Social Behavior of Female Vertebrates focuses on the evolution of reproductive behavior in female vertebrates ranging from fish to birds and humans, including issues of mate choice and other factors underlying female attitudes toward males. It also looks at the evolution of mating systems; the co-evolution of the sexes; sex-role reversal; reproductive competition between females; maternal behavior; and how females enhance the investment received by their offspring from others. It also considers other social behaviors that influence the nature of affiliative associations between females. Organized into three parts encompassing 13 chapters, this volume begins with an overview of behavioral biology and sources of variation in female reproductive success. It then discusses the establishment and maintenance of sex biases, sex differences mediated by sexual selection, constraints on female choice in the mottled sculpin, mate choice by females in sexual selection of bird song, and female manipulation of male avoidance of cuckoldry behavior in the ring dove. The reader is also introduced to the evolution of polyandry in shorebirds; reproductive strategies in human females; social and health-seeking behaviors of Taiwanese women; female roles in cooperatively breeding acorn woodpeckers; altruism in coati bands; cooperation and reproductive competition among female African elephants; mate choice in matrilineal macaque groups; and reproductive competition and cooperation among female yellow baboons. This book is a valuable resource for scientists and behavioral biologists, as well as lay people whose interests span a variety of fields.

Table of Contents



Contributors

Preface

Part I. Introduction

1. Behavioral Biology and the Double Standard

I. The Myth of the Passive Female

II. Sources of Variation in Female Reproductive Success

III. And Now That We Are Asking, What Is It That Females Do?

References

2. The Establishment and Maintenance of Sex Biases

I. Why a Book on Female Social Behavior?

II. Sex Differences Mediated by Sexual Selection

III. Humans in Transition: The Establishment and Maintenance of Sex Biases in Science

IV. Some Evolutionary Alternatives to the Male Dominance Syndrome

V. What Lies Ahead?

References

Part II. Interactions between the Sexes

3. Constraints on Female Choice in the Mottled Sculpin

I. Introduction

II. The Mottled Sculpin

III. Methods

IV. Results

References

4. Bird Songs, Sexual Selection, and Female Mating Strategies

I. Introduction

II. Sexual Selection

III. A Comparison of Two Species

IV. Evidence for Sexual Selection

V. Mate Choice by Females or Male Competition?

VI. Discussion

VII. Summary

References

5. Female Manipulation of Male Avoidance of Cuckoldry Behavior in the Ring Dove

I. Introduction

II. Female Determinants of Male Tactics to Avoid Cuckoldry

III. Do Females Benefit from Surveillance and Guarding?

IV. Female Sexual Responsiveness in Other Birds

V. Summary

References

6. The Evolution of Polyandry in Shorebirds: an Evaluation of Hypotheses

I. Introduction

II. A Summary of Multiple-Clutch Mating Systems in Shorebirds

III. A Critical Evaluation of Hypotheses for the Evolution of Polyandry in Shorebirds

IV. Characteristics of Shorebirds That Favored the Frequent Evolution of Polyandry

V. Conclusions

VI. Summary

References

7. Human Female Reproductive Strategies

I. Introduction

II. Neo-Darwinian Theory and Novel Environments

III. Human Breeding Systems: Some Ethnographic Examples

IV. Some Preliminary Hypotheses Regarding Female Reproductive Strategies

V. Summary

References

8. A Life-Stage Analysis of Taiwanese Women: Social and Health-Seeking Behaviors

I. Introduction

II. The Environment, Division of Labor, and Sex Roles

III. A Woman's Life History Stages

IV. Changing Sex Roles, Health-Seeking Behaviors, and a Pluralistic Medical System

V. Summary

References

Part III. Reproductive Competition and Cooperation among Females

9. Female Roles in Cooperatively Breeding Acorn Woodpeckers

I. Introduction

II. Methods

III. Results

IV. Discussion

V. Conclusion

VI. Summary

References

10. Altruism in Coati Bands; Nepotism or Reciprocity?

I. Introduction

II. Methods

III. Results

IV. Discussion

V. Summary

References

11. Cooperation and Reproductive Competition among Female African Elephants

I. Introduction

II. Cooperation

III. Competition

IV. Conclusions

V. Summary

References

12. Cooperation, Competition, and Mate Choice in Matrilineal Macaque Groups

I. Introduction

II. Kin Selection, Local Population Regulation, and Female Behavior

III. Lineage-Specific Female Mate Choice

IV. Effects of LSFMC on Female Behavior

V. Lineage-Specific Mating and Female Choice

VI. Conclusions

VII. Summary

Appendix

References

13. Reproductive Competition and Cooperation among Female Yellow Baboons

I. Introduction

II. Methods

III. Reproductive Competition

IV. Affiliation

V. Discussion

VI. Conclusion

VII. Summary

References

Index





