disorders
Chapter 12. Social Power and the Elderly
Author Index
Subject Index
Test Index
About the Editors and Contributors
Details
- No. of pages:
- 352
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1980
- Published:
- 1st January 1980
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483157375