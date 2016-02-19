Social Behavior of Female Vertebrates
1st Edition
Description
Social Behavior of Female Vertebrates focuses on the evolution of reproductive behavior in female vertebrates ranging from fish to birds and humans, including issues of mate choice and other factors underlying female attitudes toward males. It also looks at the evolution of mating systems; the co-evolution of the sexes; sex-role reversal; reproductive competition between females; maternal behavior; and how females enhance the investment received by their offspring from others. It also considers other social behaviors that influence the nature of affiliative associations between females. Organized into three parts encompassing 13 chapters, this volume begins with an overview of behavioral biology and sources of variation in female reproductive success. It then discusses the establishment and maintenance of sex biases, sex differences mediated by sexual selection, constraints on female choice in the mottled sculpin, mate choice by females in sexual selection of bird song, and female manipulation of male avoidance of cuckoldry behavior in the ring dove. The reader is also introduced to the evolution of polyandry in shorebirds; reproductive strategies in human females; social and health-seeking behaviors of Taiwanese women; female roles in cooperatively breeding acorn woodpeckers; altruism in coati bands; cooperation and reproductive competition among female African elephants; mate choice in matrilineal macaque groups; and reproductive competition and cooperation among female yellow baboons. This book is a valuable resource for scientists and behavioral biologists, as well as lay people whose interests span a variety of fields.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Part I. Introduction
1. Behavioral Biology and the Double Standard
I. The Myth of the Passive Female
II. Sources of Variation in Female Reproductive Success
III. And Now That We Are Asking, What Is It That Females Do?
References
2. The Establishment and Maintenance of Sex Biases
I. Why a Book on Female Social Behavior?
II. Sex Differences Mediated by Sexual Selection
III. Humans in Transition: The Establishment and Maintenance of Sex Biases in Science
IV. Some Evolutionary Alternatives to the Male Dominance Syndrome
V. What Lies Ahead?
References
Part II. Interactions between the Sexes
3. Constraints on Female Choice in the Mottled Sculpin
I. Introduction
II. The Mottled Sculpin
III. Methods
IV. Results
References
4. Bird Songs, Sexual Selection, and Female Mating Strategies
I. Introduction
II. Sexual Selection
III. A Comparison of Two Species
IV. Evidence for Sexual Selection
V. Mate Choice by Females or Male Competition?
VI. Discussion
VII. Summary
References
5. Female Manipulation of Male Avoidance of Cuckoldry Behavior in the Ring Dove
I. Introduction
II. Female Determinants of Male Tactics to Avoid Cuckoldry
III. Do Females Benefit from Surveillance and Guarding?
IV. Female Sexual Responsiveness in Other Birds
V. Summary
References
6. The Evolution of Polyandry in Shorebirds: an Evaluation of Hypotheses
I. Introduction
II. A Summary of Multiple-Clutch Mating Systems in Shorebirds
III. A Critical Evaluation of Hypotheses for the Evolution of Polyandry in Shorebirds
IV. Characteristics of Shorebirds That Favored the Frequent Evolution of Polyandry
V. Conclusions
VI. Summary
References
7. Human Female Reproductive Strategies
I. Introduction
II. Neo-Darwinian Theory and Novel Environments
III. Human Breeding Systems: Some Ethnographic Examples
IV. Some Preliminary Hypotheses Regarding Female Reproductive Strategies
V. Summary
References
8. A Life-Stage Analysis of Taiwanese Women: Social and Health-Seeking Behaviors
I. Introduction
II. The Environment, Division of Labor, and Sex Roles
III. A Woman's Life History Stages
IV. Changing Sex Roles, Health-Seeking Behaviors, and a Pluralistic Medical System
V. Summary
References
Part III. Reproductive Competition and Cooperation among Females
9. Female Roles in Cooperatively Breeding Acorn Woodpeckers
I. Introduction
II. Methods
III. Results
IV. Discussion
V. Conclusion
VI. Summary
References
10. Altruism in Coati Bands; Nepotism or Reciprocity?
I. Introduction
II. Methods
III. Results
IV. Discussion
V. Summary
References
11. Cooperation and Reproductive Competition among Female African Elephants
I. Introduction
II. Cooperation
III. Competition
IV. Conclusions
V. Summary
References
12. Cooperation, Competition, and Mate Choice in Matrilineal Macaque Groups
I. Introduction
II. Kin Selection, Local Population Regulation, and Female Behavior
III. Lineage-Specific Female Mate Choice
IV. Effects of LSFMC on Female Behavior
V. Lineage-Specific Mating and Female Choice
VI. Conclusions
VII. Summary
Appendix
References
13. Reproductive Competition and Cooperation among Female Yellow Baboons
I. Introduction
II. Methods
III. Reproductive Competition
IV. Affiliation
V. Discussion
VI. Conclusion
VII. Summary
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 414
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1983
- Published:
- 28th April 1983
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323151429