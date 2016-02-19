Social Competence: Interventions for Children and Adults focuses on the relationship between the social abilities and interpersonal skills of people, taking into consideration their satisfaction and productivity. This book offers a summary of innovative and validated interventions specifically made to improve social competence among adults and children. This text first presents how physical characteristics and behavior are considered as determinants of social competence. The differences that language plays among adults and children relative to self-control are highlighted. The role that parents play in shaping the mental health of their children is also emphasized. In molding the social competence of children, training programs on social skills in the classroom are given importance. The programs include the development of interpersonal skills during a child’s elementary school years. However, the development of such skills has not been traditionally thought as a responsibility of the education system. Social skills training program have been added to the program for patients suffering from psychomatic disorders, and this has been proven beneficial to them.