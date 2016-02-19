Social Competence - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080259659, 9781483157375

Social Competence

1st Edition

Interventions for Children and Adults

Editors: Diana Pickett Rathjen John P. Foreyt
eBook ISBN: 9781483157375
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1980
Page Count: 352
Description

Social Competence: Interventions for Children and Adults focuses on the relationship between the social abilities and interpersonal skills of people, taking into consideration their satisfaction and productivity. This book offers a summary of innovative and validated interventions specifically made to improve social competence among adults and children. This text first presents how physical characteristics and behavior are considered as determinants of social competence. The differences that language plays among adults and children relative to self-control are highlighted. The role that parents play in shaping the mental health of their children is also emphasized. In molding the social competence of children, training programs on social skills in the classroom are given importance. The programs include the development of interpersonal skills during a child’s elementary school years. However, the development of such skills has not been traditionally thought as a responsibility of the education system. Social skills training program have been added to the program for patients suffering from psychomatic disorders, and this has been proven beneficial to them.

Table of Contents


Preface

Chapter 1. An Overview of Social Competence

Chapter 2. Developing Self-control Through Training in Problem Solving: "The Think Aloud" Program

Chapter 3. Real-Life Problem Solving for Parents and Children: An Approach to Social Competence

Chapter 4. Social Skills Training Programs in Elementary and High School Classrooms

Chapter 5. Interpersonal Skills in the Schools: Assessment and Curriculum Development

Chapter 6. Structured-Learning Therapy: Overview and Applications to Adolescents and Adults

Chapter 7. Parent-Adolescent Conflict: A Skill-Training Approach

Chapter 8 Couples Become Parents: A Behavioral Systems Analysis of Family Development

Chapter 9. Simulated Interaction Training: Applications to Returning College Students

Chapter 10. Self-Reliance Training in Depression

Chapter 11. Social Skills Training and Psychosomatic Disorders

Chapter 12. Social Power and the Elderly

Author Index

Subject Index

Test Index

About the Editors and Contributors


Details

No. of pages:
352
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1980
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483157375

